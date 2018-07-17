British Open 2018: Tee times, field, TV schedule, how to watch live

The 147th edition of the British Open begins on July 19th at the Carnoustie Championship Course in Angus, Scotland.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth headlines the field as he looks to lift the Claret Jug again for his fourth career major victory.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 British Open, including dates, tee times and the live TV schedule.

When, where is the 2018 British Open?

The 2018 British Open will take place from the July 19-22. It's the 147th British Open held in total, but just the eighth time it will be held at Carnoustie. It remains the only golf major held outside of the United States.

Carnoustie's championship course is a par-71 that's known for its "thick rough and devilish bunkers."

The Open is hosted by a rotation of courses in the United Kingdom. The last time it was held in Carnoustie was in 2007, when Padraig Harrington won his first of two consecutive Open titles.

Defending Open champ Jordan Spieth headlines the field after taking home the title at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, last year.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and a handful of other past winners make up the field of 156.

British Open tee times

Here's a look at the tee times for Round 1 of the British Open, with some key groups highlighted.

Tee Time (ET) Golfers 1:35 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer, Andy Sullivan 1:46 a.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Brady Schnell, Matthew Southgate 1:57 a.m. Danny Willett, Emiliano Grillo, Luke List 2:08 a.m. Mark Calcavecchia, Danthai Boonma, Shaun Norris 2:19 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Oliver Wilson, Eddie Pepperell 2:30 a.m. Ross Fisher, Paul Dunne, Austin Cook 2:41 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry 2:52 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner, Marcus Kinhult 3:03 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Satoshi Kodaira, Rafa Cabrera Bello 3:14 a.m. Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Andrew Landry 3:25 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Nicolai Hojgaard 3:36 a.m. Stewart Cink, Brandon Stone, Hideto Tanihara 3:47 a.m. Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Sung Kang 4:03 a.m. Ernie Els, Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley 4:14 a.m. Pat Perez, Julian Suri, George Coetzee 4:25 a.m. David Duval, Scott Jamieson, Kevin Na 4:36 a.m. Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen 4:47 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Anirban Lahiri, Peter Uihlein 4:58 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5:09 a.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Chris Wood 5:20 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed 5:31 a.m. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas 5:42 a.m. Yuxin Lin, Alexander Bjork, Sang Hyun Park 5:53 a.m. James Robinson, Haraldur Magnus, Zander Lombard 6:04 a.m. Kodai Ichihara, Rhys Enoch, Marcus Armitage 6:15 a.m. Sean Crocker, Gavin Green, Ash Turner 6:36 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Sam Locke, Cameron Davis 6:47 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Jonas Blixt, Charles Howell III 6:58 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis 7:09 a.m. Alex Levy, Ryan Moore, Ben An 7:20 a.m. Michael Hendry, Kelly Kraft, Lee Westwood 7:31 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jimmy Walker 7:42 a.m. Mathew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Jovan Rebula 7:53 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman, Thorbjorn Olesen 8:04 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren, Charley Hoffman 8:15 a.m. Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Brendan Steele 8:26 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Branden Grace 7:42 a.m. Mathew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Jovan Rebula 8:37 a.m. Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi, Haotong Li 8:48 a.m. Todd Hamilton, Beau Hossler, Jorge Campillo 9:04 a.m. Ryuko Tokimatsu, Chez Reavie, Michael Kim 9:15 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Nicolas Colsaerts, Jens Dantorp 9:26 a.m. Tom Lehman, Dylan Frittelli, Grant Forrest 9:37 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Min Chel Choi, Jason Kokrak 9:48 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace 9:59 a.m. Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka 10:10 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Shubhankar Sharma 10:21 a.m. Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox 10:32 a.m. Jason Dufner, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley 10:43 a.m. Ryan Armour, Abraham Ancer, Masahiro Kawamura 10:54 a.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jordan Smith 11:05 a.m. Brett Rumford, Masanori Kobayashi, Jack Senior 11:16 a.m. Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis, Bronson Burgoon

How to watch the British Open live

The Golf Channel and NBC will both provide week-long coverage of the British Open. Rounds 1-2 will be televised live from 1:30 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

On Rounds 3-4, the Golf Channel will televise the event from 4:30-7 a.m., while NBC picks up coverage from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Round 3 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the final round.

British Open live TV schedule

All times Eastern.