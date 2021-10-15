British officials mourn the 'absolutely devastating' death of MP David Amess

Tributes have begun rolling in following the fatal attack on conservative British lawmaker David Amess, who was reportedly stabbed to death during a meeting with his local constituency Friday morning, writes Sky News. A man has reportedly since been arrested in connection to the incident.

"A tragic day for our democracy," said former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter.

Carrie Johnson, wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called the news "absolutely devastating."

And Brendan Cox, widower to late U.K. lawmaker Jo Cox —who was murdered on her way to a routine constituency meeting in 2016 — said Amess' death "brings everything back."

Other British lawmakers and officials — both current and former —took to Twitter to share their condolences and regards for Amess and his family, as well.

The 69-year-old Amess had served in parliament since 1983, writes Sky News. He and his wife have five children. Read more at Sky News.

