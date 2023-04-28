UK tells British nationals in Sudan: ‘You have 24 hours to catch evacuation flight’

British nationals board a flight in Khartoum (PA)

Evacuation flights for British nationals out of Sudan will cease at 6pm on Saturday (UK time), deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday evening.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Dowden said that 1,500 people had already been evacuated from the war-torn country on flights bound for Cyprus.

But he added: “In the past 24 hours we’ve seen a significant decline in the British nationals coming forward. People should expect that by 6pm on Saturday that we will cease those flights.

“Every single British national that has come forward has been put safely onto a plane. We are seeing those numbers declining significantly and - like other countries - we have put an end date on this.

“Beyond this we will maintain consular support to Sudan.”

He claimed the evacuation was the “longest and largest” of any western country.

It comes after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces joined the Sudanese military in agreeing to extend the 72-hour truce, which has allowed citizens and foreign nationals to flee.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly previously urged all UK nationals wishing to flee Sudan to come forward “as quickly as possible”, despite the extended truce.