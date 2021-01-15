British national, 2 Singaporeans charged with breaching Stay-Home Notice requirements

The Singapore State Courts. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A British national and two Singaporeans were charged in court on Friday (15 January) for breaching Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements.

Briton Nigel Skea, 52, was charged for leaving his SHN location without wearing a mask on three occasions last year, while his Singaporean fiancee Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, 39, was charged for abetting his breach of SHN requirements.

Separately, a 71-year-old Singaporean, Abdul Rahman Mohamed Hanafiah, was charged for failing to remain in his registered SHN address on several occasions.

Left SHN hotel room to stay with fiancee in another room

Skea was issued with an SHN notice to serve out at the Ritz Carlton Millenia in Singapore from 20 September to 4 October.

However, he left his room without wearing a mask on three occasions on 21 September last year, in breach of the prescribed requirements.

On the last of the three occasions, he was with Eyamalai, who was not subjected to an SHN but had booked a different room in the same hotel. She had allowed Skea to stay in her room with her from 2.33am to 11.43am.

The couple have indicated that they will plead guilty on 3 February.

Leaving SHN address to go to work as security officer

Abdul Rahman had returned to Singapore from Batam on 17 March last year, and was issued an SHN notice to serve from 17 to 31 March.

Instead of proceeding immediately to his declared SHN address at Block 427 Bedok North, he took a bus and wandered around Geylang Serai instead.

During this SHN period, he also went out to public places around Geylang Serai, Haig Road, Joo Chia Complex, Bedok and at Block 35 Chai Chee Avenue Neighbourhood Police Post.

Abdul Rahman also went back to his work as a security officer at 22 Jalan Terusan from 18 to 24 March, without informing his company or manager of his SHN requirement.

His case is fixed for further mention on 3 February

Facing fine of up to $10k and/or jail term

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that those who fail to comply with SHN requirements, including those who tamper with and/or remove the electronic monitoring device during this period, will be liable for prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

Story continues

If found guilty, they face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months. Foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA and/or the Ministry of Manpower, such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.

Those who wish to report information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements can call 68125555 or go to the ICA website.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Singapore stories:

On The Mic: 5 things to know about addiction

COVID-19: Negative test required for shore-based personnel to board vessels in Singapore

9 NMPs chosen including ex-national swimmer Mark Chay and academic Hoon Hian Teck

2 in 5 Singapore workers experience workplace sexual harassment: Aware survey