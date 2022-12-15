The British Museum throws a party with Marvel heroes and drag queens

Thor (Jay Maidment/Marvel)

There are some wacky exhibits in the British Museum but the arrival of the Hammer of Thor on Tuesday night raised eyebrows even from curators. Museum staff arrived at their Christmas party to find the event was Marvel-themed. The Great Court was dotted with actors dressed as Thor, the Nordic god-hero, and Spider-Man. Loki and Doctor Strange also made appearances.

There were, rather incongruously, regular half-hourly performances by The Globe Girls, a troupe of drag queens. The Rosetta Stone, an Egyptian linguistic tablet from the Ptolemaic era, doubled up as a “time portal” at the party. At least they left the Parthenon Marbles alone.

Many attendees were unaware of the theme beforehand. “It was bizarre. The trustees just think ‘the staff are all nerds. What do nerds like? They like Marvel’,” one told us.

Tate Britain pays the Piper for new mural

Tate Britain (Alamy Stock Photo)

Tate Britain says it will reopen its restaurant room late next year, but there will still be no grub. It was closed in 2020 when a prominent wall mural by Rex Whistler was said by gallery authorities to contain a “derogatory and distressing” depiction of slavery. Now they have commissioned artist Keith Piper to create a new installation that “will be exhibited alongside and in dialogue with the mural.” The room won’t be used for dining.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Cruise-mas

Tom Cruise (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

At this time of year, lucky - if slightly baffled - people around the world start taking delivery of coconut Christmas cakes. They are gifts from Tom Cruise, who tries to send a bundt to everyone he has worked with.

“Honorary Brit” Tom now lives in west London, and we wonder where he is sourcing his ingredients. If you notice a shortage of desiccated cocount in any supermarkets, please let us know.

Let it snow, says Narnia actor-turned-spad

It’s not just kids loving the snow. Skandar Keynes, who played Edmund in the Narnia films, says he “ran out in the snow in my pyjamas to recreate a bit of childhood wonder” this week as he posed for a pic with a snow-covered lamppost. Last time we checked he was an adviser in Downing Street. Now that there is a Narnia reboot on the way, maybe he’ll do a Hancock and move from politics to showbiz.

Last night in town

Londoner’s Diary 15th December

Jade Jagger Jewellery Christmas Drinks: Jade Jagger and Josephine de la Baume (Dave Benett)

That's My Jam photo call: Mo Gilligan (PA)

That's My Jam photo call: Melvin Odoom (PA)

Claws By Tiger Taylor Christmas Launch At Laylow: Tigerlily Taylor and Alice Dellal (Dave Benett)

Happy Valley screening: James Norton (PA)

Jade Jagger held her festive drinks last night, plugging her jewellery brand before the Christmas gift buying season really gets underway. French actress Joséphine de La Baume turned out in support. In Notting Hill, Mo Gilligan raved about his new music-themed game show, That’s My Jam. His friend Melvin Odoom was also there. Tigerlily Taylor launched her new nail extensions with Alice Dellal and James Norton was at the premiere of Happy Valley.