British Museum staff to stage six-day strike next month

Staff will walk out for six days

Workers at the British Museum are to stage a six-day strike next month in the ongoing civil service dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will walk out from July 11 to 16 in a dispute which started last November.

The union said that despite the Government’s recommendation for all employers to pay staff a non-consolidated £1,500 lump sum in recognition of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the British Museum is refusing to do so.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It’s an outrage that even after the Government recognised the need for our members to be given more financial support during the crippling cost-of-living crisis, the British Museum is refusing to pay it.

“Our members’ sacrifices during the national campaign of strike action is what forced the Government to recommend the payment and the British Museum’s rebuff is deeply insulting.

“Our members have made it loud and clear that failing to commit to agreeing to the payment will be swiftly met with further disruption.”

A British Museum spokesperson said: “The British Museum has not refused to pay a non-consolidated £1,500 lump sum to staff.

“As a Freedom Body, the museum is not subject to the Government’s pay remit guidance and sets its own pay awards.

“We are saddened that PCS are taking this action as we have an open invite to the three unions we work with, including PCS, to sit down and discuss this year’s pay settlement – including the possibility of a lump sum payment – and are prepared to talk at any time.”