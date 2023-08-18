British Museum ‘knew three years ago that treasures were being sold on eBay’

Sacked: Curator Peter Higgs had worked at museum for 35 years ( )

The British Museum was facing fresh criticism on Friday after it was claimed that it was warned three years ago that missing artefacts were being sold on eBay.

An expert in antiquities was said to have spotted that a Roman onyx jewel on the online auction site was a piece pictured in the museum’s online catalogue.

He reportedly tipped off the museum in June 2020 and a senior member of staff said the matter would be investigated. However, the expert said he had heard nothing back and in October that year he wrote to a colleague in Britain to express his frustration.

He suggested at the time that the museum “may not be interested in knowing” because the thefts would be “hugely embarrassing” for them.

In July this year, the museum sacked Peter Higgs, its curator of Mediterranean cultures, following an internal investigation into the disappearance of jewels made of gold, semi-precious stones and glass.

Mr Higgs, who worked on the museum’s Greek collections, Greek culture and the Hellenistic period, has not been arrested. He had worked at the museum for 35 years.

Mr Higgs was also one of the British Museum’s team of so-called “Monuments Men” — tracking down looted artefacts and returning them to their home countries or putting them on display in London.

He had helped to return a 2,000-year-old statue to its home in Libya after it was stopped at Heathrow. His family insist he is innocent and will clear his name.

His son Greg said: “He’s not done anything. He’s not happy about it at all. He’s lost his job and his reputation and I don’t think it was fair. It couldn’t have been him. I don’t think there is even anything missing as far as I’m aware.”

A police spokesman said: “We have been working alongside the British Museum. There is currently an ongoing investigation — there is no arrest and inquiries continue”.

Some experts fear that the items, including precious stone, glass and metal from as early as the 15th century BC, could be already in the hands of private collectors or melted down by gangs.

Christopher Marinello, an expert in recovering stolen art, said it exposes the museum to questions over the safety of its ancient sculptures. He said: “It makes one wonder whether the Parthenon marbles are safe in the museum after all, and perhaps they should be returned to Athens for their security.

“One of the arguments the museum has always made is they’re better preserved there than in Athens. They said they’re a secure facility, and maybe that’s not entirely true.” He added that if criminals were involved ”they don’t think of priceless quality, they think of quick cash.”

Museum director Hartwig Fischer said it had now “tightened” security.