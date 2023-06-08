Military ‘must invest and punch its weight' in AI weaponry

Lord Sedwill said the UK must be at the forefront of AI - Roger Askew/Oxford Union/Shutterstock

The British military must “punch its weight” in AI investment, a former cabinet secretary has warned.

Lord Sedwill, former head of the civil service, told a Lords Committee on AI Weapons Systems that if he had one recommendation for the Government, it would be to “heavily invest” in the world of AI.

Lord Sedwill, who advised former prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson, said on Thursday: “For this country to punch our weight, in military terms, over the next 25-50 years, we should really be investing in this area.”

“That also means probably in a way that has a higher risk appetite than traditionally Government investment does.”

Lord Sedwill, director of BAE Systems, said there were now “mechanisms” in place to achieve this and as a result, “the recommendation is invest”.

“This is going to be the future of defence capabilities and the UK needs to be at the forefront,” he said.

It comes as Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, continues to conduct talks with Joe Biden, the president of the US, during his trip to Washington this week, including on the subject of AI.

Mr Sunak announced on Wednesday that Britain will host a summit about the risks posed by AI this autumn.

The UK is a world leader in AI and currently ranks third behind the US and China.

The British AI sector already contributes £3.7 billion to the economy and employs 50,000 people across the country.

Speaking from Washington earlier this week, Mr Sunak said AI is a “technology which will impact our lives and economy”.

“It’s important to have the guardrails in place. That’s something I’m doing anyway for the UK but we will have that conversation more widely,” he said.

One of Mr Sunak’s top advisers warned this week that AI could kill humans within two years unless immediate action was taken.

Matt Clifford, the Prime Minister’s AI task force adviser, said there are “all sorts of risks now and in the future” from the “pretty scary” technology and these should be “very high on the policy makers’ agendas”.

However Lord Sedwill, who was also national security advisor from 2017 to 2020, pushed back against the idea that AI in the military would mean “Terminator” or “Matrix” style killer robots.

He said: “It’s easy, I think, to get caught up in a kind of Terminator, Matrix world, as one is thinking about this – but actually, it’s going to be a much broader spectrum of usage.

“AI enabled weapons would be more akin to those seen in previous counterinsurgency campaigns where autonomous capabilities supported troops on the ground identifying threats and so on.”

