Sean Patterson Jamaica shooting was contract killing, police say

Sean Patterson was shot and killed in St James, Jamaica

The murder of a British tourist in Jamaica was a "contract killing" by "unknown assailants", police have said.

Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from Shepherd's Bush, west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said.

He was found at midday on Monday near the pool of his holiday accommodation in Bogue Hill, St James.

Jamaica Constabulary's deputy commissioner called it "a contract killing that emanated from Britain".

In a video statement on Wednesday, Fitz Bailey went on to say Mr Patterson, 33, had arrived in Jamaica on 29 December with another man who was also from London.

The pair had spent several days at an apartment before checking into the villa in Bogue Hill on New Year's Day.

Hid in bushes

Later that day, the commissioner said, the two Brits had met up with a third man - from Kingston - who would be present when Mr Patterson was shot and killed.

All three men had stayed at the guest house in separate rooms and the following day at around noon, Mr Patterson and the Jamaican man had gone to the villa's pool deck.

"[The Kingston man] reported that his back was turned to [Mr] Patterson when he heard several loud explosions [which] sounded like gunshots," Mr Bailey said.

"He reported that he looked around and saw a lone man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with a handgun shooting [Mr] Patterson."

The witness reportedly fled and hid in bushes.

The commissioner concluded by saying local authorities were working with their international partners - including UK police - and were making "significant progress" in the case.

The Foreign Office previously said it was "supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities".

The Gleaner newspaper reported that 198 murders were recorded in St James last year.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk