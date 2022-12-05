British man shot dead at bar in St Lucia by masked gunmen

Donnie McKinnon (Facebook)

A British man has been shot dead and his friend injured at a bar in Saint Lucia by masked gunmen, according to local reports.

Donnie McKinnon has been named by local media as the victim of a shooting at a bar on Market Road in Soufrière, on Saturday night.

The Scottish national has lived on the Caribbean island for several years and had become a citizen, St Lucia Times reported. McKinnon was a resident of Reunion, Choiseul.

His friend, another expat on the island, was injured and rushed to hospital. The Daily Mail have named him as Peter Jackson, 72, from Lancashire.

Both men were well known in Soufrière and the incident has left locals shocked.

“Everyone knew them. They were community people. This is sad,” one resident told St Lucia Times.

Donnie was the manager of a 2,000 acre former working plantation, the Daily Mail reports.

Meanwhile, Mr Jackson had lived on the island for more than 30 years and was the former director of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, according to reports.

A total of 67 homicides have been recorded in St Lucia this year.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the Standard: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a British man who has been injured in St. Lucia.”

Soufrière is a town near an active volcano on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent.

It has been visited several times by members of the Royal Family including King Charles and Camilla following the volcano eruption in 2021, Prince Harry and earlier this year the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The St Lucia government has been approached for comment.