British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say

View from Richmond Hill, Montego Bay, Saint James, Jamaica.

A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said.

Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said.

Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency that witnesses heard "loud explosions".

Mr Patterson, 33, was transported to hospital, but could not be revived, the force said.

According to local media reports, he was approached by a man with a gun whilst he was standing in the pool deck at a villa in Bogue Hill around 11:45 local time (16:45 GMT) on Monday.

Officers from Montego Bay Police received reports that Mr Patterson was standing by the pool of the guest house.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said they were "supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities".

Local media said a 34-year-old man has been taken into custody.

The Gleaner newspaper reported that 198 murders were recorded in St James last year.