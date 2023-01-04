British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say

Malu Cursino - BBC News
·1 min read
View from Richmond Hill, Montego Bay, Saint James, Jamaica.
View from Richmond Hill, Montego Bay, Saint James, Jamaica.

A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said.

Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said.

Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency that witnesses heard "loud explosions".

Mr Patterson, 33, was transported to hospital, but could not be revived, the force said.

According to local media reports, he was approached by a man with a gun whilst he was standing in the pool deck at a villa in Bogue Hill around 11:45 local time (16:45 GMT) on Monday.

Officers from Montego Bay Police received reports that Mr Patterson was standing by the pool of the guest house.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said they were "supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities".

Local media said a 34-year-old man has been taken into custody.

The Gleaner newspaper reported that 198 murders were recorded in St James last year.

Latest Stories

  • Dinosaur Dippy to take up three-year Coventry residency

    The diplodocus cast will be shown at the Herbert Museum and Art Gallery from February.

  • Inmate at Montreal jail was reportedly wearing spit hood, pepper sprayed before death

    Correctional officers at a Montreal jail allegedly used pepper spray on a 21-year-old inmate before he died of injuries he sustained while in detention, Radio-Canada is reporting. Sources told Radio-Canada that Nicous D'Andre Spring was wearing a spit hood when agents pepper sprayed him. A spit hood is a restraining device made of mesh that is placed over a detainee's face to prevent them from spitting or biting. Spring, who was illegally detained in Bordeaux jail, died the day after a physical

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)?

    While Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MEG ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led...

  • Shoppers Say This 'Incredibly Quiet' Robot Vacuum Shaves Time Off of Their Cleaning Routine

    And it’s on sale for 34 percent off right now

  • A Vietnamese boy fell into a hollow 10-inch wide concrete shaft that's 115 feet deep, sparking a national rescue effort

    "I cannot understand how he fell into the hollow concrete pillar," said one official, citing the narrow 10-inch diameter of the pile.

  • Police name 2 who they say shot at, wounded man in Port Royal road rage incident

    The 29-year-old man was able to drive himself to the hospital after the Dec. 29 shooting.

  • Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to convert a temporary two-seat majority into a vote to retain control of the chamber. The move to nominate and elect Rozzi only began hours before the vote, but

  • Court: Teacher wearing MAGA hat fell under protected speech

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a former teacher in Vancouver, Washington, concluding that his wearing a hat supporting former President Donald Trump to school was protected speech under the First Amendment. Court documents show that science teacher Eric Dodge brought the “Make America Great Again” baseball cap with him to an Evergreen Public Schools building twice before the 2019-2020 school year. The Columbian reported. The first occasion was to a

  • British man, 33, shot and killed at guest house in St James, Jamaica

    The man was identified as Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from West London.

  • Harry Styles and Kate Bush among 2022's British best-sellers

    Harry Styles, Cat Burns and Kate Bush scored huge hits, as UK music fans streamed 150 billion songs.

  • Idaho murder suspect waives extradition, voluntarily returning to Idaho to stand trial

    The person suspected of killing four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, was a post-graduate student of criminology at the University of Washington just across the state line. Kohberger appeared before a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday, agreeing to waive his extradition rights and be voluntarily returned to Idaho. Meanwhile, the father of one of the victims speaks out about Kohberger's arrest.

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at