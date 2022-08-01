British man killed and six people injured in Sardinia yacht crash

Photograph: Getty Images

A British man has reportedly died and six people were injured after a yacht sailing near a resort in Sardinia crashed into rocks on Sunday.

The 63-year-old man reported to be the owner of the 21-metre yacht was unconscious but still alive when he was rescued by the Italian coastguard of Olbia and Porto Cervo. However, first responders said he died immediately after.

According to initial reports, the yacht crashed into rocks after it suddenly swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with another vessel.

Police and coastguards were both investigating the incident, which occurred around 8.40pm on Sunday near the Li Nibani island, close to Porto Cervo.

Seven people were onboard. Among the injured, two are in a serious condition. Their nationalities have not been disclosed yet.



The Italian coastguard said the vessel partly sank after the incident.

About a week ago, an Italian man was killed and four were injured in Tuscany after a motorboat and a sailboat collided. A woman is still missing.