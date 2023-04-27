British man forced to leave wife and son to catch Sudan evacuation flight

Adam Ahmed in Larnaca airport - Henry Bodkin

A British former bus driver who was forced to flee Khartoum without his wife and son is now terrified for their safety, with an agreed ceasefire set to end at midnight.

Adam Ahmed found himself cut off from his loved ones, who were trapped in a highly volatile part of the city, meaning he could not take them with him to the RAF rescue flight.

His is one of countless families torn apart by the recent violence – and by a ceasefire that appears never to have truly taken hold in parts of the Sudanese capital.

Speaking from the safety of Larnaca airport in Cyprus, he told The Telegraph: “It’s very tough to move from one place to another. You could lose your life just like that.”

With the imperfect but, for many evacuees, invaluable ceasefire draining away on Thursday, African countries and the United States were scrambling to negotiate an extension, even as air strikes and anti-aircraft fire were heard in Khartoum and the nearby cities of Omdurman and Bahri.

The brief window has been crucial to the British evacuation operation, now in its third day, which has seen more than 750 people flown to safety in Cyprus.

As of Thursday morning, 536 had been repatriated to Britain, with at least a further two charter flights expected to land at London Stansted over the course of the day.

Mr Ahmed, 60, was a bus driver in Bedfordshire who returned to Sudan in 2014 to take up farming.

His wife Mageel and son Ahmed are trapped in the north of Khartoum, but trying to track them down was a potential death sentence.

“I feel very bad,” said the 60-year-old, holding back tears. “There is fighting in that part of the city. It’s very tough to move from one place to another.

“I am in contact with them, but sometimes there is no signal or internet.”

The Sudanese army has signalled it could be amenable to African and American proposals to extend the 72-hour ceasefire.

On Wednesday, the army said its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had given initial approval to plans that would extend the truce for another 72 hours and also send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks.

Hundreds of people have been killed in nearly two weeks of conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a rival paramilitary group.

The RSF issued a statement accusing the army of attacking its forces and spreading “false rumours”, while not referring to the proposal.

Despite intense diplomatic efforts to extend it, some British passport holders who had reached the safety of Cyprus were scathing about the ceasefire.

Nader Omar, an emergency medicine doctor, said the bodies had literally been piling up outside his house.

“They kill each other in front of our house,” he said. “The bodies are lying in the street.

“The situation is ugly, very bad – no water, no food. We had no choice, we had to go.”

But in further evidence of the impossible situation the violence has put families in, his wife, Maha, said: “My mother is disabled and still in Khartoum, and my brother and sister.

“We need to contact her but we can’t get through.”

Another family, that of Kamal Hashim, 63, an aircraft technician at RAF Valley in north Wales, very nearly did not make it to the waiting RAF transport plane at the Wadi Saeedna airstrip.

While trying to leave Omdurman, he and his wife and three daughters were caught in the crossfire of a battle between rival forces.

Kamal Hashim with his three children at Larnaca airport - Henry Bodkin

“It came very close,” he said. “You can see them shooting each other and we were in the middle, driving.

“For them,” pointing at Lena, 7, Ahmed, 9, and Danya, 15, “it was very scary”.

In the Commons, James Cleverly defended the Foreign Office’s advice to citizens caught in the country.

He said it was better to give general advice for how to navigate through Sudan to the evacuation point because specific advice can go out of date very quickly and put recipients in danger.

“The travel advice that we give has to enhance the safety of British nationals overseas and not inadvertently put them at a greater risk.

“And there is often a lag – there is a lag between us finding out information, broadcasting that information, and that information acted upon, and one of the things that we have seen, not directly because of advice the UK has given, but the advice that other governments have given, is that they have inadvertently called people into more dangerous circumstances and those people have found themselves under attack, so we have to give general advice.”

British officials in Cyprus said that, following a lull during the afternoon, several military flights from Sudan were expected to land on the island in the evening and overnight.

Meanwhile, Giles Lever, the British ambassador to Sudan, has been relocated from London to Ethiopia in order to lead diplomatic efforts to end the fighting in Sudan, the Foreign Office has said.

Mr Lever, who was not in Sudan when the violence broke out, had been working in the crisis centre in London.