British man who disappeared in Nairobi found in pub after four-day bender

A British man who sparked a police manhunt after going missing in Nairobi has been found in a pub after a four-day bender, sharing a keg of beer with some newfound friends.

Police from Kenya’s elite crime units had been deployed to find Nelson Newbery, 22, after his disappearance on December 6 caused panic among friends and family.

Twitter posts suggest Mr Newbery was living and working in Nairobi when he disappeared. According to one post, his colleague Sebastian Gibaud at the company ChaiT said he had gone to buy a replacement sim card for his mobile phone when he disappeared.

Apparent footage of Mr Newbery on the day he went missing shows him in Nairobi’s Sarit shopping centre, dressed in a black T-shirt and carrying a bag.

Police said they found him under the influence of drugs after they “stormed” a local pub in Uthiru, a district of Nairobi about 15km away from the Sarit Centre.

“A British citizen who has been missing since Tuesday, December 6, has finally been found by detectives.The 22-year-old man [was] identified as Nelson Newberry,” said Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations

“[He] was found at a local pub in Uthiru, Kiambu county, where he was drinking with newly found friends and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Photos posted by the police show Mr Newbery looking dishevelled and puffy eyed with his father who had flown out to Kenya from the UK after news of the disappearance.

He was dressed in a T-shirt that was different to the one he was wearing in the Sarit Centre, suggesting he may have had a break from drinking in the days he was missing.

Police said has been taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.