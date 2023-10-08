British man killed in Hamas attacks on Israel

Nathaniel Young was a corporal in the Israeli Defence Force

A 20-year-old British born man is reported to be among those killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Nathaniel Young, who was born in London but moved to Tel Aviv and was a corporal in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), was killed on Saturday, according to the Jewish News.

It is understood he had been serving with the army’s 13th Battalion, when terrorist gunmen stormed into southern Israel.

Mr Young is thought to have been born in London where he attended the Jewish Free School, before moving to Israel as a teenager.

“We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday,” the family posted on Facebook.

Friends and family of Mr Marlowe say they had not heard from him since the attack

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man from London is also among those who have been reported missing.

Jake Marlowe, from Barnet, who moved to Israel two years ago, had been working on security at a party near the Gaza border when terrorist gunmen struck.

Concerned friends said they had not heard from him since and his parents, who still live in the UK, are desperately waiting for information.

A friend of his family posted an appeal on Facebook featuring his Israeli ID card and an image of a tattoo he has on his leg.

It is believed Mr Marlowe is a former pupil at the Jewish Free School in north London.

His mother, Lisa, told the Jewish News: “He was doing security at this rave yesterday and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over.

“Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,’ and that he loves me.”

She continued: “I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing. I’ve got people in Israel phoning the home guard command, others talking to others, everyone’s just trying to help as much as they can.”

His mother said while his phone was still on he was no longer online: “It’s ringing, but I don’t think it’s actually ringing. Well, I’m hoping that it’s not ringing and that he’s just not able to pick it up. He’s not been online for hours.

Story continues

“I’ve left him lots of WhatsApp messages but I’ve not been able to leave him a [voice] message… I can’t bear to listen to the phone just ringing and not being answered.”

Daniel Aboudy, a friend of Mr Marlowe from north London, told Sky News: “Our whole community is rallying together, people who went to our primary and secondary schools and everyone who has known him within the Jewish community and even just the general connections... have sort of rallied together and are all just trying to show a tremendous amount of love and support and hope that he will return to us.”

Mr Marlowe had been at an all-night rave in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im in the south of the country to celebrate the end of the Sukkot religious holiday when the attack happened.

A friend of his who was also part of the security detail at the party is also missing.

Terrifying footage posted online showed partygoers fleeing for their lives as gunmen began firing into the crowds.

Footage released also saw terrorists kidnapping young Israelis, including a student called Noa Argamani, who was dragged from her boyfriend’s arms and could be heard pleading: “Don’t kill me.”

Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, confirmed that a British citizen “is in Gaza” following the kidnappings, but did not clarify if they were being held hostage.

She told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “I know there is one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment. The Israeli government is doing everything we can to help those who are held hostage and every citizen who is taken is returned.”

Alicia Kearns, the foreign affairs committee chairwoman, said the Government’s priority would be ensuring the safety of the missing Briton and as well as other British nationals in Israel.

She told Sky News: “What we did see yesterday was British families having to hide in safe rooms, some with, I believe, a baby as young as 10 days old, and so many international victims being taken hostage.

“Obviously, that will be a priority for the British Government, I would expect the ministers will be in today working on precisely how we can get that individual to safety working with our allies.

“It’s crucial we do not give the terrorists what they want but, at the same time, first and foremost the duty of the British Government is to keep British nationals safe.”

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office is understood to be assisting the families of several people in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.