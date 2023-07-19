British and Lions set to break attendance records with Australia tour dates announced

(AFP via Getty Images)

The British and Irish Lions have the potential to break the record for the highest attendance in the touring party’s history in the second Test of the 2025 Tour to Australia.

The dates for the tour were announced today with the second Test scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26, which boasts a capacity of 100,000.

The Lions will also play a match against a combined New Zealand and Australia Invitational XV in Adelaide as part of the nine-match schedule.

The opening match is against Western Force on June 28 with four warm-up matches in total before the opening Test against the Wallabies at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

The third Test is scheduled totake place at the former Olympic Stadium in Sydney, which boasts a capacity of 80,000 people.

Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said: “We are delighted to announce the tour schedule as we look ahead to what is to be one of the most eagerly anticipated series in history.”

In contrast to previous tours, the Lions will enjoy a full two-week preparation block before their opening match.

The Lions lost the last series in 2021 2-1 to South Africa under Warren Gatland. Ireland coach Andy Farrell is expected to lead the Lions in 2025.