British Library asks nation's children to write miniature books in lockdown

Two hundred years ago, the Brontë children stitched together brown paper sugar packets, strips of wallpaper and old writing paper to create postage stamp-sized books for their toy soldiers to read. Today the British Library is calling on the nation’s children to follow in their footsteps and write their own small books, which will form part of an online “National Library of Miniature Books for the toy world”.

Inspired by the library’s collection of “miniature gems”, which ranges from the 600 miniature volumes in Queen Mary’s dolls’ house to publisher John Marshall’s matchbox-sized Infant’s Library, the project is backed by authors and illustrators including Axel Scheffler and Jacqueline Wilson, each of whom has created their own book for the library.

In a series of videos of the authors reading their miniature books, Wilson shares hers about a rabbit called Radish that lives on her desk, while Scheffler’s tells a squirrel called Fipsy who is adjusting to life in lockdown. The Gruffalo illustator also reveals that he often makes tiny dummy books when working, showing a miniature edition of The Snail and the Whale as well as a tiny copy of The Gruffalo he made for his daughter’s dolls’ house.

Other contributors to the British Library’s new project include Katherine Rundell and Philip Ardagh. The latter’s book, about a boy called Tim Little who has very little time to get to the library, includes a stamped British Library “Miniature Book Loans” form in the front cover.

“They’ve all told me they loved making the books,” said the library’s Anna Lobbenberg.

She said that the tiny books created by the Brontës “provided a kind of literary workshop for the children, allowing them to experiment with different genres and styles and thus to evolve their own extraordinary writing style”, while the “playful approach to scale” of Marshall’s miniature books from 1800 “allowed his young readers to expand into responsible, wise teachers”, taking charge by explaining the world to their toys.

“Being able to hold and manipulate tiny versions of ordinary objects is both powerful and delightful for children, helping them to take on new responsibilities and personas,” she said, adding that the library hoped the project would help young readers gain confidence by playing the part of authors, illustrators, bookbinders and librarians.

The library is asking children to share their homemade miniature books with its Twitter account @BL_Learning using the hashtag #DiscoveringChildrensBooks, or send them by email to learning@bl.uk. It will commission an illustrator to create a virtual bookshelf to display the work.

The library is conscious that during lockdown “a high proportion of children do not have access to computers, and that many do not have art materials”, so it will also be distributing a printed pack through public libraries, food banks and sheltered accommodation, and emailing PDFs to teachers nationwide.