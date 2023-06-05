British base jumper, 65, dies after falling from side of Italian mountain

Mark Andrews (Instagram)

A British base jumper has died after falling 400 metres down a mountain in Italy.

Mark Andrews, 65, lost his life after falling down the rock face in Trentino on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Andrews, originally from Cornwall, was thought to have been wearing a parachute but it is unclear whether he was able to deploy it, reported the Daily Mail.

The tragedy occurred at a popular base jumping spot in the Italian Dolomites at Paganella, near the city of Trento.

A base jumper who knew Mr Andrews told the publication: “He came to base jumping quite late. He’s only been doing it since 2014 but he packed a lot into those nine years.

“He was fearless and will be missed. He was a regular in Italy at various base-jumping events, but had also base jumped all over the world off bridges and skyscrapers.”

Mark Andrews (pictured centre) had completed over 600 base jumps (Instagram / Mark Andrews)

Social media posts show the daredevil diving off mountains across Europe and he was affiliated with the base jumping group, Learn To Base Jump. He had completed more than 600 jumps.

The 65-year-old, who was living in Romania, is said to have attended the base jumping site on his own before another base jumper called the emergency services to come to his aid.

The Foreign Office said it was in contact with local police over the incident and that it was supporting his family.

Italian media reported that another British base jumper died last year close to where Mr Andrews died.

Dylan Morris Roberts, 33, died after hitting a gully off Mount Cimone on June 2, 2022.

He was killed after leaping from an 800m ledge on Monte Brento in the Trentino region of northern Italy.

Onlookers said he fell 200m and appeared to hit the side of the mountain after take off. His body was recovered by mountain rescue teams.