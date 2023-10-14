British-Israeli lawyer trawling hours of brutal footage in hope of finding sister feared hostage to Hamas

Yonat Or, 50, her husband, Dror, 50, and two of their three children, 15-year-old Noam and 13-year-old Alma, may be held hostage by Hamas

A British lawyer said he fears his sister, her husband and their two children are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Ahal Besorai, 60, said he frantically called his family in his hometown of Be’eri, a small farming community in southern Israel, when he heard the area was under attack last Saturday.

His 89-year-old father and middle sister sheltered in their homes for hours while Hamas fighters roamed the kibbutz, and were ultimately rescued by Israeli soldiers.

But he has not heard from his sister, Yonat Or, 50, her husband, Dror, 50, or two of their three children, 15-year-old Noam and 13-year-old Alma, since Saturday morning.

“When I called her for the final time, I think it was around 9am in the morning, she just said, ‘I cannot really talk, people are around’,” he told The Telegraph.

“She sounded frightened and she just hung up. I didn’t call again because I understood there were people around the house and I didn’t want the phone to ring and attract attention,” he said.

He has sent WhatsApp messages to Yonat and Dror since but they have not replied.

Family may have been dragged out of their safe room

Mr Besorai said he suspects they are being held hostage since another resident of Be’eri saw the family being “pulled out” of a safe room in their house by Hamas gunmen.

Yonat Or and her daughter Alma

He was told that Hamas fighters had forced his sister Yonat and her family out by burning down their home.

Israeli officials have now confirmed that one of the family’s phones was traced to Gaza at 11.45am last Saturday.

But Mr Besorai has no more information on his relatives’ condition, or whether they are all together.

The Cambridge-educated lawyer said he has since set himself the horrific task of trawling through Hamas propaganda footage in the hope of catching a glimpse of his sister and her family.

“It’s just a horrendous experience because there’s so many atrocities that you encounter going through this, it’s truly draining,” he said.

But Mr Besorai said he has reasons to hope his family have escaped a fate worse than many of their neighbours in Be’eri, the site of one of the worst atrocities by Hamas.

‘They are tearing our house apart. Help’

More than 100 bodies from the community’s gutted streets and burned-out homes have been recovered already, with many of the victims yet to be identified.

“They burned houses, they burned people... some have no heads,” Mr Besorai said of the atrocities, “so these possibilities have not been eliminated”.

The WhatsApp messages of other Be’eri residents revealed the grim sequence of events as the attack unfolded.

Yonat and her family were forced out of their home when Hamas burned it down, Mr Besorai said

Hamas gunmen forced their way into homes using guns and grenades, or fire to smoke their victims out.

“They are tearing our house apart. Help”, one resident wrote in a mothers’ group chat seen by the BBC.

“The entire house is smoke,” wrote another, “what should I do… tell me what to do.”

Another ominous message read: “Dad hurt they’re in the house.”

One Be’eri resident, Michal Pinyan, 44, told the BBC she called her mum from a safe room, who whispered down the line: “They’re here, they shot Dad, he’s not OK.”

She hung up, but continued to ask for help. Her final plea was sent at 10.15 am before she was killed too.

Dror Or, right, and his son Noam

Mr Besorai, who grew up in the small community, before travelling to the UK as a young man to study at Cambridge University, said he could not believe what had taken place in his small community.

“Everybody knows everyone. You never lock any door, never lock any car. It’s just a very safe sort of place. There is no crime. So the whole community is devastated,” he said.

“The savagery, the lack of any sense of morality or humanity, the cruelty is just beyond belief,” he said.

Mr Besorai, who now lives in the Philippines, said he hopes the coming days will bring better news.

“I hope that they’re alive and either Hamas realises that it’s not right to hold women and children hostages and they will release them, or that Israel will go in and find them and bring them home,” he said.

