British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari 'executed' in Iran - report

British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, a former senior defence official in Iran accused of working for British intelligence, has been executed, according to Iran's state media.

The Iranian judiciary claimed Mr Akbari, who was deputy defence minister under former president Mohammad Khatami until 2001, was a "key spy" for the British government, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

It said Iranian intelligence unmasked the alleged spy by feeding him false information and described him as "one of the most important infiltrators of the country's sensitive and strategic centres".

Mr Akbari claimed he was tortured and given mind-altering drugs and forced to confess to crimes he did not commit.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had appealed for Mr Akbari's release.

Earlier this week, Mr Cleverly tweeted: "Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him.

"This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life."