British-Iranian Morad Tahbaz on hunger strike after being kept in Iran

Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Morad Tahbaz/Facebook</span>
Photograph: Morad Tahbaz/Facebook

Family of conservationist detained since 2018 fear he was sacrificed to ensure release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori


Morad Tahbaz, the British-Iranian man who was not allowed to leave Iran as part of the deal struck by the British and Iranian governments freeing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, has gone on hunger strike in protest, his family have said.

Tahbaz has also been taken from the public ward in Evin prison in Tehran, but it is not known where to, or for what reason, the family said.

The family accused the Foreign Office of sacrificing him in order to secure the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori, and revealed that Morad’s 93-year-old mother was taken to hospital on Saturday.

His sister Taraneh Tahbaz said: “He was released for 10 hours, then 24 hours, before it ended after 48 hours. I am afraid the Foreign Office wanted him out of the way for 48 hours so they could secure their wonderful photo op.”

The Foreign Office declined to offer any comment, but on Friday said it had been assured that Tahbaz was being taken back to prison from his family home solely to fit him with an ankle tag before he was put back on furlough.

The Foreign Office insisted that as part of the deal freeing the other two dual hostages, British diplomacy had secured his release on indefinite furlough. Any other outcome would be a breach of undertakings given to the Foreign Office.

Tahbaz’s failure to reappear at his family home this weekend after being taken back to prison on Friday, and the news that he has gone on hunger strike in protest at the handling of his case, suggests he feels events are moving in the wrong direction. He has British, Iranian and American citizenship, and it appears Iran did not see him as part of the deal.

It is also possible that behind-the-scenes diplomacy is working to restore his release.

Morad’s sister said there had been no contact from the Foreign Office since Friday. “His condition is dire and he is in prison. This whole furlough business was a farce. We are left deflated, and worrying that this is all now going to be swept under the carpet.”

She had briefly seen video images of her brother on an iPhone, and said: “He was barely recognisable, since he has lost 40kg. I only knew it was him when he waved and smiled.”

Tahbaz, a conservationist, was arrested in January 2018 along with eight other members of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation.

Taraneh said: “We were advised by the Foreign Office that the less noise we made, the better it would be for him and his release, so for four years we were told he would be part of the deal if and when it were to be made. It was only after Anoosheh and Nazanin were to be released – about which we are ecstatic – that we found out he was to be left behind. We are very grateful that Nazanin is still lobbying for us now that she is out.”

She also disclosed that her 93-year-old mother, Hamideh, had to be taken to hospital on Saturday night because “she had a complete meltdown. Morad’s incarceration has been a terrible blow to her. She really wants to stay alive just to see him.

“It was such a shock when he was first arrested. We thought it was a mistake, but when they were given terrible prison sentences, we did not know what to do.”

Separately, Ashoori’s wife, Sherry Izadi, thanked Guardian readers for raising money to pay for a sudden £27,000 fine imposed on them by the Iranian government as part of his release. The family had to go heavily into debt to raise the money.

Within 12 hours of launching a crowdfunding website publicised by the Guardian, the money was raised. Izadi said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the public’s generosity and the hundreds of messages of support and sympathy we have received, These acts of kindness have restored our faith in humanity. We are also hugely grateful to the Guardian, who helped us raise this cash in such a short period of time.

“We mark the first day of spring and the start of the Iranian new year with renewed hope and a firm resolve to help reunite the remaining detainees with their loved ones.”

The Foreign Office was contacted for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender. "Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himsel

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET), followed by Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide fre

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the