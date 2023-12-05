British intelligence identifies one of Russia's main objectives during the new offensive

Maryinka, Donetsk region, was completely destroyed

Seizing the entire Donetsk region is a primary objective for Russia’s ongoing offensive, British intelligence revealed on Dec. 5.

Russian forces have recommenced their advance on Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast in recent weeks, progressively gaining control of the majority of the city. Despite these efforts, Ukrainian fighters maintain control over some territories on the city's western outskirts.

Maryinka, a city on the front line since 2014, is witnessing significant destruction. Drone footage reveals that most buildings now lay in ruins, starkly contrasting its pre-war population of 9,000.

Russia claimed that it completely captured the city. Ukraine promptly refuted these assertions, branding them as yet another falsehood from Russian propagandists and emphasizing that active battles are ongoing.

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka and Maryinka. In the past day alone, Ukrainian military forces successfully repelled 36 Russian attacks in these directions.

Russia has suffered approximately 330,000 casualties since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The toll continues to climb, with 1,030 reported losses in the past day alone.

