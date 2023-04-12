British hospital becomes first in the world to trial wearable tech for Parkinson’s patients

(Addenbrooke’s Hospital)

A British hospital has become the first in the world to trial the use of wearable tech for inpatients with Parkinson’s disease.

The CUE1 device, worn on the chest, delivers vibrations that can help to reduce several symptoms of the incurable brain disorder.

Parkinson’s is the world’s fastest growing neurodegenerative condition and causes tremors, balance problems and difficulties with movement. It affects more than 140,000 people in the UK.

Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, has purchased ten of the devices through its charitable trust.

Dr Alistair Mackett, who specialises in Parkinson's disease at Cambridge University Hospitals Trust, told the BBC: “I felt that it was exciting to trial the CUE1 devices as they have been shown to be safe with almost no side-effects, yet potentially helpful with mobility and a reduction in falls.

“In the UK almost 1,000 people already use the device. We are the first hospital in the world to use them with inpatients.

“The pilot will allow us to collect data and understand how best to use the CUE1 device in people with Parkinson's who have been admitted to hospital.”

CUE1, which is manufactured by British company Charco Neurotech, works by delivering localised vibrations to the chest that in turn send signals to the nervous system.

Previous research has found that it could help to reduce symptoms such as slowness, stiffness and problems with balance.

Addenbrooke’s currently treats between 20 and 30 inpatients with the condition, Dr Mackett said.

“My hypothesis is that we might be able to see an improvement in mobility, allowing patients to better participate in therapy and hopefully go home quicker,” he added.

CUE1 was founded in 2019 by Lucy Jung, then a student at Imperial College London, and physician Dr Floyd Pierres.

Ms Jung said CUE1 offers a “novel, non-invasive approach to minimising the symptoms of Parkinson’s”, adding: “More than 92 per cent of participants displayed an improvement in their motor symptoms such as (but not limited to) stiffness, slowness and freeze of gait when using the device.”

The device uses a rechargeable battery powered motor to produce its buzz, and can be controlled using a smartphone app.

Patients are advised to use CUE1 when they are experiencing symptoms of the disease.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s are most commonly treated with drugs and physiotherapy.