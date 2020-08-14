A British holidaymaker has plunged to his death from an Ibiza clifftop

Cala d'Hort beach is a popular destination for British holidaymakers wanting to watch the Ibizan sunset (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A British holidaymaker has fallen to his death in Ibiza after watching the sunset from a clifftop.

The 30-year-old, who has not yet been named, had been enjoying the view with his girlfriend, according to the local Guardia Civil police force, before climbing onto a steep rock face.

Police confirmed that the alarm was raised at 10.30pm on Thursday when the 112 emergency service was alerted that a man had fallen from the Cala d’Hort clifftop viewpoint near Sant Josep.

The beauty spot, overlooking the rock of Es Vedra, is popular with tourists wanting to witness the famous Ibizan sunset.

The scene was attended by officers from the Civil Guard, Sant Josep Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection officers.

A drone was used to locate the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3.30am members of the Vertical Rescue Group (GRV) of the Ibiza Firefighters descended the cliff to investigate. The operation to retrieve the man’s body recommenced in daylight assisted by the Guardia Civil helicopter.

The Europa Press reported that the Guardia Civil told reporters the man was there with his partner and friends to view the sunset.

Despite the risk, he started to climb around the rocks at the cliff edge, and ended up hanging from the cliff. After losing his grip he fell forward and plunged more than 100 metres to his death.

Sant Josep lies in the south west of Ibiza, and island that welcomes almost one million British tourists every year.

The island's economy is dependent on tourism, however the iland risks being hit hard after the UK Government introduced a two-week quarantine for holidaymakers returning from Spain to the UK at the end of July to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson told Yahoo News UK: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ibiza, and are in touch with the Spanish authorities.”

