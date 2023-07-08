British Grand Prix qualifying live: Latest F1 updates from Silverstone

Final practice for the British Grand Prix was a wet one at Silverstone - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

02:12 PM BST

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Times after third practice

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:27.419 Alexander Albon, Williams +0.173 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +0.365 Pierre Gasly, Alpine +0.474 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +0.529 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari+0.545 Logan Sargeant, Williams +0.732 Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.847 George Russell, Mercedes+0.865 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +0.918 Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri +1.085 Lando Norris, McLaren +1.144 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1.201 Sergio Perez, Red Bull +1.485 Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1.788 Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1.814 Oscar Piastri, McLaren +2.018 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +2.167 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +6.171 Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo (NO TIME)

02:07 PM BST

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage for qualifying for the 2023 British Grand Prix from Silverstone. The big news so far today? It was a glorious morning, as it was a glorious day all of Friday, but the rain has swept in from the west and conditions at Silverstone during the second part of practice and immediately after the session finished were distinctly soggy, with drivers finishing on intermediate tyres.

Does that mean qualifying will be wet? Well, the forecast was for conditions to brighten up a bit in the hour or so before qualifying - and it has done so - but the real worry (or not) is that there is currently a 50 per cent chance of thundery showers in the hour of qualifying itself. You then have the issue of whether the track has dried enough. The sprint race in F2 began under the Safety Car but ended in damp but far from torrential conditions as the rain eased. In short, the conditions are uncertain.

In any case, before the rain came we had a fair amount of running in FP3 and it means that Charles Leclerc finished fastest of anyone. Alexander Albon was in third, just 0.173sec behind, meaning he has finished in the top three in every practice session this weekend. Rain or no rain, the performance of his Williams will be something to keep an eye out for. Fernando Alonso was third in the Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly fourth for Alpine.

Max Verstappen, who dominated the first two practice sessions in the dry yesterday, was eighth but failed to set a fully representative lap time. The two Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were fifth and ninth. Yesterday, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said that he did not expect their qualifying pace to put them in the top 10, but their race pace could have them contending for a podium. It all sounds quite familiar...

Anyway, qualifying begins at 3pm BST and should last for an hour, assuming no stoppages, and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the session.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.