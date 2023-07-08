Max Verstappen takes British Grand Prix pole, with Lando Norris on the front row

Max Verstappen (left) took pole for the British Grand Prix, with a superb performance from the two McLaren cars behind - Getty Images/Peter Fox

Max Verstappen dented Lando Norris’ dream of a shock pole position at the British Grand Prix by taking top spot in the closing seconds of a dramatic qualifying session.

Norris surged to the summit of the order to the delight of the Silverstone crowd, only to see Verstappen snatch pole by 0.241 seconds as the last driver over the line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Norris starts alongside Verstappen, who took his fifth consecutive pole, with Oscar Piastri third on an excellent day for McLaren at the British team’s home race.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh, one place behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.

“It was a crazy qualifying session and quite hectic,” said Verstappen. “I was surprised to see those two [Norris and Piastri] there but it was great for McLaren.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow.”

Norris said: “I was close. Pretty insane. My last lap was a good lap. I could hear Zak [Brown, the McLaren CEO] on the radio during the in lap which was the best thing ever.

“To be second and third was amazing for the whole team. But Max ruins everything for everyone. I am happy for the whole crowd here. I look forward to tomorrow.”

PA Sport

British Grand Prix qualifying classification

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:26.720 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:26.961 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:27.092 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:27.136 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:27.148 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.155 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.211 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:27.530 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:27.659 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:27.689 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:28.896 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.935 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:28.956 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:29.031 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.798 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:29.968 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.025 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.123 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.513 20 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:32.378

British Grand Prix qualifying, as it happened

04:45 PM BST

Zac Brown pleased at that

Zak Brown giving out every high five he has ✋



That passion in the McLaren garage 👏 pic.twitter.com/eNZ3maQokT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 8, 2023

04:44 PM BST

In the post-session press conference

Norris and Piastri calming any excitement that they may be able to compete for the podium, but overall they are very happy with the car’s upgrades.

04:39 PM BST

And what about Mercedes?

Sixth and seventh but within half a second of Verstappen. That’s not disastrous overall, it’s just that they have leapfrogged Aston Martin but fallen behind McLaren. Their race pace should be better, so a podium is not out of the question.

Mercedes' George Russell during the Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone

04:37 PM BST

Alexander Albon did not keep up his run of top-three finishes...

...but he qualified in eighth, which is very good nonetheless.

Williams' Alex Albon during the Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone

He’ll be hopeful, I think, of scoring some points at (effectively) his home race.

04:29 PM BST

Lando Norris on a front-row start

“I was close! P1 and Q1... close, two tenths to P1 in Q3. Pretty insane, my last lap was a good lap. I could hear Zac [Brown] on the radio on my in lap which was the best thing ever. To be second and third was pretty amazing for the whole team. It’s always Max, he always ruins everything for everyone! It’s been a very special day for us, I look forward to it tomorrow. It makes up for everything, all the hard work we’ve been putting in. Especially here... we couldn’t have had a better result today apart from Max.”

Story continues

04:28 PM BST

Oscar Piastri on his best qualifying

“Very, very, very happy. What a qualifyng session. We were almost out in Q1 and then the car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3. Massive result for the team, to have both of us up here is a mega result... just have to stay up there tomorrow. I think yesterday we had a bit of a rough day, we were a bit quicker than what we looked, just struggling to get the car in the right window. “These conditions as well we do really well in them. We’ve had a fair few moments like that. To pull that off in Q3 like that was a mega result and both of us have got the new bits on our car and they’re working very well. Can’t thank the team enough to [be] pushing from where we were at the start of the season to now.”



04:26 PM BST

Max Verstappen reacts to pole

“It’s been quite a crazy qualifying, it’s been quote hectic and quite slippery in some places. We did our laps and Q3 I was quite surprised to see them [McLaren] two there but it’s great for McLaren to be there and from our side it’s great to be on pole. Especially Q1 and Q2 there were still a few damp spots so you have to be careful... knowing that we had a quick car you know that you don’t have to go to the 100 per cent limit. It was not a very big gap to them but of course for us, great day.”

04:19 PM BST

Norris was 10th after the first Q3 runs

That is a crucial lap to pull out.

McLaren's Lando Norris during the Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone

04:18 PM BST

Q3 - Classification

VER 1:26.720 NOR +0.241 PIA +0.372 LEC +0.416 SAI +0.428 RUS +0.435 HAM +0.491 ALB +0.810 ALO +0.939 GAS +0.969

04:17 PM BST

MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2023 BRITISH GRAND PRIX!

Verstappen does it at the death! 0.241sec faster than Norris to deny a home pole position! Shame, but that is a superb effort from both McLaren cars. Leclerc fourth and Sainz fifth. Then it’s the two Mercedes cars and Albon eighth.

04:16 PM BST

Q3 - Norris takes provisional pole!

With a 1:26.961! That is rapid! Piastri also on a good lap and goes just behind him! Hamilton cannot challenge...

It’s all up to Verstappen!

04:15 PM BST

Q3 - Leclerc in a good lap here

Might be provisional pole... but isn’t! Just 0.053sec off Verstappen... who has done his fastest first sector.

04:14 PM BST

Q3 - Leclerc with the fastest first sector time

And by some margin... but for how long? Sainz is a tenth or so off it, Russell likewise. Alonso even further adrift as is Hamilton.

04:12 PM BST

Q3 - They're out again

This is a tasty looking grid (behind Verstappen).

04:10 PM BST

Q3 - Top 10 as it stands

VER 1:27.084 HAM +0.633 PIA +0.672 LEC +0.676 SAI +0.748 ALO +0.757 ALB +0.827 GAS +0.963 RUS +1.100 NOR +1.330

04:09 PM BST

Q3 - Piastri with a good lap

Norris with a poor one. He is in 10th.

04:09 PM BST

Q3 - Verstappen with a rapid lap

A 1:27.084sec, which is 0.633sec off Verstappen’s pace.

04:08 PM BST

Q3 - Hamilton quickest early on

Albon within two tenths of that... but he is then beaten by Piastri and Alonso...

04:06 PM BST

Q3 begins!

10 minutes, 10 drivers and one pole man at the end of it. Pretty interesting what it will be behind Verstappen. Four British-born drivers into Q3 for the first time since... well, I am not sure.

04:03 PM BST

Errr...

DRS has been enabled. Not sure why it was not enabled in at least Q2 if not Q1.

03:59 PM BST

Well, Verstappen clearly favourite for pole here

But behind him? Who knows.

03:58 PM BST

Q2 - Classification

VER 1:27.702 PIA +0.143 NOR +0.340 ALB +0.365 SAI +0.563 LEC +0.659 ALO +0.666 HAM +0.843 GAS +1.049 RUS +1.080

ELIMINATED: HUL STR OCO SAR BOT

03:56 PM BST

Q2 ends - Verstappen fastest

Both Mercedes cars are safe. McLaren showing some pace, as is Albon, who finishes fourth. Full classification shortly.

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023

03:56 PM BST

Q2 - Gasly into ninth

That pushes Russell into 10th, Hamilton still eighth....

03:55 PM BST

Q2 - Verstappen goes fastest by 0.340sec

Of course he does. Piastri then slots into second a rapid final sector... Gasly in the drop zone as is Ocon.

Are Hamilton and Russell vulnerable here? Possibly...

03:54 PM BST

Q2 - Sainz moves up into second, Norris remains fastest

Verstappen sets the fastest first sector but Albon beats both Ferraris to go second!

03:54 PM BST

Q2 - Into the final minutes...

Ocon, Hulkenberg, Stroll and Sargeant in the drop zone. Bottas effectively out already as he is not running in Q2.

Leclerc improving with the fastest middle sector. Who is going out here?

03:52 PM BST

Q2 - Norris into first!

By half a second over Hamilton and with the fastest first and final sectors. Verstappen has pitted for fresh tyres.

03:51 PM BST

Q2 - The track is just getting better and better

As demonstrated by Norris posting the fastest first sector time by a margin of 0.363sec.

Hamilton backs it up further with a 1:28.545 to beat Piastri by 0.022sec. Russell cannot match his team-mate though, a couple of tenths behind him he is.

New Softs on and Lewis goes fastest! 💜 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 8, 2023

03:50 PM BST

Q2 - And with that last post...

Verstappen goes fastest, but is then immediately beaten by three thousandths of a second by Oscar Piastri in the McLaren. Tidy.

03:49 PM BST

Q2 - Hamilton currently in the drop zone

Verstappen has not got lightning pace either just yet. He is down in seventh 0.453sec off Alonso’s fastest lap time of the session so far.

Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 8, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during qualifying

03:47 PM BST

Q2 - Alonso goes fastest

A 1:29.052 and Alex Albon is second, 0.1sec exactly off the Aston Martin driver. Albon is having a superb weekend here. Can’t see Bottas getting out.

03:46 PM BST

Q2 - Nine minutes remain

Here’s how it stands:

NOR GAS VER PIA SAI OCO RUS LEC HUL HAM

DROP ZONE: ALO STR ALB SAR BOT

03:45 PM BST

Q2 - The Alpines going well

Gasly now into second 0.044sec behind Norris and Ocon sixth, within two tenths of Norris. Verstappen a tad behind Gasly and within a tenth of leading man Norris.

Russell seventh and Hamilton 10th.

03:44 PM BST

Q2 - Norris and Sainz with decent times in first and second

They are well into the 1:29s and around 0.4s faster than the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

03:43 PM BST

Q2 - Alonso will be the first man to set a lap time

What does he post? A 1:30.660, which Stroll narrowly fails to beat. Within a tenth, though, as is Alex Albon.

03:41 PM BST

Q2 begins!

Norris is told: “No more rain”. I am inclined to believe that message.

Anyway, 15 minutes in the session and five drivers to be eliminated.

03:39 PM BST

"Rain is coming, rain is coming," is the message to Nico Hulkenberg

The sun is actually nearly out and it is as bright as it has been here for some hours.

03:37 PM BST

Bottas's Alfa Romeo is making its way into the pit lane

On the back of a flatbed truck. Not impossible that they can fix it, but we do not know what the problem is and it’s probably quite unlikely that he will see any action in the next mini-session.

03:35 PM BST

Bottas has made it through to Q2

But I am not sure if he will take nay part in it, having stopped on the track some way from the pit lane.

A few close moments as the session came to a close with Hamilton coming close to hitting an Alpine in the final sector and Sainz and Leclerc in various states of disgruntlement at their team.

03:33 PM BST

Q1 - Classification

NOR 1:28.917 LEC +0.226 RUS +0.495 HAM +0.495 VER +0.511 STR +0.531 ALB +0.549 GAS +0.616 HUL +0.686 OCO +0.783 BOT +0.881 SAI +0.948 SAR +0.956 PIA +0.957 ALO +1.032

OUT: PER TSU ZHO DEV MAG

03:31 PM BST

Q1 - Perez is out!

16th for the Red Bull driver. It was a poor first lap. It was clear that he might be vulnerable after he was a fair way off Albon’s time and even slower than Logan Sargeant, as well as being the first driver across the line after the session resumed.

03:30 PM BST

Q1 - Bottas has stopped by the side of the track

And that is the end of the session...

03:30 PM BST

Q1 - Hulkenberg into fourth

Verstappen cannot afford a mistake, but he has just set the fastest first sector... he crosses the line in fifth.

Perez is slipping down the timesheets here! He could miss Q3 for the fifth time in a row!

Leclerc moves into second!

03:29 PM BST

Q1 - Perez with a 1:29.968

Albon beats it by half a second, and then Norris does by a further half-second! Is Perez in danger here?

03:28 PM BST

Q1 - Albon with the fastest first sector

Would be a shame were he to be eliminated here, but he’s going well. Norris pips him to the fastest first sector soon after.

03:27 PM BST

Q1 - Looks like it's going to be a single lap for everyone

Verstappen should be able to get a lap in easily. Possibly even two, but I imagine he would need to recharge his batteries.

Anyway, Magnussen is 16th and will be out and then it’s Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas and Albon in the bottom five.

03:26 PM BST

Q1 - Session resumes

3mins11sec on the clock. Verstappen has had a wing change and should not be in any danger but he is at at the back of the queue rather than at the front of it after having to be wheeled back into the garage.

03:24 PM BST

Weird... Verstappen has broken his wing coming out of the garage

“The car just understeered,” he said. He drove into the pit lane wall edge and the left third of the front wing came clean off. Finally a weakness in the RB19! Understeer at very, very, very low speeds.

Oops! Max Verstappen has hit the wall in the pits on his way out to the track 🫣



A new front wing is on the way!#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qWzX2Ee969 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2023

03:20 PM BST

Q1 - Magnussen's car is being loaded onto a flatbed truck

Replays show that Ocon came very close to slamming into the back of Zhou’s Alfa Romeo at turns 10 and 11 in the high-speed complex that spits drivers out onto the Hangar Straight.

03:18 PM BST

Sargeant's earlier excursion

He has had a bit of a messy start to his F1 career. Not dreadful, but not particularly impressive, either.

Logan Sargeant going airborne! 😮 pic.twitter.com/01f7sqdwg7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 8, 2023

03:16 PM BST

Q1 - RED FLAG

Kevin Magnussen’s Haas has ground to a halt on the exit of Stowe and that brings out the red flags with 3mins11sec on the clock. Enough time for drivers to do another hot lap or two, but it will be frantic.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



Kevin Magnussen has stopped out on track with just three minutes remaining in Q1#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/BWbYSFxsyv — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2023

03:15 PM BST

Q1 - Four minutes remain

Here’s who is in danger: MAG, ZHO, SAR, BOT, ALB

And here is the top 10:

VER 1:30.719 ALO +0.011 LEC +0.345 HAM +0.434 RUS +0.537 OCO +0.695 STR +0.785 PIA +0.847 TSU +0.984 DEV +1.125

03:13 PM BST

Q1 - Hulkenberg runs wide at Stowe corner

Doesn’t lose it fully like Hamilton did. He’s still down in 20th and last. Sargeant goes across the grass somewhere and Piastri nearly collides with De Vries in the pit lane.

A bit too close for comfort in the pitlane between Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries 😬 pic.twitter.com/zA899CdBzK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 8, 2023

“Guys, guys, you’ve given me an unsafe release,” De Vries says.

03:11 PM BST

Q1 - Eight minutes remain

Verstappen fastest again in sector one and does his personal best in sector two as Perez moves up to 12th. Verstappen then moves top but only by 0.011sec ahead of Alonso, who is doing a sterling job. Albon not finding it so easy this time, he is now in last 2.882sec off Verstappen’s time.

03:09 PM BST

Q1 - Top 10

ALO RUS NOR LEC VER OCO ZHO SAI SAR BOT

Alonso moves up to fastest again, by 0.684sec faster than Russell. Perez in dead last.

03:09 PM BST

Q1 - Russell displaces Alonso

By 0.023sec at the top. Hamilton is about to do another timed lap, he is currently in 10th but has not improved in the middle sector.

03:08 PM BST

Q1 - Alonso still fastest

Leclerc gets to within seven-tenths but only just. Russell is on a good lap. Verstappen has been told to expect some light drizzle in five minutes but that is not expected to change conditions all that much or indeed last that long.

03:06 PM BST

Q1 - Verstappen 0.708s off Alonso after his latest

Albon, Norris, Sainz, Hamilton and Magnussen in the drop zone.

03:06 PM BST

Q1 - Alonso goes fastest

And he is then joined by Lance Stroll, albeit 1.5s slower. Lap times will be coming down quickly in this session, but that looks a handy lap from the Aston Martin driver.

03:04 PM BST

Q1 - Verstappen fastest

Already and by seven-tenths over Ocon.

03:04 PM BST

Q1 - Hamilton spins!

He loses it at Stowe and spins into the gravel but somehow manages to keep it going... he had just posted the fastest middle sector time. Maybe just dipped a tyre onto the white lines on the inside or got on the power too early.

Lewis Hamilton goes for a spin in Q1 but manages to keep the car going after going through the gravel! 🌀 pic.twitter.com/1bVEtKAHjT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 8, 2023

03:03 PM BST

Q1 - It will soon be all 20 drivers on slicks

The track may still be a bit slippery but it’s still slick tyres...

03:01 PM BST

Q1 - 16 mins remain

Only the Ferraris, Magnussen and Sargeant on the slicks and Leclerc wants to box for dry tyres.

03:00 PM BST

Q1 begins!

A mixture of drivers on inters and slicks but far more on soft dry tyres.

02:59 PM BST

Can Albon make it high up the order?

He has been in the top three in every single session so far, wet or dry.

Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand steers his car during the third free practice

If he were to repeat that in qualifying...

02:54 PM BST

Updated weather outlook

It looks like we will have no more rain for the rest of the day. Might still be an intermediate tyre start, though.

02:51 PM BST

And now the low-down on how each driver fares against his team-mate in qualifying

This includes the sprint shootouts and normal qualifying sessions.

2023 F1 team-mate qualifying head-to-head, stats and data

02:44 PM BST

How does each team fare in qualifying so far this year?

2023 F1: How fast are the teams in qualifying?

02:39 PM BST

Current constructor standings

02:37 PM BST

McLaren handed a 1,000 euro fine for this

The incident that Lando Norris and McLaren will be investigated for after the session 👇 pic.twitter.com/5CpcLTZppH — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 8, 2023

02:35 PM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

02:31 PM BST

Toto Wolff and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem having a chat

They were seen chatting, in a fairly serious manner (but we cannot really know what it was all about), on the top deck of the FIA’s motorhome in the paddock. A funny moment occurs when they see F1 chief Stefano Domenicali on the adjacent F1 motorhome and they all wave it each other in an animated matter.

FIA Presedent Mohammed ben Sulayem (left) speaks with Mercedes team principle Toto Wolff

They are still chatting, some 10 minutes later.

02:26 PM BST

Fancy a bet on the race?

Take a look at these British Grand Prix free bets and betting offers.

02:20 PM BST

Weather update from Silverstone

It has stopped raining and doesn’t look like it is about to rain, in fairness. The F2 cars have created somewhat of a dry racing line but it would be a bold move to start on slicks with the track as it currently is.

02:12 PM BST

Times after third practice

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:27.419 Alexander Albon, Williams +0.173 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +0.365 Pierre Gasly, Alpine +0.474 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +0.529 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari+0.545 Logan Sargeant, Williams +0.732 Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.847 George Russell, Mercedes+0.865 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +0.918 Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri +1.085 Lando Norris, McLaren +1.144 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1.201 Sergio Perez, Red Bull +1.485 Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1.788 Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1.814 Oscar Piastri, McLaren +2.018 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +2.167 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +6.171 Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo (NO TIME)

02:07 PM BST

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage for qualifying for the 2023 British Grand Prix from Silverstone. The big news so far today? It was a glorious morning, as it was a glorious day all of Friday, but the rain has swept in from the west and conditions at Silverstone during the second part of practice and immediately after the session finished were distinctly soggy, with drivers finishing on intermediate tyres.

Does that mean qualifying will be wet? Well, the forecast was for conditions to brighten up a bit in the hour or so before qualifying - and it has done so - but the real worry (or not) is that there is currently a 50 per cent chance of thundery showers in the hour of qualifying itself. You then have the issue of whether the track has dried enough. The sprint race in F2 began under the Safety Car but ended in damp but far from torrential conditions as the rain eased. In short, the conditions are uncertain.

Kush Maini of India and Campos Racing (24) leads Roman Stanek of Czech Republic and Trident (20) during the Round 9:Silverstone Sprint race of the Formula 2 Championship at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023

In any case, before the rain came we had a fair amount of running in FP3 and it means that Charles Leclerc finished fastest of anyone. Alexander Albon was in third, just 0.173sec behind, meaning he has finished in the top three in every practice session this weekend. Rain or no rain, the performance of his Williams will be something to keep an eye out for. Fernando Alonso was third in the Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly fourth for Alpine.

Max Verstappen, who dominated the first two practice sessions in the dry yesterday, was eighth but failed to set a fully representative lap time. The two Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were fifth and ninth. Yesterday, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said that he did not expect their qualifying pace to put them in the top 10, but their race pace could have them contending for a podium. It all sounds quite familiar...

Anyway, qualifying begins at 3pm BST and should last for an hour, assuming no stoppages, and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the session.