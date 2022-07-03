British Grand Prix: Protestors arrested after storming Silverstone circuit at start of F1 race

(REUTERS)

Protestors broke onto the track at the British Grand Prix following a dramatic opening-lap crash at Silverstone.

The police had warned in the build-up to the race weekend that there had been threats of protestors taking to the track, with police warning of the dangers of doing so.

A number managed to climb a fence and force their way past marshals and onto the track before being arrested by police.

It happened after the cars had returned to the pits when the race was red flagged following the dramatic crash, which saw Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo fly upside down into the barriers. The Chinese driver was conscious and taken away in an ambulance.

In a statement, Formula 1 said: "We can confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track.

“These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”