British Grand Prix will not take place in front of fans, confirms Silverstone

Silverstone owners have confirmed that July’s British Grand Prix will not take place in front of fans as a race “under normal conditions is just not going to be possible”.

The Grand Prix has not yet been postponed or cancelled, but Silverstone’s managing director Stuart Pringle wrote a letter to all fans who have already purchased tickets to reveal the decision, which will see more than 340,000 fans miss out on on of Britain’s most-attended events of the year due to the coronavirus lockdown measures.

“As promised I am writing to let you know the latest regarding the 2020 Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix,” Pringle wrote. “I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of fans at Silverstone.”

The announcement leaves the door open to the Grand Prix taking place behind closed doors, which F1 have already indicated could be the best way of starting the 2020 season.





