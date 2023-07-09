British Grand Prix live: Latest F1 updates from Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh in today's British Grand Prix at Silverstone - AP/Luca Bruno

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for the 2023 British Grand Prix, from Silverstone. It is a track and a race that usually produces entertainment in one form or another and that was certainly the case during qualifying yesterday.

With rain falling sporadically but occasionally heavily in the build-up to the qualifying session yesterday, the track was not at its best as qualifying began. It was largely dry, although the Ferraris started on the intermediate tyres, but there was some jeopardy across the 20 cars out there.

The first shock was Sergio Perez going out in Q1. A red flag caused by Kevin Magnussen’s Haas breaking down which left a little over three minutes on the clock for the remaining 19 drivers to scamper around. It soon became clear that Perez’s lap might not be good enough, when he was behind even Logan Sargeant’s Williams. Perez failed to make Q3 for the fifth time in a row in one of the most dominant cars in F1 history. Whatever the conditions, that is shocking.

Q3, when it came round, was a thrill-a-minute session. In the end Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row but not by a great deal. Behind him it was a fascinating session. Lando Norris took second and, for a brief moment, was in provisional pole position, giving the British fans even just a tiny bit of hope that something extraordinary could happen. In fairness, a front row start for this McLaren given their struggles earlier this year is extraordinary enough. Oscar Piastri, his rookie team-mate, had a nearly equally excellent session, finishing third. It will be his highest ever start in F1.

It was then the two Ferrari cars in fourth and fifth followed by the two Mercedes cars of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in sixth and seventh and then another standout qualifying performance from Alexander Albon who was in eighth. It is his fifth appearance in Q3 this year and his fourth in five races, the other being an 11th.

Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.

Anyway, the race begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the British Grand Prix.

