British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying, latest F1 news and updates from Silverstone today

British Grand Prix LIVE!

Qualifying for the 2022 British Grand Prix takes place today at Silverstone, with a potential six-way fight for pole position.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are hoping to make in-roads in their Mercedes and challenge both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for the victory. Verstappen led Carlos Sainz over the line in Canada a fortnight ago to emphasise his dominance of the F1 championship this year, yet there is still plenty of time for Ferrari to banish their issues and catch the Red Bull.

Fans are out in force with Silverstone as ever promising the potential for rain to shake things up, having completely washed out Friday’s first practice before Hamilton clocked the second-best time in the afternoon although Verstappen was dominant in practice on Saturday morning. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates and news from qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix updates

Start time: 3pm BST | Silverstone

How to watch: Channel 4 & Sky Sports

Q1: Aston Martin lose both drivers

Q1 results

15:20 , Marc Mayo

Latifi finished 15th in that session so will take part in Q2 but Williams teammate Albon is OUT.

Behind him trail Magnussen, Vettel, Schumacher and Stroll will start at the back of the pack tomorrow. Big disappointment for Haas and Aston Martin.

Chequered flag!

15:19 , Marc Mayo

Right then, the flag is waved and Vettel can only go 15th on his final lap. Will it be good enough? No! Tsunoda jumps the German to land in the midfield.

Here comes Schumacher who can only jump to 18th before Stroll and Albon also fail to jump out of the drop zone.

15:17 , Marc Mayo

Latifi puts his Williams in 10th as the final laps begin, with Tsunoda, Vettel, Schumacher, Gasly and Stroll in the bottom five...

15:15 , Marc Mayo

Four minutes to go in Q1 with Ricciardo the latest to go off, at Village, as he looks to improve on 19th place.

Verstappen is the first to break below a 1m 40s lap and the rain ending will allow plenty more time to be shaved off as the track improves.

Story continues

15:12 , Marc Mayo

It’s rather chilly too: just 16 degrees centigrade of ambient temperature and 19 degrees on track @SilverstoneUK pic.twitter.com/D8c6gxlcnC — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 2, 2022

15:12 , Marc Mayo

Better from Verstappen and Leclerc as they go about a second clear of Russell, times tumbling as a drier line emerges on the track.

Currently in the Q1 drop zone: Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Schumacher, Vettel and Gasly. Stroll the man in danger.

15:10 , Marc Mayo

“Rain easing off,” McLaren tell Norris which could mean the end of the session will deliver the prime conditions.

Leclerc leads Perez and Verstappen on the timesheets with a 1:42.129, although Russell jumps that by almost four-tenths of a second to draw a reasonable roar from the home fans.

15:08 , Marc Mayo

15:06 , Marc Mayo

A 1:47.521 has Leclerc top ahead of Hamilton and Russell in the top three as Verstappen completes his first lap.

That’s first for the Dutchman, a 1:45.743 which is a big gap but expect conditions to dominate what each driver is capable of in the specific moment they take to the track.

Bottas has had a spin at Vale, but continues on.

15:03 , Marc Mayo

A squirrelling Leclerc begins his hot lap on the Inters, F1’s less aggressive tyre for these conditions with full Wets saved for total downpours and standing water.

“We do expect this rain to stop in the next ten minutes,” McLaren tell Ricciardo over team radio.

Green light!

15:00 , Marc Mayo

A number of cars have been sat waiting at the end of the pit lane, getting drenched, for a while now with the rain pouring on Silverstone.

Serious plumes of water coming off the back of the cars as they head out, Mercedes waiting a moment to send out Hamilton and Russell. Eventually the Red Bulls join them with Alpine the last to take to the track.

Weather update

14:58 , Marc Mayo

It is wet. Really wet.

Thank you weather Gods 🙏



Looks like a wet Quali coming up at Silverstone 🇬🇧#HaasF1 #BritishGP #Quali pic.twitter.com/qAB9kxUf7U — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 2, 2022

Five minutes until we get underway!

14:55 , Marc Mayo

Rain has begun to fall at Silverstone. Who will it favour?! 🤔🌧️ pic.twitter.com/nqpjjq6B6y — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 2, 2022

14:51 , Marc Mayo

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is wary Mercedes will enter the fray for the race win at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Mercedes have come with sizeable upgrades to their car, the effects of which suggested it was on the pace in the initial practice session on Friday.

Horner’s Red Bull team have dominated the championship with a sizeable lead in the constructors’ championship and Max Verstappen having won six of nine races to date.

Of a three-team, six-car battle for victory at Silverstone, Horner said: “I think it could well be. The closest we’ve seen it is Barcelona in terms of high-speed and medium-speed corners. Mercedes again seem quick here and have brought a reasonable update here.

“It looks like at this venue that there could well be six cars in contention, which is fantastic for the fans. It’s going to be interesting to see how it pans out.”

Read the full story.

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

14:47 , Marc Mayo

I fully expect a mad dash by the entire grid to get out at the start of Q1 with the prediction of rain incoming. Any dry laps drivers can get in will be invaluable.

Keanu Reeves among the celebs at Silverstone today

14:45 , Marc Mayo

Keanu Reeves 👋



Great to see the Hollywood star enjoying the action at Silverstone 🤩#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6bs8LKnYoh — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2022

14:43 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton described his optimism of Mercedes’ improvements after yesterday’s running.

He told Sky Sports: “It feels like a small step forwards. But we've still got work to do. We've got to keep working.

“Our long run pace isn't as good as the other guys, but it's not miles off, so we've definitely made an improvement. I'm sure tonight we can work and improve the car a little more.”

14:39 , Marc Mayo

Check out how the Drivers’ Championship stacks up ahead of the weekend.

Read the full story.

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

14:32 , Marc Mayo

F1's never lacked for its farcical stories. Leading up to this weekend was the threat of a racing ban for Lewis Hamilton or, at the very least, a fine of some sort for his refusal to remove all his jewellery to race.

But he appears to have backed down by removing the nose stud which seemed to be the final bone of contention between him and the FIA. It'll be interesting to see how he gets on in qualifying. Jewellery or no jewellery, it's not been the team's greatest strength this season.

14:27 , Marc Mayo

A promising final practice session for Mercedes should put them right in the mix for qualifying - which starts in half an hour!

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

14:23 , Marc Mayo

It might prove to be all about the Red Bull today but there are reasons for other teams to go into the weekend with confidence because some of the biggest car upgrades we’ve seen this season.

Mercedes have a new front suspension, rear wing, sidepod and floor while Red Bull and Ferrari have new engine covers.

Williams have hit the changes the hardest with a new front wing, sidepod, floor, diffuser, the list goes on. It’ll be interesting to see how those changes translate in qualifying and the race. When I spoke to Alex Albon in the lead-up to the race, he seemed very confident it would shift him up the grid.

14:14 , Marc Mayo

When Lewis Hamilton has a cause to fight, it is invariably reflected on the track, writes Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie...

Early in his karting career, when any racist slurs were thrown his way, he channelled it by blitzing the field come the race. And at Silverstone this weekend, once the visor is down on his race helmet, Hamilton will look to do exactly the same.

The eight-time British Grand Prix winner has every right to feel like the returning hero this weekend and undoubtedly will be made to feel that way, with a record crowd of more than 400,000 people expected through the turnstiles over the course of the next three days.

But to get to that point, he has instead been left to answer a racist slur aimed his way.

Read the full story.

14:04 , Marc Mayo

Jamie Chadwick cruises to W Series victory at Silverstone as her rivals scrap over second-place on the last lap.

13:57 , Marc Mayo

13:46 , Marc Mayo

Currently out on track, Jamie Chadwick leading the W Series race.

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

13:37 , Marc Mayo

There's the threat of rain looming over Silverstone for qualifying, and it might be welcome from the rest of the grid. As things stand, it's hard to see anyone getting close to Max Verstappen, who looked a class apart in the third practice session earlier today.

It's a dry race predicted for tomorrow so a chaotic, wet qualifying seems the likeliest way to shake up the grid and Verstappen's current dominance.

13:34 , Marc Mayo

A mixed practice session for McLaren after yesterday’s promise.

The final practice session of the weekend comes to an end. 🏁 Our full focus is now on qualifying! 👊#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ZeaO1Iaejh — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 2, 2022

13:21 , Marc Mayo

How we finished for FP3 with Max topping the charts ⏱️



Qualifying is on the way shortly 🙌#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/mirUZ91psh — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2022

CHEQUERED FLAG!

13:03 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen lays down a serious marker with a half-second lead over his rivals by topping final practice.

Sergio Perez followed in second in the other Red Bull, ahead of Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton and Sainz.

A very tight qualifying ahead although challenging Verstappen for pole position looks a mighty task indeed.

12:58 , Marc Mayo

Only Hamilton and Perez out on track of the frontrunners now, with that rain having failed to materialise as much of the pack rushed out earlier in the session.

Here comes Verstappen though for the final two minutes.

12:55 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton delivers the words no Mercedes boss wanted to hear: “The car’s been bouncing a lot.”

Interestingly, Russell was not having the same issues earlier on.

Final 5 mins Red Bull currently top the timesheets ⏱



Will they remain there?#BritishGP 🇬🇧 | #C4F1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/pJUkb226xz — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) July 2, 2022

12:51 , Marc Mayo

The official Car Performance Rankings has the Red Bull of Verstappen a whopping four-tenths quicker than the Ferrari in the straights.

That is basically the entire difference between them right now.

12:48 , Marc Mayo

What can the other Red Bull do? Perez hurtles across the line at a 1:28.410 to go second, four-tenths off Verstappen but with only a very fine margin over Leclerc.

Shortly after, Russell improves slightly to edge above Hamilton into fourth.

12:44 , Marc Mayo

Here comes Leclerc with two personal-best sectors before he loses time in the final sector, to go only 0.002 seconds off Verstappen.

That may be immaterial however with the Red Bull launching down the back straight and set to smash the top time of the day.

He does! That’s a 1:27.901 and almost half a second better than his previous best. Wow.

12:41 , Marc Mayo

Russell sets off on a fresh flying lap with sparks flying as he heads around Copse, two-tenths down after the second sector.

A 1:28.550 puts him third as he claws back a bit of time on Verstappen in the final part of the lap.

Mercedes are... excited

12:39 , Marc Mayo

😅 'It's just practice. It's just practice. It's just practice. It's just practice. It's just practice. It's just practice. It's just practice. It's just practice' 😅 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 2, 2022

12:36 , Marc Mayo

A bit of a lull on track as the final 20 minutes approach with teams making setup changes for the last runs.

12:32 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton goes quickest in sector three to end up just a tenth off Verstappen.

Mercedes are well and truly in the mix for a podium finish this weekend - at least...

12:25 , Marc Mayo

Verstappen with the quickest time on a 1:28.541 as Sainz improves his time but goes only with 0.341 seconds to go third, leaving both Ferrari cars trailing the Red Bull by just over three-tenths.

20/60 mins 👀



Our championship leader goes to the top of the charts early on ⏱️#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/mM6eqj7Y4r — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2022

12:21 , Marc Mayo

“The problems from yesterday at high speed are not better,” Sainz tells Ferrari team radio after both Hamilton and Russell knock him back to fifth in the standings.

No such troubles for Russell who reports “no bouncing” to the Mercedes garage.

Rain is expected shortly, leading to the pack piling out onto the track for Soft-tyre runs to prepare for qualifying.

12:12 , Marc Mayo

We’re almost 15 minutes into the last hour of practice with Perez putting his Red Bull in between the two Ferrari cars currently leading the timesheets.

Leclerc, first, and Sainz, third, are on out-laps with nothing yet from Verstappen and Hamilton only now starting a first hot lap of the day.

How to watch

12:08 , Marc Mayo

Free-to-air TV: Channel 4 will be airing full the full day’s track action on terrestrial television.

Satellite TV channel: The British Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app. All4 will also show the weekend live for free.

Good afternoon!

12:04 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for the British Grand Prix!

The final practice session is underway, which we will be bring you ahead of qualifying later on, starting at 3pm.

So buckle up and have an umbrella at the ready for another potentially dramatic day of this F1 championship.