British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying, latest F1 news and updates from Silverstone today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Mayo and Matt Majendie
·11 min read
British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying, latest F1 news and updates from Silverstone today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver

British Grand Prix LIVE!

Qualifying for the 2022 British Grand Prix takes place today at Silverstone, with a potential six-way fight for pole position.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are hoping to make in-roads in their Mercedes and challenge both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for the victory. Verstappen led Carlos Sainz over the line in Canada a fortnight ago to emphasise his dominance of the F1 championship this year, yet there is still plenty of time for Ferrari to banish their issues and catch the Red Bull.

Fans are out in force with Silverstone as ever promising the potential for rain to shake things up, having completely washed out Friday’s first practice before Hamilton clocked the second-best time in the afternoon although Verstappen was dominant in practice on Saturday morning. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates and news from qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix updates

  • Start time: 3pm BST | Silverstone

  • How to watch: Channel 4 & Sky Sports

  • Q1: Aston Martin lose both drivers

Q1 results

15:20 , Marc Mayo

Latifi finished 15th in that session so will take part in Q2 but Williams teammate Albon is OUT.

Behind him trail Magnussen, Vettel, Schumacher and Stroll will start at the back of the pack tomorrow. Big disappointment for Haas and Aston Martin.

Chequered flag!

15:19 , Marc Mayo

Right then, the flag is waved and Vettel can only go 15th on his final lap. Will it be good enough? No! Tsunoda jumps the German to land in the midfield.

Here comes Schumacher who can only jump to 18th before Stroll and Albon also fail to jump out of the drop zone.

15:17 , Marc Mayo

Latifi puts his Williams in 10th as the final laps begin, with Tsunoda, Vettel, Schumacher, Gasly and Stroll in the bottom five...

15:15 , Marc Mayo

Four minutes to go in Q1 with Ricciardo the latest to go off, at Village, as he looks to improve on 19th place.

Verstappen is the first to break below a 1m 40s lap and the rain ending will allow plenty more time to be shaved off as the track improves.

15:12 , Marc Mayo

15:12 , Marc Mayo

Better from Verstappen and Leclerc as they go about a second clear of Russell, times tumbling as a drier line emerges on the track.

Currently in the Q1 drop zone: Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Schumacher, Vettel and Gasly. Stroll the man in danger.

15:10 , Marc Mayo

“Rain easing off,” McLaren tell Norris which could mean the end of the session will deliver the prime conditions.

Leclerc leads Perez and Verstappen on the timesheets with a 1:42.129, although Russell jumps that by almost four-tenths of a second to draw a reasonable roar from the home fans.

15:08 , Marc Mayo

15:06 , Marc Mayo

A 1:47.521 has Leclerc top ahead of Hamilton and Russell in the top three as Verstappen completes his first lap.

That’s first for the Dutchman, a 1:45.743 which is a big gap but expect conditions to dominate what each driver is capable of in the specific moment they take to the track.

Bottas has had a spin at Vale, but continues on.

15:03 , Marc Mayo

A squirrelling Leclerc begins his hot lap on the Inters, F1’s less aggressive tyre for these conditions with full Wets saved for total downpours and standing water.

“We do expect this rain to stop in the next ten minutes,” McLaren tell Ricciardo over team radio.

Green light!

15:00 , Marc Mayo

A number of cars have been sat waiting at the end of the pit lane, getting drenched, for a while now with the rain pouring on Silverstone.

Serious plumes of water coming off the back of the cars as they head out, Mercedes waiting a moment to send out Hamilton and Russell. Eventually the Red Bulls join them with Alpine the last to take to the track.

Weather update

14:58 , Marc Mayo

It is wet. Really wet.

Five minutes until we get underway!

14:55 , Marc Mayo

14:51 , Marc Mayo

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is wary Mercedes will enter the fray for the race win at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Mercedes have come with sizeable upgrades to their car, the effects of which suggested it was on the pace in the initial practice session on Friday.

Horner’s Red Bull team have dominated the championship with a sizeable lead in the constructors’ championship and Max Verstappen having won six of nine races to date.

Of a three-team, six-car battle for victory at Silverstone, Horner said: “I think it could well be. The closest we’ve seen it is Barcelona in terms of high-speed and medium-speed corners. Mercedes again seem quick here and have brought a reasonable update here.

“It looks like at this venue that there could well be six cars in contention, which is fantastic for the fans. It’s going to be interesting to see how it pans out.”

Read the full story.

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

14:47 , Marc Mayo

I fully expect a mad dash by the entire grid to get out at the start of Q1 with the prediction of rain incoming. Any dry laps drivers can get in will be invaluable.

Keanu Reeves among the celebs at Silverstone today

14:45 , Marc Mayo

14:43 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Hamilton described his optimism of Mercedes’ improvements after yesterday’s running.

He told Sky Sports: “It feels like a small step forwards. But we've still got work to do. We've got to keep working.

“Our long run pace isn't as good as the other guys, but it's not miles off, so we've definitely made an improvement. I'm sure tonight we can work and improve the car a little more.”

14:39 , Marc Mayo

Check out how the Drivers’ Championship stacks up ahead of the weekend.

Read the full story.

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

14:32 , Marc Mayo

F1's never lacked for its farcical stories. Leading up to this weekend was the threat of a racing ban for Lewis Hamilton or, at the very least, a fine of some sort for his refusal to remove all his jewellery to race.

But he appears to have backed down by removing the nose stud which seemed to be the final bone of contention between him and the FIA. It'll be interesting to see how he gets on in qualifying. Jewellery or no jewellery, it's not been the team's greatest strength this season.

14:27 , Marc Mayo

A promising final practice session for Mercedes should put them right in the mix for qualifying - which starts in half an hour!

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

14:23 , Marc Mayo

It might prove to be all about the Red Bull today but there are reasons for other teams to go into the weekend with confidence because some of the biggest car upgrades we’ve seen this season.

Mercedes have a new front suspension, rear wing, sidepod and floor while Red Bull and Ferrari have new engine covers.

Williams have hit the changes the hardest with a new front wing, sidepod, floor, diffuser, the list goes on. It’ll be interesting to see how those changes translate in qualifying and the race. When I spoke to Alex Albon in the lead-up to the race, he seemed very confident it would shift him up the grid.

14:14 , Marc Mayo

When Lewis Hamilton has a cause to fight, it is invariably reflected on the track, writes Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie...

Early in his karting career, when any racist slurs were thrown his way, he channelled it by blitzing the field come the race. And at Silverstone this weekend, once the visor is down on his race helmet, Hamilton will look to do exactly the same.

The eight-time British Grand Prix winner has every right to feel like the returning hero this weekend and undoubtedly will be made to feel that way, with a record crowd of more than 400,000 people expected through the turnstiles over the course of the next three days.

But to get to that point, he has instead been left to answer a racist slur aimed his way.

Read the full story.

14:04 , Marc Mayo

Jamie Chadwick cruises to W Series victory at Silverstone as her rivals scrap over second-place on the last lap.

13:57 , Marc Mayo

13:46 , Marc Mayo

Currently out on track, Jamie Chadwick leading the W Series race.

Matt Majendie at Silverstone

13:37 , Marc Mayo

There's the threat of rain looming over Silverstone for qualifying, and it might be welcome from the rest of the grid. As things stand, it's hard to see anyone getting close to Max Verstappen, who looked a class apart in the third practice session earlier today.

It's a dry race predicted for tomorrow so a chaotic, wet qualifying seems the likeliest way to shake up the grid and Verstappen's current dominance.

13:34 , Marc Mayo

A mixed practice session for McLaren after yesterday’s promise.

13:21 , Marc Mayo

CHEQUERED FLAG!

13:03 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen lays down a serious marker with a half-second lead over his rivals by topping final practice.

Sergio Perez followed in second in the other Red Bull, ahead of Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton and Sainz.

A very tight qualifying ahead although challenging Verstappen for pole position looks a mighty task indeed.

12:58 , Marc Mayo

Only Hamilton and Perez out on track of the frontrunners now, with that rain having failed to materialise as much of the pack rushed out earlier in the session.

Here comes Verstappen though for the final two minutes.

12:55 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton delivers the words no Mercedes boss wanted to hear: “The car’s been bouncing a lot.”

Interestingly, Russell was not having the same issues earlier on.

12:51 , Marc Mayo

The official Car Performance Rankings has the Red Bull of Verstappen a whopping four-tenths quicker than the Ferrari in the straights.

That is basically the entire difference between them right now.

12:48 , Marc Mayo

What can the other Red Bull do? Perez hurtles across the line at a 1:28.410 to go second, four-tenths off Verstappen but with only a very fine margin over Leclerc.

Shortly after, Russell improves slightly to edge above Hamilton into fourth.

12:44 , Marc Mayo

Here comes Leclerc with two personal-best sectors before he loses time in the final sector, to go only 0.002 seconds off Verstappen.

That may be immaterial however with the Red Bull launching down the back straight and set to smash the top time of the day.

He does! That’s a 1:27.901 and almost half a second better than his previous best. Wow.

12:41 , Marc Mayo

Russell sets off on a fresh flying lap with sparks flying as he heads around Copse, two-tenths down after the second sector.

A 1:28.550 puts him third as he claws back a bit of time on Verstappen in the final part of the lap.

Mercedes are... excited

12:39 , Marc Mayo

12:36 , Marc Mayo

A bit of a lull on track as the final 20 minutes approach with teams making setup changes for the last runs.

12:32 , Marc Mayo

Hamilton goes quickest in sector three to end up just a tenth off Verstappen.

Mercedes are well and truly in the mix for a podium finish this weekend - at least...

12:25 , Marc Mayo

Verstappen with the quickest time on a 1:28.541 as Sainz improves his time but goes only with 0.341 seconds to go third, leaving both Ferrari cars trailing the Red Bull by just over three-tenths.

12:21 , Marc Mayo

“The problems from yesterday at high speed are not better,” Sainz tells Ferrari team radio after both Hamilton and Russell knock him back to fifth in the standings.

No such troubles for Russell who reports “no bouncing” to the Mercedes garage.

Rain is expected shortly, leading to the pack piling out onto the track for Soft-tyre runs to prepare for qualifying.

12:12 , Marc Mayo

We’re almost 15 minutes into the last hour of practice with Perez putting his Red Bull in between the two Ferrari cars currently leading the timesheets.

Leclerc, first, and Sainz, third, are on out-laps with nothing yet from Verstappen and Hamilton only now starting a first hot lap of the day.

How to watch

12:08 , Marc Mayo

Free-to-air TV: Channel 4 will be airing full the full day’s track action on terrestrial television.

Satellite TV channel: The British Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app. All4 will also show the weekend live for free.

Good afternoon!

12:04 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for the British Grand Prix!

The final practice session is underway, which we will be bring you ahead of qualifying later on, starting at 3pm.

So buckle up and have an umbrella at the ready for another potentially dramatic day of this F1 championship.

(PA)
(PA)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Red Sox score three runs in 10th inning before hanging on for 6-5 win over Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Late-game dramatics. Post-season intensity. Even a dugout-clearing dust-up. The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays heightened their rivalry Wednesday in a 10-inning matchup between American League East teams who seem primed for a standings battle over the second half of the season. Boston managed to avoid a three-game sweep by hanging on for a 6-5 victory at Rogers Centre. Matt Strahm (3-2) gave up two runs in the bottom of the 10th before getting George Springer on a flyout with run

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found