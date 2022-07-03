British Grand Prix LIVE! F1 race updates and latest news from Silverstone today

Marc Mayo and Matt Majendie
·2 min read
British Grand Prix LIVE! F1 race updates and latest news from Silverstone today
British Grand Prix LIVE!

F1 heads to Silverstone today for the tenth race of the 2022 season with Carlos Sainz on pole position in the Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton starts back in fifth after being left “gutted” by his inability to challenge for the front row of the grid in a chaotic qualifying session marked by constant bursts of rain.

Max Verstappen, who leads the F1 world championship comfortably going into the race, will start second ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. A Red Bull has won all but two of the nine races so far.

There is plenty of British interest outside of Hamilton in the top ten with George Russell in eighth behind sixth-placed Lando Norris, who both have veteran Alpine driver Fernando Alonso for company.

This race will be broadcast for free on Channel 4 as well as on Sky Sports with lights out at 3pm BST.

Follow the British Grand Prix via Standard Sport’s live blog with all the latest news and updates, including expert analysis from Matt Majendie at the track...

British Grand Prix updates

  • Start time: 3pm BST | Silverstone

  • How to watch

  • Starting grid

  • Weather update

How to watch

12:39 , Marc Mayo

Free-to-air TV: Channel 4 will be airing the full race on terrestrial television, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm.

Satellite TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage also beginning at 1.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app. All4 will also show the race live for free.

Good afternoon!

12:34 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for the British Grand Prix!

F1 is in Silverstone this weekend with Carlos Sainz on pole position ahead of lights out at 3pm BST.

Red Bull have dominated the championship so far, but there is pace in the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton will want to make an impact with his Mercedes from fifth positon.

Follow along for all the updates and news from Silverstone with Matt Majendie at the track to provide expert analysis.

