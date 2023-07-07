British Grand Prix: Mercedes woes continue as Max Verstappen takes practice double

Carlos Sainz put in a decent lap in second practice for Ferrari, just 0.022sec off Max Verstappen's fastest time - PA/Bradley Collyer

By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton said “no matter what Mercedes do” the car continues to be difficult to drive as he and team mate George Russell could only go 15th and 12th respectively respectively in practice ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the timesheets.

British fans hoping to see the Mercedes duo in the fight for the podium at their home grand prix this weekend look destined to be disappointed with Hamilton and Russell struggling all day with a lack of grip at the Northamptonshire circuit.

They were 12th and 14th fastest respectively in first practice, despite both cars being fitted with yet another new front wing as Mercedes continue to deliver upgrades aimed at returning them to a competitive position. And did not improve much in the afternoon.

“It was very windy which makes it tricky,” Hamilton said. “The wind helps make it the best track in the world; the combination of tailwind, crosswind. I don’t mind it, but it definitely made it a little inconsistent.

“But car-wise, we’re back with the same thing, it’s a tough car to drive. No matter what we do it continues to be a tough car to drive. We’re missing something. The long runs don’t seem too bad, which is one positive at least.”

Asked whether he knew what to do to turn it around, Hamilton laughed as he said bluntly: “No. Me and George were talking just now and he’s one way with the setup and I’m the other. He was like ‘I’m thinking of coming to where you are but your lap times are slow’ and I was saying ‘I’m thinking of coming to where you are!’. We’ll try to work on it tonight and maybe do some work in the sim[ulator].”

There was also some potentially gloomy news as regards the rest of the season, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff saying Mercedes no longer have the budget this year to carry out all the requests being made by his drivers, having spent a large chunk of their $135 million budget on the upgrade package unveiled in Monaco as a response to their slow start in Bahrain.

“Lewis and George have been pretty vocal about what they would want to change in the car, and that’s simply not possible because we are lacking the financial corridor,” Wolff said. “That’s why we’re looking very much at next year to change these things.”

Verstappen, who also topped first practice, ended the day 0.022sec quicker than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, last year’s winner. Ferrari look to be Red Bull’s nearest challenger although Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc did not get out in the second session at all after the team discovered an electrical problem over the lunch break.

Williams driver Alex Albon raised eyebrows as he went third quickest, with team-mate Logan Sargeant fifth behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. But Lando Norris could only go 14th fastest in the upgraded McLaren that carried him to fourth place last weekend in Austria.

Aston Martin were also a little slower than expected. Fernando Alonso, third in the championship for Aston Martin, was 10th fastest on single-lap pace, with team-mate Lance Stroll sixth.

British Grand Prix, Friday practice: as it happened

05:08 PM BST

FP2 - Classification

VER 1:28.078 SAI +0.022 ALB +0.218 PER +0.264 SAR +0.688 STR +0.788 HUL +0.802 GAS +0.811 PIA +0.848 ALO +1.056 ZHOP +1.147 RUS +1.160 OCO +1.164 NOR +1.182 HAM +1.205 BOT +1.300 MAG +1.361 TSU +1.405 DEV +1.493 LEC (NO TIME)

05:06 PM BST

FP2 ends - Verstappen fastest

Hamilton waves to the crowd as he does his lap to the pits.

05:06 PM BST

FP2 - De Vries has stopped on track

He has a front-right puncture in the first sector. He should be able continue...

05:00 PM BST

FP2 - This is another strange day for Mercedes

Russell down in 12th and Hamilton in 15th. And they have run the soft tyres in this session. At least there’s time for them to turn things around set-up wise. That would not have been the case this time last week. Hamilton’s long-run pace does seem half-decent, though.

Mercedes' George Russell on practice day ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture date:

Mercedes faster in race trim than in qualifying trim, who’d have thought it?

We are into the final five minutes...

04:55 PM BST

FP2 - 10 mins remain

Russell is complaining on the radio: “I’ve got no grip, I’m sliding all over the place”.

04:53 PM BST

FP2 - Williams still holding up fairly well on long-run pace

Albon has done three laps on the hards and his last time was a 1:34.5 whilst Sargeant did a 1:35.0 after five laps on the mediums. For comparison, Gasly after three laps on the hards did a 1:34.5 and Alonso after three laps on his mediums did a 1:34.3. Competitive.

04:51 PM BST

FP2 - Still no Leclerc...

He has done no laps. Everyone else has managed at least 12, with most on the 15-18 mark. I am not sure he’ll be getting out. Not the end of the world when there’s another practice session tomorrow and qualifying could be wet, but still not what you would want.

04:44 PM BST

FP2 - Long runs under way

Verstappen with a 1:33.0 last time around, Sainz half a second slower and Perez, who has done a couple of laps more on his soft tyres, a tenth off Sainz’s time.

04:40 PM BST

FP2 - Hamilton pushing the limits...

04:38 PM BST

Fastest sector times so far

04:37 PM BST

FP2 - That is also a good time from Logan Sargeant

Williams running under-fuelled for the home fans? Still no sign of Leclerc, which is far from ideal.

04:33 PM BST

FP2 - Top 10 and gaps after those soft tyre runs

VER 1:28.078 SAI +0.022 ALB +0.218 PER +0.264 SAR +0.688 STR +0.788 HUL +0.802 GAS +0.811 ALO +1.056 BOT +1.300

04:32 PM BST

FP2 - Stroll has a broken mirror

He’s trying to secure it as he goes around the lap, or rather to stop it from flying off.

04:30 PM BST

FP2 - Another fine lap from Sainz

Just 0.022sec off Verstappen’s lap. What a lap it was by Albon, too, by the way. 0.218sec off Verstappen. And that comes after a very encouraging first practice earlier today.

04:29 PM BST

FP2 - It's a 1:28.078 for Verstappen, which puts him fastest

Perez can only get to within 0.264sec of that and is then immediately beaten by Albon and Sainz.

04:27 PM BST

FP2 - Verstappen with the fastest first sector time

A 27.838, which is more than a tenth faster than Perez. He also sets the fastest second sector time and will be jumping to the top of our timesheets very soon...

04:24 PM BST

FP2 - Alonsoon the soft tyres already

Perez and Verstappen soon join him.

04:22 PM BST

An update on Leclerc

04:20 PM BST

FP2 - Top 10 and gaps after 15 minutes

SAI 1:29.083 PER +0.368 VER +0.467 HAM +0.500 GAS +0.617 PIA +0.706 NOR +0.760 TSU +0.762 ALB +0.795 OCO +0.993

04:19 PM BST

FP2 - Sainz replaces Perez at the top

A tidy lap, a 1:29.083 from the Spaniard who won here last year.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz during practice one ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester

04:16 PM BST

FP2 - Perez with the fastest lap of all

Just 0.099s ahead of Verstappen, as Gasly moves into third on the hard compound tyres.

04:15 PM BST

FP2 - A good lap from Piastri

A 1:29.811 means he is now second, ahead of Perez. Hamilton goes around again and improves to third with the fastest final sector time of anyone.

04:13 PM BST

FP2 - Hamilton making a bit of a mess of the final two corners

The rear end struggling again. He is currently down in 18th and has not improved after that last time, currently two seconds off the pace.

04:12 PM BST

FP2 - Top 10 in the early stages

Only Leclerc is yet to set a time and indeed leave his garage. Not sure if there is an issue there.

PER PIA GAS OCO SAI RUS NOR ALB ALO

04:10 PM BST

FP2 - Verstappen wasting no time again

He moves fastest of all by 0.464sec from his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

04:09 PM BST

FP2 - Gasly, Alonso, Ocon and De Vries set the first times

Ocon the fastest of that lot with a 1:30.193, though Piastri is on a decent lap too.

04:05 PM BST

GREEN LIGHT: FP2 BEGINS

De Vries, Alonsom, Gasly, Ocon, Bottas and the McLarens all out quite early.

04:03 PM BST

It will not be a long delay, however

The session will begin at 4.05pm BST.

04:02 PM BST

Start of FP2 is delayed

This is due to a late finish for the F2 qualifying.

04:01 PM BST

It was a pretty good session for Alex Albon

It would be encouraging to see him in the top 10 again this session.

Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 7, 2023 Williams' Alexander Albon in action during practice

03:55 PM BST

Five minutes until we get going again

The conditions are pretty scorching right now here, which will almost certainly not be the case tomorrow and Sunday.

03:44 PM BST

Might Mercedes be in contention for a podium this weekend?

We didn’t see them run the soft tyre so have yet to get a good read on how they stand at this point. Telegraph Sport columnist and former Jaguar and Jordan technical director Gary Anderson believes they can put in a much better showing than last time out in Austria.

Read his full column here: Why Mercedes’ upgrades did not work in Austria but Silverstone will be different

03:39 PM BST

A pretty tidy (and ominous?) lap from Verstappen

03:36 PM BST

First practice recap

Max Verstappen tops FP1 ahead of Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 202

Max Verstappen finished first practice for the British Grand Prix fastest ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

The defending world champion, who could win a sixth consecutive grand prix this weekend, was 0.448sec faster than Perez, with Alexander Albon a surprise third for Williams.

Fernando Alonso was fourth for Aston Martin ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris was the highest place British driver, in eighth, with the two Mercedes drivers outside of the top 10. Lewis Hamilton was 12th, 1.168sec off Verstappen’s pace, with George Russell in 14th, around a tenth slower than his team-mate. Neither Mercedes driver ran the faster soft compound tyre, however.

Second practice begins at 4pm BST.

01:33 PM BST

FP1 - Classification

VER 1:28.600 PER +0.448 ALB +0.489 ALO +0.668 LEC +0.680 OCO +0.719 SAI +0.757 NOR +0.841 STR +0.871 PIA +1.058 DEV +1.091 HAM +1.168 GAS +1.228 RUS +1.274 BOT +1.490 TSU +1.492 SAR +1.524 ZHO +1.721 MAG +1.785 HUL +1.991

01:31 PM BST

FP1 - CHEQUERED FLAG

Max Verstappen fastest for what seems like the 76th session in a row.

01:30 PM BST

FP1 - Doesn't look like we'll get to see either Mercedes run on the soft tyres

Hamilton, in 12th, has just come out again on the mediums and Russell is still on a medium-tyre run himself.

01:27 PM BST

FP1 - Verstappen improves his lap time

He goes deeper into the 1:28s with a 1:28.600 to go 0.448sec faster than Perez. Hamilton has come into the pits after a long-ish run on the medium tyres.

01:25 PM BST

FP1 - Seven minutes remain

Sergio Perez is now into second, to make it a Red Bull 1-2, albeit 0.212sec off his team-mate’s time. Replays show Hamilton sparking across the kerbs.

01:22 PM BST

FP1 - What can Alonso do?

It’s decent but still a long way from Verstappen. Second for a brief moment before Alex Albon goes ahead of him by nearly two-tenths! That’s rapid, but presumably with a bit less fuel. Still, encouraging, though.

01:21 PM BST

FP1 - Norris has moved up into sixth

His first time on the soft tyres puts him back roughly where you would expect him to be.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023

01:20 PM BST

FP1 - Verstappen goes fastest by a mile

A 1:29.280 puts him fastest by 0.444sec...

Hamilton lingering down in P10 but on the medium tyres. Verstappen also ran quite wide in the middle sector coming onto the Hangar Straight so probably another two tenths out there.

01:18 PM BST

FP1 - Verstappen now moves onto the soft tyres

Surely he is going to beat Perez’s time? He’s 0.106sec faster than Leclerc after one sector.

01:16 PM BST

FP1 - Not a lightning-fast lap by Perez by any means

He is 0.168sec down on Leclerc after two sectors and then crosses the line with a 1:29.333 which is only good enough for third.

01:15 PM BST

FP1 - 15 mins remain

We are yet to see either Red Bull on the soft compound tyres. The same for Mercedes. Perez has just emerged from the pits on a set of then, though, so we will find out how quick they are soon enough.

01:12 PM BST

FP1 - Russell complaining of vibrations

Particularly in the Copse/Maggots/Becketts area. Leclerc immediately displaces Ocon from top spot, with a 1:29.280, which is 0.039sec faster than the Alpine driver.

Lando Norris is down in 20th and last and I am not sure what is going on.

01:11 PM BST

FP1 - Ocon on a good lap

Fastest first sector, a decent middle sector. And a decent final sector moves him fastest of anyone by 0.038sec.

01:09 PM BST

01:07 PM BST

FP1 - Top 10 and gaps

SAI 1:29.357 LEC +0.061 VER +0.506 PER +0.673 TSU +0.735 SAR +0.767 BOT +0.802 HAM +0.995 ALB +1.186 ALO +1.336

01:06 PM BST

FP1 - Leclerc up into second

A time just 0.061sec off his team-mate and leader Sainz.

01:04 PM BST

FP1 - Hamilton's rear end gets a bit loose into Vale

He goes only into sixth on a new set of medium tyres, 0.995sec off Verstappen’s time.

“Bouncing is pretty bad, mate,” he says on the radio.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023

01:03 PM BST

FP1 - A shiny new livery for McLaren here

It’s to promote Google Chrome, their sponsor, and is said to reference those silver McLarens of the late-1990s and 2000s. Not sure it does that job very well and, to be honest, it looks like a mess.

Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 07, 2023 in Northampton, England.

Not enough chrome, in short.

01:00 PM BST

FP1 - Sainz moves into first

It’s half a second faster than Verstappen but albeit with a tyre compound that is two steps softer...

12:59 PM BST

FP1 - Let's see what Sainz can do

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023

12:57 PM BST

FP1 - Albon into sixth now

Just off a second off Verstappen’s time. Perez moves into second and within two tenths of leader Verstappen. A few drivers bolting on the soft tyres now. Sargeant has just moved into third on his first timed lap on them, and Sainz is about to begin his hot lap on them.

12:56 PM BST

FP1 - Bottas's car is running very low to the ground

It sparks on the high-speed exit kerbs. Not sure if it was intentional, but he’s currently in eighth, 1.226sec off Verstappen’s time.

12:54 PM BST

FP1 - 37 mins remain

Sergio Perez does his best lap of the day and that is good enough to put him into third, 0.814sec off Verstappen’s fastest time. He was on the hard compound tyres, though.

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 07, 2023 in Northampton, England

12:51 PM BST

FP1 - Ocon complaining about traction out of the corners, too

He is down in ninth currently, 1.329sec off Verstappen’s fastest time.

12:49 PM BST

FP1 - Top 10 as it stands

VER 1:29.863 LEC +0.774 SAI +0.951 TSU +1.074 STR +1.116 HAM +1.171 GAS +1.289 OCO +1.329 MAG +1.534 RUS +1.544

12:47 PM BST

FP1 - Verstappen not happy, either

He says: “It’s just like driving on ice”.

12:46 PM BST

FP1 - Hamilton on another lap

Not his best first sector time and he’s a way down after two sectors, so probably on a cool-down lap.

“No grip currently,” he says.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves his fans during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack

12:42 PM BST

FP1 - Yellow flags

De Vries is in the gravel at Luffield but manages to get going again. Verstappen moves faster still with a 1:29.863.

12:40 PM BST

FP1 - Here's how they stand

VER STR HAM MAG RUS NOR LEC DEV GAS SAI OCO HUL TSU

Nobody else has set a representative lap time.

12:38 PM BST

FP1 - Stroll moves into second

Half a second or so slower than Verstappen, but on the medium tyres.

12:36 PM BST

FP1 - Doesn't take long for Verstappen to go fastest

He sets a 1:30.443 to move 0.979s ahead of Hamilton, who was also on the hard tyres.

12:34 PM BST

FP1 - Sainz moves up into second

Then Gasly goes fastest on the medium tyres.

12:34 PM BST

FP1 - Russell sets a 1:32.276

But Hamilton immediately beats that by 1.195sec.

12:33 PM BST

FP1 - 57 mins remain

19 cars on track currently, Russell with the fastest first sector time of 29.048.

12:30 PM BST

GREEN LIGHT: FP1 begins

60 minutes to go, a few drivers on track already.

12:24 PM BST

Zhou Guanyu: I wanted to know why I flipped – now I can’t watch my Silverstone crash

It was at this race last year that the Alfa Romeo driver suffered a sickening opening-lap accident, being trapped in his car between the barriers and the catch fending for some time. Tom Cary caught up with Zhou ahead of this weekend and he spoke about that accident as well as his season so far.

Alfa Romeo Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu is seen in the crash barriers during an incident at the star during the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 3, 2022

Read Tom Cary’s full interview with him here.

12:18 PM BST

A reminder of how fast each team has been in qualifying so far this year

This is based on data from the nine qualifying sessions and the two sprint shootouts as they effectively measure a driver’s performance over one lap.

2023 F1: How fast are the teams in qualifying?

12:15 PM BST

Mercedes reprimanded for Hamilton's late attendance to the press conference

The team made the case that it is difficult for Hamilton to walk through the paddock quickly, but the FIA essentially said: the late attendance is disruptive to the media, so here’s a reprimand for the team rather than the driver.

12:09 PM BST

Hamilton: I support ‘peaceful’ Just Stop Oil protests but please do not put lives in danger

You may remember that last year protesters from Just Stop Oil made their way onto the track on lap one of the race. They were perhaps fortunate that the race had already been red flagged and the cars were not at racing speed. Lewis Hamilton spoke yesterday about this:

Lewis Hamilton says he would “support peaceful protests” from Just Stop Oil campaigners at this weekend’s British Grand Prix but warned them not to encroach on the circuit as fears grow of a potentially catastrophic track invasion.

Read more from Tom Cary here.

12:04 PM BST

A look at the adapted F2 car that is being used for F1 filming this weekend

The car of the fictional Apex team for an F1-inspired movie moves along the track ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix

A bit more from Tom Morgan on the whole Brad Pitt and Hollywood making an F1 movie here.

11:50 AM BST

Current constructor standings

11:49 AM BST

Damon Hill: Hamilton and Mercedes have to tough it out – 2026 could play into their hands

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Silverstone this week off the back of a difficult weekend in Austria to say the least. Not only were Mercedes miles off the pace, dampening hopes they may have turned the corner with their recent upgrade package, but a testy exchange with his team principal Toto Wolff over team radio in Spielberg then dominated the headlines in the early part of this week. They could have done without that.

Read more in Damon Hill’s latest column here.

11:41 AM BST

Current F1 driver standings: Top 10

11:34 AM BST

Weekend session times

Friday, July 7

All times British Summer Time

Practice 1: 12.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday, July 8

Practice 3: 11.30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday, July 9

Race: 2pm

10:12 AM BST

Good morning F1 fans

Welcome to our live coverage for the Friday of the British Grand Prix, which will take in two practice sessions in Friday. First practice starts at 11.30am BST and second practice is at 4pm, with both sessions running for an hour. The last couple of editions of the British Grand Prix have been superb races for different reasons, with Hamilton and Verstappen’s clash in 2021 (with Hamilton winning) and then a thrilling race in which Carlos Sainz won his maiden grand prix for Ferrari, not forgetting the drama which took us to that point.

Is that going to be the same this year? Well, it would surely take something unusual to happen to Max Verstappen for that to be the case. However, if that did happen then it would likely be a fascinating race. Red Bull have won each and every of the nine races this year, with Verstappen winning seven of those, including the last five in a row. Sergio Perez’s title challenge has melted after a decent start and, given their respective driving styles, we shouldn’t expect the Dutchman to have too much competition from his team-mate this weekend.

Max Verstappen is in fine form - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Who might provide Verstappen with something to think about? Well, it’s a tight battle between Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari behind Red Bull, but last week’s Austrian Grand Prix showed that the Red Bull is still an absolute mile ahead of anyone else. Ferrari had a more encouraging weekend at the Red Bull Ring, to go with some decent race pace at the previous race in Canada, but Charles Leclerc was not really in Verstappen’s league. Verstappen had enough of a gap towards the end of the race to pit for fresh tyres and do the fastest lap.

Mercedes had another difficult weekend, although that is perhaps down to some set-up strangeness and unusual conditions that made the car look worse than it actually was. The W14 should suit this track a little better, but it is hard to expect that they will be fighting for victory after being nearly 50 seconds down on Verstappen at the chequered flag. Indeed, before Verstappen pitted, Russell was about to be lapped by the Red Bull driver.

First practice gets under way in a little under an hour, so we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from that session and second practice later in the day.