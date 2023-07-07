British Grand Prix: Mercedes woes continue as Max Verstappen takes practice double
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton said “no matter what Mercedes do” the car continues to be difficult to drive as he and team mate George Russell could only go 15th and 12th respectively respectively in practice ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the timesheets.
British fans hoping to see the Mercedes duo in the fight for the podium at their home grand prix this weekend look destined to be disappointed with Hamilton and Russell struggling all day with a lack of grip at the Northamptonshire circuit.
They were 12th and 14th fastest respectively in first practice, despite both cars being fitted with yet another new front wing as Mercedes continue to deliver upgrades aimed at returning them to a competitive position. And did not improve much in the afternoon.
“It was very windy which makes it tricky,” Hamilton said. “The wind helps make it the best track in the world; the combination of tailwind, crosswind. I don’t mind it, but it definitely made it a little inconsistent.
“But car-wise, we’re back with the same thing, it’s a tough car to drive. No matter what we do it continues to be a tough car to drive. We’re missing something. The long runs don’t seem too bad, which is one positive at least.”
Asked whether he knew what to do to turn it around, Hamilton laughed as he said bluntly: “No. Me and George were talking just now and he’s one way with the setup and I’m the other. He was like ‘I’m thinking of coming to where you are but your lap times are slow’ and I was saying ‘I’m thinking of coming to where you are!’. We’ll try to work on it tonight and maybe do some work in the sim[ulator].”
There was also some potentially gloomy news as regards the rest of the season, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff saying Mercedes no longer have the budget this year to carry out all the requests being made by his drivers, having spent a large chunk of their $135 million budget on the upgrade package unveiled in Monaco as a response to their slow start in Bahrain.
“Lewis and George have been pretty vocal about what they would want to change in the car, and that’s simply not possible because we are lacking the financial corridor,” Wolff said. “That’s why we’re looking very much at next year to change these things.”
Verstappen, who also topped first practice, ended the day 0.022sec quicker than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, last year’s winner. Ferrari look to be Red Bull’s nearest challenger although Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc did not get out in the second session at all after the team discovered an electrical problem over the lunch break.
Williams driver Alex Albon raised eyebrows as he went third quickest, with team-mate Logan Sargeant fifth behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. But Lando Norris could only go 14th fastest in the upgraded McLaren that carried him to fourth place last weekend in Austria.
Aston Martin were also a little slower than expected. Fernando Alonso, third in the championship for Aston Martin, was 10th fastest on single-lap pace, with team-mate Lance Stroll sixth.
British Grand Prix, Friday practice: as it happened
05:08 PM BST
FP2 - Classification
VER 1:28.078
SAI +0.022
ALB +0.218
PER +0.264
SAR +0.688
STR +0.788
HUL +0.802
GAS +0.811
PIA +0.848
ALO +1.056
ZHOP +1.147
RUS +1.160
OCO +1.164
NOR +1.182
HAM +1.205
BOT +1.300
MAG +1.361
TSU +1.405
DEV +1.493
LEC (NO TIME)
05:06 PM BST
FP2 ends - Verstappen fastest
Hamilton waves to the crowd as he does his lap to the pits.
05:06 PM BST
FP2 - De Vries has stopped on track
He has a front-right puncture in the first sector. He should be able continue...
05:00 PM BST
FP2 - This is another strange day for Mercedes
Russell down in 12th and Hamilton in 15th. And they have run the soft tyres in this session. At least there’s time for them to turn things around set-up wise. That would not have been the case this time last week. Hamilton’s long-run pace does seem half-decent, though.
Mercedes faster in race trim than in qualifying trim, who’d have thought it?
We are into the final five minutes...
04:55 PM BST
FP2 - 10 mins remain
Russell is complaining on the radio: “I’ve got no grip, I’m sliding all over the place”.
04:53 PM BST
FP2 - Williams still holding up fairly well on long-run pace
Albon has done three laps on the hards and his last time was a 1:34.5 whilst Sargeant did a 1:35.0 after five laps on the mediums. For comparison, Gasly after three laps on the hards did a 1:34.5 and Alonso after three laps on his mediums did a 1:34.3. Competitive.
Both Williams drivers are enjoying themselves out there! 😃
04:51 PM BST
FP2 - Still no Leclerc...
He has done no laps. Everyone else has managed at least 12, with most on the 15-18 mark. I am not sure he’ll be getting out. Not the end of the world when there’s another practice session tomorrow and qualifying could be wet, but still not what you would want.
04:44 PM BST
FP2 - Long runs under way
Verstappen with a 1:33.0 last time around, Sainz half a second slower and Perez, who has done a couple of laps more on his soft tyres, a tenth off Sainz’s time.
04:40 PM BST
FP2 - Hamilton pushing the limits...
04:38 PM BST
Fastest sector times so far
FASTEST SECTORS 👀
04:37 PM BST
FP2 - That is also a good time from Logan Sargeant
Williams running under-fuelled for the home fans? Still no sign of Leclerc, which is far from ideal.
04:33 PM BST
FP2 - Top 10 and gaps after those soft tyre runs
VER 1:28.078
SAI +0.022
ALB +0.218
PER +0.264
SAR +0.688
STR +0.788
HUL +0.802
GAS +0.811
ALO +1.056
BOT +1.300
04:32 PM BST
FP2 - Stroll has a broken mirror
He’s trying to secure it as he goes around the lap, or rather to stop it from flying off.
04:30 PM BST
FP2 - Another fine lap from Sainz
Just 0.022sec off Verstappen’s lap. What a lap it was by Albon, too, by the way. 0.218sec off Verstappen. And that comes after a very encouraging first practice earlier today.
04:29 PM BST
FP2 - It's a 1:28.078 for Verstappen, which puts him fastest
Perez can only get to within 0.264sec of that and is then immediately beaten by Albon and Sainz.
04:27 PM BST
FP2 - Verstappen with the fastest first sector time
A 27.838, which is more than a tenth faster than Perez. He also sets the fastest second sector time and will be jumping to the top of our timesheets very soon...
04:24 PM BST
FP2 - Alonsoon the soft tyres already
Perez and Verstappen soon join him.
04:22 PM BST
An update on Leclerc
04:20 PM BST
FP2 - Top 10 and gaps after 15 minutes
SAI 1:29.083
PER +0.368
VER +0.467
HAM +0.500
GAS +0.617
PIA +0.706
NOR +0.760
TSU +0.762
ALB +0.795
OCO +0.993
04:19 PM BST
FP2 - Sainz replaces Perez at the top
A tidy lap, a 1:29.083 from the Spaniard who won here last year.
04:16 PM BST
FP2 - Perez with the fastest lap of all
Just 0.099s ahead of Verstappen, as Gasly moves into third on the hard compound tyres.
04:15 PM BST
FP2 - A good lap from Piastri
A 1:29.811 means he is now second, ahead of Perez. Hamilton goes around again and improves to third with the fastest final sector time of anyone.
04:13 PM BST
FP2 - Hamilton making a bit of a mess of the final two corners
The rear end struggling again. He is currently down in 18th and has not improved after that last time, currently two seconds off the pace.
04:12 PM BST
FP2 - Top 10 in the early stages
Only Leclerc is yet to set a time and indeed leave his garage. Not sure if there is an issue there.
PER
PIA
GAS
OCO
SAI
RUS
NOR
ALB
ALO
04:10 PM BST
FP2 - Verstappen wasting no time again
He moves fastest of all by 0.464sec from his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
04:09 PM BST
FP2 - Gasly, Alonso, Ocon and De Vries set the first times
Ocon the fastest of that lot with a 1:30.193, though Piastri is on a decent lap too.
04:05 PM BST
GREEN LIGHT: FP2 BEGINS
De Vries, Alonsom, Gasly, Ocon, Bottas and the McLarens all out quite early.
🟢 FP2 GREEN LIGHT 🟢
04:03 PM BST
It will not be a long delay, however
The session will begin at 4.05pm BST.
04:02 PM BST
Start of FP2 is delayed
This is due to a late finish for the F2 qualifying.
04:01 PM BST
It was a pretty good session for Alex Albon
It would be encouraging to see him in the top 10 again this session.
03:55 PM BST
Five minutes until we get going again
The conditions are pretty scorching right now here, which will almost certainly not be the case tomorrow and Sunday.
03:44 PM BST
Might Mercedes be in contention for a podium this weekend?
We didn’t see them run the soft tyre so have yet to get a good read on how they stand at this point. Telegraph Sport columnist and former Jaguar and Jordan technical director Gary Anderson believes they can put in a much better showing than last time out in Austria.
Read his full column here: Why Mercedes’ upgrades did not work in Austria but Silverstone will be different
03:39 PM BST
A pretty tidy (and ominous?) lap from Verstappen
03:36 PM BST
First practice recap
Max Verstappen tops FP1 ahead of Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen finished first practice for the British Grand Prix fastest ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
The defending world champion, who could win a sixth consecutive grand prix this weekend, was 0.448sec faster than Perez, with Alexander Albon a surprise third for Williams.
Fernando Alonso was fourth for Aston Martin ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
Lando Norris was the highest place British driver, in eighth, with the two Mercedes drivers outside of the top 10. Lewis Hamilton was 12th, 1.168sec off Verstappen’s pace, with George Russell in 14th, around a tenth slower than his team-mate. Neither Mercedes driver ran the faster soft compound tyre, however.
Second practice begins at 4pm BST.
01:33 PM BST
FP1 - Classification
VER 1:28.600
PER +0.448
ALB +0.489
ALO +0.668
LEC +0.680
OCO +0.719
SAI +0.757
NOR +0.841
STR +0.871
PIA +1.058
DEV +1.091
HAM +1.168
GAS +1.228
RUS +1.274
BOT +1.490
TSU +1.492
SAR +1.524
ZHO +1.721
MAG +1.785
HUL +1.991
01:31 PM BST
FP1 - CHEQUERED FLAG
Max Verstappen fastest for what seems like the 76th session in a row.
01:30 PM BST
FP1 - Doesn't look like we'll get to see either Mercedes run on the soft tyres
Hamilton, in 12th, has just come out again on the mediums and Russell is still on a medium-tyre run himself.
01:27 PM BST
FP1 - Verstappen improves his lap time
He goes deeper into the 1:28s with a 1:28.600 to go 0.448sec faster than Perez. Hamilton has come into the pits after a long-ish run on the medium tyres.
01:25 PM BST
FP1 - Seven minutes remain
Sergio Perez is now into second, to make it a Red Bull 1-2, albeit 0.212sec off his team-mate’s time. Replays show Hamilton sparking across the kerbs.
01:22 PM BST
FP1 - What can Alonso do?
It’s decent but still a long way from Verstappen. Second for a brief moment before Alex Albon goes ahead of him by nearly two-tenths! That’s rapid, but presumably with a bit less fuel. Still, encouraging, though.
01:21 PM BST
FP1 - Norris has moved up into sixth
His first time on the soft tyres puts him back roughly where you would expect him to be.
01:20 PM BST
FP1 - Verstappen goes fastest by a mile
A 1:29.280 puts him fastest by 0.444sec...
Hamilton lingering down in P10 but on the medium tyres. Verstappen also ran quite wide in the middle sector coming onto the Hangar Straight so probably another two tenths out there.
01:18 PM BST
FP1 - Verstappen now moves onto the soft tyres
Surely he is going to beat Perez’s time? He’s 0.106sec faster than Leclerc after one sector.
01:16 PM BST
FP1 - Not a lightning-fast lap by Perez by any means
He is 0.168sec down on Leclerc after two sectors and then crosses the line with a 1:29.333 which is only good enough for third.
01:15 PM BST
FP1 - 15 mins remain
We are yet to see either Red Bull on the soft compound tyres. The same for Mercedes. Perez has just emerged from the pits on a set of then, though, so we will find out how quick they are soon enough.
01:12 PM BST
FP1 - Russell complaining of vibrations
Particularly in the Copse/Maggots/Becketts area. Leclerc immediately displaces Ocon from top spot, with a 1:29.280, which is 0.039sec faster than the Alpine driver.
Lando Norris is down in 20th and last and I am not sure what is going on.
01:11 PM BST
FP1 - Ocon on a good lap
Fastest first sector, a decent middle sector. And a decent final sector moves him fastest of anyone by 0.038sec.
01:09 PM BST
Watch: Onboard with Lewis Hamilton
01:07 PM BST
FP1 - Top 10 and gaps
SAI 1:29.357
LEC +0.061
VER +0.506
PER +0.673
TSU +0.735
SAR +0.767
BOT +0.802
HAM +0.995
ALB +1.186
ALO +1.336
01:06 PM BST
FP1 - Leclerc up into second
A time just 0.061sec off his team-mate and leader Sainz.
01:04 PM BST
FP1 - Hamilton's rear end gets a bit loose into Vale
He goes only into sixth on a new set of medium tyres, 0.995sec off Verstappen’s time.
“Bouncing is pretty bad, mate,” he says on the radio.
01:03 PM BST
FP1 - A shiny new livery for McLaren here
It’s to promote Google Chrome, their sponsor, and is said to reference those silver McLarens of the late-1990s and 2000s. Not sure it does that job very well and, to be honest, it looks like a mess.
Not enough chrome, in short.
01:00 PM BST
FP1 - Sainz moves into first
It’s half a second faster than Verstappen but albeit with a tyre compound that is two steps softer...
12:59 PM BST
FP1 - Let's see what Sainz can do
12:57 PM BST
FP1 - Albon into sixth now
Just off a second off Verstappen’s time. Perez moves into second and within two tenths of leader Verstappen. A few drivers bolting on the soft tyres now. Sargeant has just moved into third on his first timed lap on them, and Sainz is about to begin his hot lap on them.
12:56 PM BST
FP1 - Bottas's car is running very low to the ground
It sparks on the high-speed exit kerbs. Not sure if it was intentional, but he’s currently in eighth, 1.226sec off Verstappen’s time.
12:54 PM BST
FP1 - 37 mins remain
Sergio Perez does his best lap of the day and that is good enough to put him into third, 0.814sec off Verstappen’s fastest time. He was on the hard compound tyres, though.
12:51 PM BST
FP1 - Ocon complaining about traction out of the corners, too
He is down in ninth currently, 1.329sec off Verstappen’s fastest time.
12:49 PM BST
FP1 - Top 10 as it stands
VER 1:29.863
LEC +0.774
SAI +0.951
TSU +1.074
STR +1.116
HAM +1.171
GAS +1.289
OCO +1.329
MAG +1.534
RUS +1.544
12:47 PM BST
FP1 - Verstappen not happy, either
He says: “It’s just like driving on ice”.
12:46 PM BST
FP1 - Hamilton on another lap
Not his best first sector time and he’s a way down after two sectors, so probably on a cool-down lap.
“No grip currently,” he says.
12:42 PM BST
FP1 - Yellow flags
De Vries is in the gravel at Luffield but manages to get going again. Verstappen moves faster still with a 1:29.863.
12:40 PM BST
FP1 - Here's how they stand
VER
STR
HAM
MAG
RUS
NOR
LEC
DEV
GAS
SAI
OCO
HUL
TSU
Nobody else has set a representative lap time.
12:38 PM BST
FP1 - Stroll moves into second
Half a second or so slower than Verstappen, but on the medium tyres.
12:36 PM BST
FP1 - Doesn't take long for Verstappen to go fastest
He sets a 1:30.443 to move 0.979s ahead of Hamilton, who was also on the hard tyres.
12:34 PM BST
FP1 - Sainz moves up into second
Then Gasly goes fastest on the medium tyres.
12:34 PM BST
FP1 - Russell sets a 1:32.276
But Hamilton immediately beats that by 1.195sec.
12:33 PM BST
FP1 - 57 mins remain
19 cars on track currently, Russell with the fastest first sector time of 29.048.
12:30 PM BST
GREEN LIGHT: FP1 begins
60 minutes to go, a few drivers on track already.
12:24 PM BST
Zhou Guanyu: I wanted to know why I flipped – now I can’t watch my Silverstone crash
It was at this race last year that the Alfa Romeo driver suffered a sickening opening-lap accident, being trapped in his car between the barriers and the catch fending for some time. Tom Cary caught up with Zhou ahead of this weekend and he spoke about that accident as well as his season so far.
Read Tom Cary’s full interview with him here.
12:18 PM BST
A reminder of how fast each team has been in qualifying so far this year
This is based on data from the nine qualifying sessions and the two sprint shootouts as they effectively measure a driver’s performance over one lap.
12:15 PM BST
Mercedes reprimanded for Hamilton's late attendance to the press conference
The team made the case that it is difficult for Hamilton to walk through the paddock quickly, but the FIA essentially said: the late attendance is disruptive to the media, so here’s a reprimand for the team rather than the driver.
12:09 PM BST
Hamilton: I support ‘peaceful’ Just Stop Oil protests but please do not put lives in danger
You may remember that last year protesters from Just Stop Oil made their way onto the track on lap one of the race. They were perhaps fortunate that the race had already been red flagged and the cars were not at racing speed. Lewis Hamilton spoke yesterday about this:
Lewis Hamilton says he would “support peaceful protests” from Just Stop Oil campaigners at this weekend’s British Grand Prix but warned them not to encroach on the circuit as fears grow of a potentially catastrophic track invasion.
12:04 PM BST
A look at the adapted F2 car that is being used for F1 filming this weekend
A bit more from Tom Morgan on the whole Brad Pitt and Hollywood making an F1 movie here.
11:50 AM BST
Current constructor standings
11:49 AM BST
Damon Hill: Hamilton and Mercedes have to tough it out – 2026 could play into their hands
Lewis Hamilton arrived at Silverstone this week off the back of a difficult weekend in Austria to say the least. Not only were Mercedes miles off the pace, dampening hopes they may have turned the corner with their recent upgrade package, but a testy exchange with his team principal Toto Wolff over team radio in Spielberg then dominated the headlines in the early part of this week. They could have done without that.
Read more in Damon Hill’s latest column here.
11:41 AM BST
Current F1 driver standings: Top 10
11:34 AM BST
Weekend session times
Friday, July 7
All times British Summer Time
Practice 1: 12.30pm
Practice 2: 4pm
Saturday, July 8
Practice 3: 11.30am
Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday, July 9
Race: 2pm
10:12 AM BST
Good morning F1 fans
Welcome to our live coverage for the Friday of the British Grand Prix, which will take in two practice sessions in Friday. First practice starts at 11.30am BST and second practice is at 4pm, with both sessions running for an hour. The last couple of editions of the British Grand Prix have been superb races for different reasons, with Hamilton and Verstappen’s clash in 2021 (with Hamilton winning) and then a thrilling race in which Carlos Sainz won his maiden grand prix for Ferrari, not forgetting the drama which took us to that point.
Is that going to be the same this year? Well, it would surely take something unusual to happen to Max Verstappen for that to be the case. However, if that did happen then it would likely be a fascinating race. Red Bull have won each and every of the nine races this year, with Verstappen winning seven of those, including the last five in a row. Sergio Perez’s title challenge has melted after a decent start and, given their respective driving styles, we shouldn’t expect the Dutchman to have too much competition from his team-mate this weekend.
Who might provide Verstappen with something to think about? Well, it’s a tight battle between Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari behind Red Bull, but last week’s Austrian Grand Prix showed that the Red Bull is still an absolute mile ahead of anyone else. Ferrari had a more encouraging weekend at the Red Bull Ring, to go with some decent race pace at the previous race in Canada, but Charles Leclerc was not really in Verstappen’s league. Verstappen had enough of a gap towards the end of the race to pit for fresh tyres and do the fastest lap.
Mercedes had another difficult weekend, although that is perhaps down to some set-up strangeness and unusual conditions that made the car look worse than it actually was. The W14 should suit this track a little better, but it is hard to expect that they will be fighting for victory after being nearly 50 seconds down on Verstappen at the chequered flag. Indeed, before Verstappen pitted, Russell was about to be lapped by the Red Bull driver.
First practice gets under way in a little under an hour, so we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from that session and second practice later in the day.