British Grand Prix: F1 race start time, weather, odds and how to watch

The Formula One circus rolls into Silverstone this weekend for its traditional July spot at the British Grand Prix. So far the season has been a Red Bull procession, with the team winning every single race in 2023.

The story at the front has been the same, with Max Verstappen taken yet another pole position and his team-mate Sergio Perez failing to make it into even the second part of qualifying.

The biggest shock, though, was that the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished a superb second and third in qualifying. A home podium tomorrow for Norris? Don’t rule it out, though he will have competition behind him from the Ferraris and the Mercedes cars, who struggled in qualifying but should – as ever – be more competitive in the race than in qualifying.

When is it?

The 2023 British Grand Prix takes place from Friday July 7 until Sunday July 8 at Silverstone.

What time do the sessions start?

All times British Summer Time

Friday, July 7

Practice 1: 12.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday, July 8

Practice 3: 11.30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday, July 9

Race: 2pm

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky’s qualifying coverage on Saturday begins at 2.15pm BST with their race program starting at 1.30pm on Sunday.

This is the only race of the season that is on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom, with Channel 4 hosting live coverage.

Their qualifying program starts at 2pm with their race coverage at 1.30pm on Sunday. They also have live coverage of all three practice sessions.

What is the weather forecast?

Friday was a hot and fine day for practice, but Saturday’s running has already seen some rain, with fairly heavy showers disrupting third and final practice. Qualifying began slightly damp but finished in dry conditions.

Sunday could also be disrupted by rain. There was a fairly lengthy but steady shower during the F3 feature race on Sunday morning and there is a reasonable chance of rain throughout the early afternoon, with the Met Office forecasting around a 30 per cent chance of light showers between noon and 2pm and similar between 3 and 4pm.

What were the times after qualifying?

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:26.720 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:26.961 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:27.092 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:27.136 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:27.148 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.155 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.211 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:27.530 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:27.659 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:27.689 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:28.896 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.935 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:28.956 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:29.031 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.798 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:29.968 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.025 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.123 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.513 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:32.378

What do we know about Silverstone?

Circuit length: 5.891km

First grand prix: 1950

Laps: 52

Race distance: 306.198km

Race lap record: 1:27.097 (Max Verstappen, 2020)

2022 winner: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Number of corners: 18

Overtaking chances: One of the best of the year, by and large, with usually entertaining racing at Silverstone. The loop of turns three and four is possible, but it normally presents a set-up for the straight down to turn six at Brooklands, aided by DRS. Again, DRS plays another part in the next best spot, which is the run down the Hangar Straight to the quick right-hander at Stowe. Not impossible in the final chicane and then the very final corner of the track too. We’ve also seen the odd move at Copse.

What are the current standings?

Drivers: top 10

Constructors:

What are the latest odds?

Max Verstappen 1/5

Lando Norris 8/1

Charles Leclerc 16/1

Carlos Sainz 20/1

Lewis Hamilton 25/1

George Russell 40/1

