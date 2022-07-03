British Grand Prix 2022: Silverstone race and qualifying start times, how to watch on TV and latest odds

Telegraph Sport
·3 min read
In this article:
British Grand Prix 2022: Race start times, how to watch on TV and latest odds - GETTY IMAGES
Introducing Telegraph Sport's new newsletter - Formula 1: The Racing Line. Landing in your inbox on the Monday after each race, it provides the perfect recap of the weekend. Sign up here.

Defending champion Max Verstappen looks to be running away with the 2022 Formula One championship. Another win in Montreal - his fifth in six races - extended his lead to 46 points over team-mate Sergio Perez and 49 over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

When is it?

The 2022 British Grand Prix runs from Friday July 1 until Sunday July 3.

What time does it start?

Friday practice and qualifying are done and dusted, so that just leaves the British Grand Prix itself, which is at 3pm on Sunday July 3.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

The British Grand Prix, however, is the one race where Channel 4 also have live coverage.

Both Sky and Channel 4's coverage of qualifying starts at 2.10pm on Saturday, with build-up to the race itself getting under way from 1.30pm on Sunday on both channels.

What were the times after qualifying

  1. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1min 40.983secs

  2. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:41.055

  3. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:41.298

  4. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:41.616

  5. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.995

  6. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:42.084

  7. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:42.116

  8. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:42.161

  9. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.719

  10. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 2:03.095

  11. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:43.702

  12. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:44.232

  13. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:44.311

  14. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:44.355

  15. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:45.190

  16. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:42.078

  17. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:42.159

  18. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:42.666

  19. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:42.708

  20. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:43.430

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about Silverstone?

  • Circuit length:  5.891km

  • First championship grand prix:  1950

  • Laps: 52

  • Race distance: 306.198km

  • Race lap record: 1:27.097 (Max Verstappen, 2020)

  • 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

  • Number of corners:  18

  • Overtaking chances:  Quite good all-round, really. There are quite a few heavy braking zones (though not as heavy as they once were) and it's quite a high-speed circuit that allows for a variety of lines. Probably the best chances are on the Hangar Straight and into Stowe towards the end of the lap and in the twisty complex at the start of the lap onto the Wellington Straight. Even Brooklands and Copse offer decent chances if you're brave, though it can be a risky choice.

What are the latest odds?

  • Max Verstappen 4/6

  • Charles Leclerc 7/2

  • Carlos Sainz 4/1

  • Lewis Hamilton 16/1

  • Sergio Perez 18/1

  • George Russell 33/1

