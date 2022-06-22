British Grand Prix 2022: Race start times, how to watch on TV and latest odds

  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 18, 2021 in Northampton
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 18, 2021 in Northampton

Introducing Telegraph Sport's new newsletter - Formula 1: The Racing Line. Landing in your inbox on the Monday after each race, it provides the perfect recap of the weekend. Sign up here.

Defending champion Max Verstappen looks to be running away with the 2022 Formula One championship. Another win in Montreal - his fifth in six races - extending his lead to 46 points over team-mate Sergio Perez and 49 over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

When is it?

The 2022 British Grand Prix runs from Friday July 1 until Sunday July 3.

What time does it start?

First practice on Friday July 1 begins at 1pm BST with second practice at 4pm the same day. Final practice on Saturday July 2 is at noon, with qualifying at 3pm.

The British Grand Prix itself is at 3pm BST on Sunday July 3.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

The British Grand Prix, however, is the one race where Channel 4 also have live coverage.

Stay tuned for full details but we would expect Sky and Channel 4's qualifying coverage to start around an hour before the session begins, with race coverage around 90 minutes before lights out.

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about Silverstone?

  • Circuit length:  5.891km

  • First championship grand prix:  1950

  • Laps: 52

  • Race distance: 306.198km

  • Race lap record: 1:27.097 (Max Verstappen, 2020)

  • 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

  • Number of corners:  18

  • Overtaking chances:  Quite good all-round, really. There are quite a few heavy braking zones (though not as heavy as they once were) and it's quite a high-speed circuit that allows for a variety of lines. Probably the best chances are on the Hangar Straight and into Stowe towards the end of the lap and in the twisty complex at the start of the lap onto the Wellington Straight. Even Brooklands and Copse offer decent chances if you're brave, though it can be a risky choice.

What are the latest odds?

  • Max Verstappen 10/11

  • Charles Leclerc 9/4

  • Sergio Perez 7/1

  • Carlos Sainz 12/1

  • George Russell, Lewis Hamilton 14/1

