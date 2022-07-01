British Grand Prix 2022, first F1 practice live: latest updates and lap times from Silverstone

Luke Slater
·7 min read
In this article:
british grand prix 2022 practice f1 live silverstone times /&nbsp;Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 1, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022 - AP
01:24 PM

FP1 - Sainz now tops the timesheets

As the sun comes out. He leads his teammate Leclerc by 0.834s. Every driver has at least ventured onto track but only eight lap times so far.

01:20 PM

FP1 - Sainz on the radio

"It's getting dry very quickly now so I will box," he says.

01:17 PM

FP1 - A few more lap times now

Not sure that it is really relevant to post an order given the un-representativeness of the times and conditions. But it's Leclerc from Stroll, Tsunoda, and then Vettel. 15 seconds separates the top four...

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 1, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practic - REUTERS
01:13 PM

FP1 - 48 mins remain

Albon was not on the softs. It would have been asking for trouble. Leclerc still the only driver to have set a lap time. Everyone else just doing in and out laps so far. It has, however, brightened up.

01:10 PM

FP1 - It looks like Lewis Hamilton has taken out his nose stud for this session

It was this piece of jewellery that has been the subject of a clampdown earlier in the season, although he was given a few races' grace until the new rule would be enforced.

Out comes Alonso on intermediates. Looks like Albon has gone out on the softs, but that could be an error on the riming screen.

01:06 PM

FP1 - Sainz says it's greasy out there

It's wettest at the start of the lap it appears. Copse then Maggots/Becketts/Chapel are fairly dry. Only Leclerc out on track at the moment and the only driver to have set a time so far: a 1:44.769.

01:01 PM

FP1 - 58 minutes remain

It's quite wet out there at the moment and Russell is told that it is expected to get wetter. Every driver of the four (two Mercedes and two Ferraris) are on the intermediate tyres.

01:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT: FP1 begins

One hour... and there's a bit of rain about. Not ideal for the teams. Russell is out early and gets a good reception for it.

12:57 PM

To be fair, I got the shuttle bus in too. It was not quick

Confirmed: It is now raining at (some of) the track.

12:52 PM

And, risk of rain for the session is 100 per cent

Okay. I think it looks like there's a bit about tomorrow, too. Just under 10 minutes to go until the session starts.

12:47 PM

From the media centre the view is a bit...

Well, it's cloudy everywhere. Dark clouds in the distance. Are they heading to the circuit? A little different to last year when it was a scorcher.

12:44 PM

Verstappen speaks out

Notable that Nelson Piquet is the father of Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly.

12:38 PM

Bit of rain in the session?

Hopefully not as it tends to lead to little running.

12:36 PM

A treat for later on Sunday

Sebastian Vettel is going to do a demonstration run in Nigel Mansell's (iconic) Williams FW14B. It's the car he owns himself, which is pretty cool.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on as he sits in the Williams FW14B of Nigel Mansell in a garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on June 30, 2022 in Northampton, England - Rudy Carezzevoli - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
12:22 PM

Current constructor standings

Ferrari having such a nightmare recently that Mercedes look quite tidy by comparison.

Haas have failed to deliver on their promise and some excellent qualifying positions. Will that change here?

12:16 PM

Albon's helmet is...

I am not sure I have the word for it.

Bring back classic-looking helmets, I say.

12:14 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

12:11 PM

Breaking: Nelson Piquet racism row escalates as new Lewis Hamilton slur emerges

The racism row engulfing Nelson Piquet and Formula One escalated on Friday as it emerged he had gone on to make even more offensive comments about Lewis Hamilton on a podcast.

As Hamilton called for action against "older voices" with offensive views, reports in Brazil claimed Piquet called the Briton a "neguinho" a third time and said he was being "f----- in the a--".

Read the full piece here from Tom Morgan.  

11:59 AM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our live coverage for first and second practice at the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. This is normally one of the races of the year on and excellent and challenging track for both the drivers and hopefully also it will be a test of the new regulation cars. It is, however, a shame that little of the pre-race talk at such an historic track like this has been about actual on-track action.

The narrative, unfortunately, has been dominated by comments that Nelson Piquet made about Lewis Hamilton at the end of last year, which have resurfaced. Without going into too much detail, you can read the latest on that sorry saga here. The entirety of F1 - or pretty much - has rallied around and supported Hamilton, which is only right. And Piquet has been banned from the paddock for his comments.

Back to the on-track stuff and this race does feel like a pivotal one for the championship. It seems a long time ago that two DNFs put Max Verstappen in a difficult position in the championship, trailing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by more than 40 points. Since Melbourne, though (Leclerc's last win), Ferrari have faltered at nearly every opportunity. They have been quick in qualifying but reliability issues and driver mistakes have meant that Leclerc now has a 40-odd point gap to Verstappen, and with Red Bull the faster car.

Yes, it is a long season and there are many races still to go. Red Bull have also had some reliability issues of their own, but with four races in the next five weeks before the summer break, July is either going to be the month where Ferrari fell completely out of contention, or where they got themselves back into it. Let's hope for the latter.

There's a bit of hope around a Mercedes revival, too, which would be nice with two British drivers. I can't see them challenging for victory but podiums could be a possibility. Hopefully the smoother circuit will lessen their bouncing issues.

First practice starts at 1pm BST with second practice at 4pm, which feels like an extremely late time to be finishing on a Friday to me. But that is where we are.

