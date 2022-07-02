British Grand Prix 2022, F1 qualifying live: latest updates and news from Silverstone

british grand prix 2022 f1 live qualifying silverstone news / Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the third free practice at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022 - AP

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix begins at 3pm BST

Max Verstappen fastest in final practice ahead of Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton risking it all in bitter battle with F1 establishment ​

01:48 PM

Final times after third practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 27.901secs Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:28.311 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:28.348 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.426 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.488 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.689 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.102 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.185 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:29.510 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:29.520 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:29.552 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:29.593 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.752 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:29.780 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.885 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:29.892 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.039 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:30.293 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:30.489 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:30.523

01:00 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 British Grand Prix from Silverstone. The British Grand Prix always feels like a special event and Silverstone is usually a track that produces decent action. Let us hope for more of the same this weekend. Though what the championship really needs is for Max Verstappen to have a bad weekend. He leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 46 points but perhaps a more realistic title challenger is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who is 49 points adrift. It doesn't seem that long ago that Leclerc was the one with the big lead. Well, after a month or two of Ferrari failure he comes into this weekend with a mammoth task on his hands.

Does final practice give us any hope that this may be the case? It perhaps looked that way for a while during the hour of practice but it did not end that way. Mercedes looked to have made a decent step back towards the front, certainly closer to Ferrari, but the pace of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen looked astonishing in the final part of the session, pulling out a lap of 1:27.901 which was four-tenths quicker than his team-mate Sergio Perez and nearly half a second quicker than the lead Ferrari of Leclerc and the a bit faster still than both Mercedes cars.

How representative is that? We do not yet know and we should find out in qualifying. Or, at least, we might if it stays dry for the entirety of the session. Which is by no means guaranteed, given there are a few showers around. Were some teams running with a more optimised set-up for the wet? Hard to say, again. Whatever, Red Bull appear to have unleashed a significant amount of performance and lap time after yesterday.

And what of Mercedes? There were encouraging signs, for sure, and they look to be closer to the pace of the second quickest team, if not closer to the actual front. George Russell reported that there was "no bouncing" on one of his early runs, but later on in the session Hamilton complained of that issue that has dogged him for the whole season. In any case, fourth and fifth for Russell and Hamilton is not too bad, given they split the Ferraris. Lando Norris was the best of the rest in seventh, which should give some hope for a strong showing from the home drivers.

But, if it's a wet-dry session than who knows?