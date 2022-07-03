British Grand Prix 2022, F1 live: latest updates from Silverstone after Zhou Guanyu horror crash
Race red flagged on lap one after multi-car crash
Guanyou Zhou goes into barriers upside down in nasty-looking accident
The British Grand Prix was stopped in dramatic fashion after a serious crash involving Zhou Guanyu which saw the Alfa Romeo driver flip over, slide across the track and finish on the wrong side of the crash barrier.
The drama involving a number of cars, including Mercedes George Russell and Alex Albon, took place ahead of the opening corner, and resulted in Zhou landing against the catch fence.
After a number of minutes, the Chinese driver was extracted from the car and taken away to the waiting ambulance on a stretcher, before being transferred to the medical centre to be evaluated.
As the remaining drivers reconvened in the pits, news also emerged that protesters had stormed the fence following the red flags, sitting on the Wellington straight between turns five and six
Follow latest updates below:
03:48 PM
It looks like the grid has reverted to the order at the start
They didn't complete a racing lap before the race was red flagged (and possibly not even a sector), so I guess that's it, perhaps. Shame for Hamilton. I wonder if he'll put on a set of soft tyres. And shame for Verstappen, too. Wonder if he stays on the softs.
03:46 PM
RACE WILL RESUME AT 1556
Just about 10 minutes.
03:43 PM
This fan's perspective is a little scary
Doesn't fully do it justice, I am sure.
Spectator’s view of the shunt. Underlines the severity & violence. #F1 pic.twitter.com/7j4vO6QOBe
— Mark Gallagher (@_markgallagher) July 3, 2022
Update: Zhou is in the medical centre, has no fractures and "in the circumstances, is pretty okay" according to his team.
03:40 PM
A few more images of Zhou's crash
The final image shows George Russell standing on the barriers at the scene of the accident.
03:28 PM
RED FLAG
No word on an update yet. Think they are now removing Zhou's car.
Replays show that Zhou's car actually leapt over the tyre barrier and went into the catch fencing. He was clipped on his rear right by Russell, who was caught in the middle. Nasty, in short. Albon was punted from the rear by Vettel and went sideways into the near-side barrier, putting him out of the race.
It's another dramatic start at Silverstone...
03:19 PM
Sounds like Zhou is out of the car
He is on a stretcher and moving and now into an ambulance. That's good news, but we don't know any more than that at the moment.
Still no replays of the incident so we don't know exactly who did what but it looked quite nasty.
We're still under red flag and may well be for a little while.
03:11 PM
Sounds like Zhou's car is in a difficult position to get him out of the car
Sideways or upside down and in the barriers.
03:09 PM
Order under the red flag
The extraction team are trying to get Zhou out of the car.
VER
SAI
HAM
LEC
ALO
PER
NOR
LAT
BOT
RIC
OUT: RUS, ZHO, ALB
Tsunoda and Ocon have damaged cars but under red flag conditions they will be able to remedy that. Very little chance of that happening with Russell... but you never know.
03:06 PM
RED FLAG
Not surprisingly they have red flagged the race.
03:06 PM
THE 2022 BRITISH GRAND PRIX IS GO!
Verstappen on the soft tyres takes the lead with his quicker rubber! Hamilton is up into third ahead of Leclerc and Alonso...
But there's a multi-car crash at the start which had Zhou upside down at the first corner... he went backwards upside down into the barriers.
Russell was caught up in it and is out, Albon is also out, Tsunoda and Ocon were also caught up in it and were limping home.
Russell looked to be running towards Zhou's car. We have not yet seen a replay or any further footage.
03:02 PM
It's a bit dark behind the Hangar Straight
Sainz on pole ahead of Verstappen, Leclerc and Sergio Perez. Hamilton in fifth.
03:01 PM
Formation lap begins!
Looks like Charles Leclerc is all good.
Everyone in the top 10 is on mediums apart from Verstappen and Latifi who are on softs and George Russell who is on hards.
02:59 PM
Looks like the threat of rain has receded
#F1 #BBCF1 #BRITISHGP 🇬🇧 RACE: 15 minutes to race start; air temp is 17.9C (it was 30C last year!), track 28.6C. Wind from WNW; gusts to 25mph in past hour. Dry; just a low risk of a passing shower during the race. FIA official risk of rain is 20% for this event. Enjoy! 🙂
— Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) July 3, 2022
02:55 PM
Final starting grid
#F1 - Final Starting Grid for the 2022 #BritishGP 🇬🇧⬇ pic.twitter.com/0xGKsWzQbf
— FIA (@fia) July 3, 2022
02:51 PM
Strategies for today
Which strategy will provide the quickest route to the 🏁? 🔮#F1 #BritishGP #Fit4F1 #Formula1 #Pirelli #Pirelli150 @F1 pic.twitter.com/zkvCmvC6SZ
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 3, 2022
Wouldn't be surprised to see a few one-stoppers in the midfield.
02:48 PM
Big day for this man
Think a lot of people would love to see him win his first race. Has had a rocky season, but has driven excellently over the past three or so years in general.
02:43 PM
Bit of late drama on Leclerc's Ferrari on the grid
They are changing some kind of electronic component according to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz. Under 20 minutes until lights out now.
02:42 PM
Looks like it is a record and sell-out crowd
402,000 or so throughout the weekend, which certainly is a big number.
02:37 PM
Current constructor standings
02:31 PM
There were a few spots of rain earlier not too long ago
But it was nothing significant really. The sun has come out a bit but dark clouds are lurking in the distance as the Red Arrows fly over the track.
02:29 PM
The pit lane opened a few minutes ago
Drivers making their way to the grid now.
02:27 PM
Current driver standings: Top 10
02:16 PM
What was not a nice moment...
...was during the display of historic F1 cars earlier on. There was a Minardi from 1999, but it limped around for just one lap. Sad.
02:11 PM
This was a nice moment earlier
SOUND ON!! 🔊
Seb Vettel drives Nigel Mansell's Williams FW14B around Silverstone! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CbOg2T4t3G
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 3, 2022
02:05 PM
Do you want another weather update?
Of course you do.
LATEST RADAR — The line of broken showers are now located around 50 km west of @SilverstoneUK. These could reach the circuit at around 15:00 local time, which will coincide with the start of the race. Stay tuned for updates.https://t.co/0eNsvpXk9J#F1 | #BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/svJAxqY3Pb
— MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) July 3, 2022
A downpour just before the formation lap would be interesting, wouldn't it?
02:02 PM
It is extremely close between Hamilton and Russell in qualifying after 10 races
It is 5-5 in the head-to-head. Just 0.076 per cent separates them in average lap time. And their average qualifying position is the same: 7.7. That's another big check in Russell's book (in my book).
Hamilton could do with regaining some ground in the championship, mind.
01:49 PM
Times after qualifying
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1min 40.983secs
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:41.055
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:41.298
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:41.616
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.995
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:42.084
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:42.116
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:42.161
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.719
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 2:03.095
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:43.702
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:44.232
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:44.311
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:44.355
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:45.190
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:42.078
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:42.159
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:42.666
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:42.708
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:43.430
01:43 PM
Weather update...
It's a bit cloudy at the moment.
1340BST UPDATE: Some small showers passing just N of circuit, but nothing immediately threatens. Line of showers approaching from W now ~35-40km away & showing signs of becoming increasingly fragmentary. For now, FIA risk by 3pm remains 60% *but* hit-miss nature needs emphasis
— Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) July 3, 2022
12:31 PM
Good afternoon F1 fans
And welcome to one of the finest days in the British sporting calendar. And maybe one of the finest days in the world sporting calendar. It's the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It has been an odd and disrupted weekend so far with little running in the dry. FP1 and qualifying were both in wet conditions and yesterday it was Carlos Sainz who prevailed in the soggy conditions, taking his first F1 pole position, putting his Ferrari quickest ahead of Max Verstappen and then team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Sainz said he was surprised to take pole position as he thought his quickest lap in Q3 was "decent" but apparently nothing more. The conditions were consistently wet - though not wet enough for extreme wet tyres - though they did vary slightly. Perhaps had Verstappen not been hampered by a yellow flag in the middle sector on his final run then pole would have been his instead. He was within a tenth of a second of Sainz, after all.
Mercedes - and Hamilton in particular - looked strong throughout the session. Certainly in contention for the front row, if not something even better. Yet Hamilton only managed fifth after what seemed to be a disagreement over a push lap and a warm-up lap. Team-mate George Russell was three places further back after a disappointing session. He starts behind the impressive Lando Norris (McLaren, sixth) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine, seventh). This track was supposed to be better for Mercedes and Hamilton said yesterday that he still held out some hope for a podium. But we will have to wait and see.
Perhaps a surprising sub-plot (or perhaps not) was that Verstappen was booed during his post-qualifying interview. There is, clearly, still a bit of ill-feeling among British (and Hamilton) fans. It was by no means a majority but the noise was not insignificant. In any case, he dismissed them after.
“It was a bit disappointing,” Verstappen said. “I couldn’t really understand Billy – it was a problem. But if they want to boo, they do that. For me, it is not going to change anything. Maybe some of them don’t like me. That’s fine. They all have their own opinions and I don’t care.”
The race gets under way at 3pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from what we hope will be another Silverstone cracker, as so many of them are.