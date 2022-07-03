British Grand Prix 2022, F1 live: latest updates from Silverstone after Zhou Guanyu horror crash

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China, left, receives medical treatment after he was involved in a crash at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022 - AP

The British Grand Prix was stopped in dramatic fashion after a serious crash involving Zhou Guanyu which saw the Alfa Romeo driver flip over, slide across the track and finish on the wrong side of the crash barrier.

The drama involving a number of cars, including Mercedes George Russell and Alex Albon, took place ahead of the opening corner, and resulted in Zhou landing against the catch fence.

After a number of minutes, the Chinese driver was extracted from the car and taken away to the waiting ambulance on a stretcher, before being transferred to the medical centre to be evaluated.

As the remaining drivers reconvened in the pits, news also emerged that protesters had stormed the fence following the red flags, sitting on the Wellington straight between turns five and six

Follow latest updates below:

03:48 PM

It looks like the grid has reverted to the order at the start

They didn't complete a racing lap before the race was red flagged (and possibly not even a sector), so I guess that's it, perhaps. Shame for Hamilton. I wonder if he'll put on a set of soft tyres. And shame for Verstappen, too. Wonder if he stays on the softs.

03:46 PM

RACE WILL RESUME AT 1556

Just about 10 minutes.

03:43 PM

This fan's perspective is a little scary

Doesn't fully do it justice, I am sure.

Spectator’s view of the shunt. Underlines the severity & violence. #F1 pic.twitter.com/7j4vO6QOBe — Mark Gallagher (@_markgallagher) July 3, 2022

Update: Zhou is in the medical centre, has no fractures and "in the circumstances, is pretty okay" according to his team.

Story continues

03:40 PM

A few more images of Zhou's crash

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022 - AP

Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2022 Mercedes' George Russell and Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou crash out at the start of the race - REUTERS

British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2022 Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou is stuck in the car as Mercedes' George Russell looks on after they crashed out at the start of the race - Pool via REUTERS

The final image shows George Russell standing on the barriers at the scene of the accident.

03:28 PM

RED FLAG

No word on an update yet. Think they are now removing Zhou's car.

Replays show that Zhou's car actually leapt over the tyre barrier and went into the catch fencing. He was clipped on his rear right by Russell, who was caught in the middle. Nasty, in short. Albon was punted from the rear by Vettel and went sideways into the near-side barrier, putting him out of the race.

It's another dramatic start at Silverstone...

03:19 PM

Sounds like Zhou is out of the car

He is on a stretcher and moving and now into an ambulance. That's good news, but we don't know any more than that at the moment.

Still no replays of the incident so we don't know exactly who did what but it looked quite nasty.

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. - AP

We're still under red flag and may well be for a little while.

03:11 PM

Sounds like Zhou's car is in a difficult position to get him out of the car

Sideways or upside down and in the barriers.

03:09 PM

Order under the red flag

The extraction team are trying to get Zhou out of the car.

VER SAI HAM LEC ALO PER NOR LAT BOT RIC

OUT: RUS, ZHO, ALB

Tsunoda and Ocon have damaged cars but under red flag conditions they will be able to remedy that. Very little chance of that happening with Russell... but you never know.

03:06 PM

RED FLAG

Not surprisingly they have red flagged the race.

03:06 PM

THE 2022 BRITISH GRAND PRIX IS GO!

Verstappen on the soft tyres takes the lead with his quicker rubber! Hamilton is up into third ahead of Leclerc and Alonso...

But there's a multi-car crash at the start which had Zhou upside down at the first corner... he went backwards upside down into the barriers.

Russell was caught up in it and is out, Albon is also out, Tsunoda and Ocon were also caught up in it and were limping home.

Russell looked to be running towards Zhou's car. We have not yet seen a replay or any further footage.

03:02 PM

It's a bit dark behind the Hangar Straight

Sainz on pole ahead of Verstappen, Leclerc and Sergio Perez. Hamilton in fifth.

03:01 PM

Formation lap begins!

Looks like Charles Leclerc is all good.

Everyone in the top 10 is on mediums apart from Verstappen and Latifi who are on softs and George Russell who is on hards.

02:59 PM

Looks like the threat of rain has receded

#F1 #BBCF1 #BRITISHGP 🇬🇧 RACE: 15 minutes to race start; air temp is 17.9C (it was 30C last year!), track 28.6C. Wind from WNW; gusts to 25mph in past hour. Dry; just a low risk of a passing shower during the race. FIA official risk of rain is 20% for this event. Enjoy! 🙂 — Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) July 3, 2022

02:55 PM

Final starting grid

02:51 PM

Strategies for today

Wouldn't be surprised to see a few one-stoppers in the midfield.

02:48 PM

Big day for this man

Carlos Sainz - PA

Think a lot of people would love to see him win his first race. Has had a rocky season, but has driven excellently over the past three or so years in general.

02:43 PM

Bit of late drama on Leclerc's Ferrari on the grid

They are changing some kind of electronic component according to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz. Under 20 minutes until lights out now.

02:42 PM

Looks like it is a record and sell-out crowd

402,000 or so throughout the weekend, which certainly is a big number.

02:37 PM

Current constructor standings

02:31 PM

There were a few spots of rain earlier not too long ago

But it was nothing significant really. The sun has come out a bit but dark clouds are lurking in the distance as the Red Arrows fly over the track.

02:29 PM

The pit lane opened a few minutes ago

Drivers making their way to the grid now.

A Ferrari leaves the pit lane - Telegraph

02:27 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

02:16 PM

What was not a nice moment...

...was during the display of historic F1 cars earlier on. There was a Minardi from 1999, but it limped around for just one lap. Sad.

The 1999 Minardi M01 drives on track as part of the Best of British - Historic F1 Cars parade ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 01, 2022 in Northampton, England - Getty Images Europe

02:11 PM

This was a nice moment earlier

SOUND ON!! 🔊



Seb Vettel drives Nigel Mansell's Williams FW14B around Silverstone! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CbOg2T4t3G — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 3, 2022

02:05 PM

Do you want another weather update?

Of course you do.

LATEST RADAR — The line of broken showers are now located around 50 km west of @SilverstoneUK. These could reach the circuit at around 15:00 local time, which will coincide with the start of the race. Stay tuned for updates.https://t.co/0eNsvpXk9J#F1 | #BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/svJAxqY3Pb — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) July 3, 2022

A downpour just before the formation lap would be interesting, wouldn't it?

02:02 PM

It is extremely close between Hamilton and Russell in qualifying after 10 races

It is 5-5 in the head-to-head. Just 0.076 per cent separates them in average lap time. And their average qualifying position is the same: 7.7. That's another big check in Russell's book (in my book).

Hamilton could do with regaining some ground in the championship, mind.

01:49 PM

Times after qualifying

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1min 40.983secs Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:41.055 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:41.298 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:41.616 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.995 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:42.084 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:42.116 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:42.161 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.719 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 2:03.095 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:43.702 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:44.232 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:44.311 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:44.355 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:45.190 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:42.078 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:42.159 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:42.666 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:42.708 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:43.430

01:43 PM

Weather update...

It's a bit cloudy at the moment.

1340BST UPDATE: Some small showers passing just N of circuit, but nothing immediately threatens. Line of showers approaching from W now ~35-40km away & showing signs of becoming increasingly fragmentary. For now, FIA risk by 3pm remains 60% *but* hit-miss nature needs emphasis — Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) July 3, 2022

12:31 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to one of the finest days in the British sporting calendar. And maybe one of the finest days in the world sporting calendar. It's the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It has been an odd and disrupted weekend so far with little running in the dry. FP1 and qualifying were both in wet conditions and yesterday it was Carlos Sainz who prevailed in the soggy conditions, taking his first F1 pole position, putting his Ferrari quickest ahead of Max Verstappen and then team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz said he was surprised to take pole position as he thought his quickest lap in Q3 was "decent" but apparently nothing more. The conditions were consistently wet - though not wet enough for extreme wet tyres - though they did vary slightly. Perhaps had Verstappen not been hampered by a yellow flag in the middle sector on his final run then pole would have been his instead. He was within a tenth of a second of Sainz, after all.

Mercedes - and Hamilton in particular - looked strong throughout the session. Certainly in contention for the front row, if not something even better. Yet Hamilton only managed fifth after what seemed to be a disagreement over a push lap and a warm-up lap. Team-mate George Russell was three places further back after a disappointing session. He starts behind the impressive Lando Norris (McLaren, sixth) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine, seventh). This track was supposed to be better for Mercedes and Hamilton said yesterday that he still held out some hope for a podium. But we will have to wait and see.

Perhaps a surprising sub-plot (or perhaps not) was that Verstappen was booed during his post-qualifying interview. There is, clearly, still a bit of ill-feeling among British (and Hamilton) fans. It was by no means a majority but the noise was not insignificant. In any case, he dismissed them after.

“It was a bit disappointing,” Verstappen said. “I couldn’t really understand Billy – it was a problem. But if they want to boo, they do that. For me, it is not going to change anything. Maybe some of them don’t like me. That’s fine. They all have their own opinions and I don’t care.”

The race gets under way at 3pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from what we hope will be another Silverstone cracker, as so many of them are.