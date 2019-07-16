British GP: Best of team radio
Grosjean after breaking his front wing in the pitlane
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Grosjean: “Mate I spun on the pit exit mate.”
Bottas beats Hamilton to pole
Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Right, so that’s pole pole position, Valtteri. Well done.”
Bottas: “Yes! Oh yeah!”
Team: “You just did it. Excellent.”
Leclerc misses out on a front row start
JEP / LAT Images
Team: “So positions - Bottas P1 25.0, Hamilton P2…”
Leclerc: “Aaah *****”
Team: “Yourself P3.”
Leclerc: “I gave everything. Ah, the lap was good. The lap was very good. I’m very happy about the lap. Was just not enough.”
Leclerc is puzzled to lose positions due to safety car
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Leclerc: “How the hell did we lose the position?”
Team: “Still a long race. Anything can happen. Stay focused.”
Verstappen is informed of tyre choices
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “Vettel ahead has fitted the hard tyre. So he could in theory could go to the end. And Gasly also has fitted a hard tyre. Just be careful with any overtakes on Gasly.”
Verstappen: “And the other way around!”
Norris is “screwed over” by wrong strategy call
Gareth Harford
Team: “OK Lando, we’re trying to work it out, we’ve just got Ricciardo behind which makes this difficult.”
Norris: “It’s okay. Like...I got screwed over by the strategy so…”
Team: “So dude it was a very poorly timed safety car, but there’s still 23 laps to go, there’s still lots to play for here. So let’s keep it, keep it up.”
Vettel rear-ends Verstappen
Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images
Verstappen: “What the *******? Well, is my car ok?”
Team: “Tyres all OK, I’ll keep you posted.”
Verstappen: “What was he thinking?”
Team: “Yeah, I’m not sure.”
Vettel: “Hey, what was he doing?”
Hamilton celebrates yet another win
JEP / LAT Images
Hamilton: “Ah, what a day! Ah, I love you, Silverstone! All the crowd, thank you so much for all coming out. I appreciate you all. And to the team, thank you so much for the opportunity to be a part of this.”
Verstappen crosses the line in fifth
Gareth Harford
Team: “OK, well done mate. Not your day but nice job.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, unbelievable. We should have been P2 today. I still don’t know how I brought this car to the finish honestly with that hit.”
Sainz wins the Class B fight
Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Phwoa! That’s the chequered flag, chequered flag. P6 mate, P6. Get in Carlos! Great drive, great drive!”
Sainz: “Oh that’s proper qualy. Oh! Thank you guys. Woo!”
Team: “Yeah, great job.”
Sainz: “Smooth operatoooor! Smooth operatooooor!”
Team: “Hahahaha.”
Kvyat returns to points
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “P9 Dany, P9. Very good job.”
Kvyat: “******. I know how to drive this car, thank you guys. Grazie mille a tutti. Dopo ieri era dura ma ce. Abbiamo fatta a fare una gara della madonna, and never give up.”
Hulkenberg was furious with Renault after the race
Dom Romney / LAT Images
Team: “Great job, Nico. Great job. That was hard. Sorry mate but you did a fantastic job there.”
Hulkenberg: “I just don’t understand. Why we couldn't stop early? We just cost ourselves this race. I was genuinely struggling. Not playing any games or any **** like that. You just gotta believe me sometimes. ****** believe.”
Team: “Understand Nico, fully understand.”
Team: “It’s obvious, my tyres were hundred and ****** forty and still ‘no, no, it's fine, let him stay out, it’s all good’.”
Team: “Copy that, Nico, understood. Talk about it after the race.”