British GP: Best of team radio

Grosjean after breaking his front wing in the pitlane

Grosjean after breaking his front wing in the pitlane Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Grosjean: “Mate I spun on the pit exit mate.”

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Right, so that’s pole pole position, Valtteri. Well done.”

Bottas: “Yes! Oh yeah!”

Team: “You just did it. Excellent.”









Leclerc misses out on a front row start

Leclerc misses out on a front row start JEP / LAT Images

JEP / LAT Images

Team: “So positions - Bottas P1 25.0, Hamilton P2…”

Leclerc: “Aaah *****”

Team: “Yourself P3.”

Leclerc: “I gave everything. Ah, the lap was good. The lap was very good. I’m very happy about the lap. Was just not enough.”







Leclerc is puzzled to lose positions due to safety car

Leclerc is puzzled to lose positions due to safety car Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Leclerc: “How the hell did we lose the position?”

Team: “Still a long race. Anything can happen. Stay focused.”



Verstappen is informed of tyre choices

Verstappen is informed of tyre choices Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “Vettel ahead has fitted the hard tyre. So he could in theory could go to the end. And Gasly also has fitted a hard tyre. Just be careful with any overtakes on Gasly.”

Verstappen: “And the other way around!”



Norris is “screwed over” by wrong strategy call

Norris is “screwed over” by wrong strategy call Gareth Harford

Gareth Harford

Team: “OK Lando, we’re trying to work it out, we’ve just got Ricciardo behind which makes this difficult.”

Norris: “It’s okay. Like...I got screwed over by the strategy so…”

Team: “So dude it was a very poorly timed safety car, but there’s still 23 laps to go, there’s still lots to play for here. So let’s keep it, keep it up.”





Vettel rear-ends Verstappen

Vettel rear-ends Verstappen Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images

Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images

Verstappen: “What the *******? Well, is my car ok?”

Team: “Tyres all OK, I’ll keep you posted.”

Verstappen: “What was he thinking?”

Team: “Yeah, I’m not sure.”



Vettel: “Hey, what was he doing?”











Hamilton celebrates yet another win

Hamilton celebrates yet another win JEP / LAT Images

JEP / LAT Images

Story continues

Hamilton: “Ah, what a day! Ah, I love you, Silverstone! All the crowd, thank you so much for all coming out. I appreciate you all. And to the team, thank you so much for the opportunity to be a part of this.”

Verstappen crosses the line in fifth

Verstappen crosses the line in fifth Gareth Harford

Gareth Harford

Team: “OK, well done mate. Not your day but nice job.”

Verstappen: “Yeah, unbelievable. We should have been P2 today. I still don’t know how I brought this car to the finish honestly with that hit.”



Sainz wins the Class B fight

Sainz wins the Class B fight Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Phwoa! That’s the chequered flag, chequered flag. P6 mate, P6. Get in Carlos! Great drive, great drive!”

Sainz: “Oh that’s proper qualy. Oh! Thank you guys. Woo!”

Team: “Yeah, great job.”

Sainz: “Smooth operatoooor! Smooth operatooooor!”

Team: “Hahahaha.”









Kvyat returns to points

Kvyat returns to points Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “P9 Dany, P9. Very good job.”

Kvyat: “******. I know how to drive this car, thank you guys. Grazie mille a tutti. Dopo ieri era dura ma ce. Abbiamo fatta a fare una gara della madonna, and never give up.”



Hulkenberg was furious with Renault after the race

Hulkenberg was furious with Renault after the race Dom Romney / LAT Images

Dom Romney / LAT Images

Team: “Great job, Nico. Great job. That was hard. Sorry mate but you did a fantastic job there.”

Hulkenberg: “I just don’t understand. Why we couldn't stop early? We just cost ourselves this race. I was genuinely struggling. Not playing any games or any **** like that. You just gotta believe me sometimes. ****** believe.”

Team: “Understand Nico, fully understand.”

Team: “It’s obvious, my tyres were hundred and ****** forty and still ‘no, no, it's fine, let him stay out, it’s all good’.”

Team: “Copy that, Nico, understood. Talk about it after the race.”







