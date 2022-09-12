The British are good at all this ceremony – but we’re even better at queueing

'We don’t mind the queuing. It’s a typical British thing to do, isn’t it?' - PETER NICHOLLS

At Windsor Castle yesterday, they continued to come in their thousands. Some were old, some were young, some brought children. Some were all in black; others in full Union Flag regalia. Some sounded like they might have been related to the royals. Others sounded Australian. You suspect the late Queen would have approved of the number who brought dogs.

Whoever they were, they queued. They queued on the approach roads and the roundabouts on the way into town. They queued for one of Windsor's dozen or so car parking spaces. They queued for mugs of tea. On the approach to the castle, they were directed by a battalion of volunteer stewards in regal purple vests to walk round the corner and back up the Long Walk to the gates of the castle.

"If you are coming to lay flowers, we are operating a one-way system," came the cry, over the general respectful hubbub. A one-way system: a queue, in other words. Slowly they shuffled up to lay their flowers, and then queued to see the flowers that had been placed earlier. Afterwards, they queued for pints.

"We've mostly been queuing," said Sarah Anyan, just beyond the gates, allowing herself a smile at the thought. She and her partner Peter Chapman had driven three-and-a-half hours down from Lincolnshire for the privilege. "But we don’t mind the queuing. It’s a typical British thing to do, isn’t it? Everyone seems quite calm about it.”

At these moments, it is traditional to observe that the Brits are good at pageantry. The bugles sound, the flags come out and the royal machinery, as intricate and honed as a Swiss watch, is suddenly visible. But it is also an excuse to display another national strength: our talent for queuing. From Balmoral to Buckingham Palace, the past few days have seen tens of thousands of visitors doing it in an atmosphere of remarkable good humour.

To join a queue is to demonstrate that you do not think you are due any special treatment - Richard Heathcote

You feel part of it in the queue,” said Elena Long, holding a bouquet of white roses and making stately progress up the Long Walk with her children, Oliver and Abigail. “It’s a gathering without organisation but people have all linked minds and decided to do the same thing. You have to do it in an orderly and respectable way. I think, at times like this, we come together. There is a lot of sadness, but the Queen was a jolly person; I don’t think she’d want us to be too sad.”

The perceived British love of queues is sometimes used as a criticism. For go-getting Americans, who think nothing of "cutting in line", the British reverence for queues betrays our stuffy lack of dynamism, as though you could draw a direct causal relationship between a well-ordered post-office and our lack of decent technology companies. In other countries, a queue is evidence of weakness, as well as a hopeless faith that some unseen authority will punish miscreants and reward the obedient.

Yet the events of the past few days have shown the good qualities of a queue. A queue is enforced by convention. To join a queue is to demonstrate that you do not think you are due any special treatment. There is an essential fairness to a queue, which rations its prizes on a first-come, first-served spirit. You do not buy or barge or moan your way to the front.

It may be an illusion that we are better at queuing than anyone else. The science on the subject is limited. Either way, it is a potent national myth, which speaks to other qualities on which we pride ourselves. We associate queues with hardship or hope: waiting to get off the beaches at Dunkirk, or for tickets to Wimbledon. The Queen’s death is a little of both: not wholly sombre, nor yet a celebration. A queue brings order to a disordered situation.

Over the coming weeks there will be more queues, to sign condolence books or get a glimpse of the funeral procession. Even if you don’t get close to any of the events, you can be confident of doing some good queuing.

The Royals, defined by precedence and succession, understand queues better than most families. There is a way of doing things. Whether you like it or not is irrelevant. The queue is a philosophy: what matters is not your place in the line, but how you conduct yourself while you’re there. Life is a queue, after all, and all of us will have our turn soon enough.