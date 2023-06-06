British golfer JJ Grey, world No 3,681, qualifies for US Open fuelled by memory of late friend

JJ Grey hits his first shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri - Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Englishman JJ Grey broke down in tears after qualifying for next week’s US Open on Monday night.

Yet this was not merely an outpouring of emotion from the player ranked 3,681st in the world at making it into his first major, but of a golfer repaying the faith shown in him by his late best friend and that young man’s grieving family.

Grey, 30, will be perhaps the unlikeliest participant at LA Country Club, the ultra-exclusive course in the middle of Beverly Hills. The Hollywood scriptwriters will adore his story and how he has taken the second chance presented by a tragedy to afford himself a shot at the big time. “This is for Sam,” Grey said. “He will be there with me.”

Three years ago Sam Asbury took his own life. He was 23, had recently completed his degree and had been signed up by a leading US financial firm on a fast-track scheme. A perfectionist, Sam had mentioned to his parents about down moments as he set out on his new career, but nothing more.

Grey first met Sam at Dogwood Invitational, a prestigious amateur tournament in Atlanta, in 2014. They instantly hit it off and became close when playing together for Georgia State, the university where Grey attended on a golf scholarship after earning plaudits on the English amateur circuit.

"I write his initials on my ball. I miss him."



After earning his #USOpen spot, JJ Grey got very emotional when speaking about the loss of his best friend and former @GaStateGolf teammate, Sam Asbury. pic.twitter.com/3XsTB8HYYK — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 6, 2023

Sam was a big-hitter whose father, David, reportedly won the long-driving competition at the Dogwood, launching it 356 yards. A couple of years older, Grey remained tight with Sam after he graduated and even when the latter chose the route of commerce.

Grey’s game was already struggling before Sam passed. After scratching around unsuccessfully in the Q-Schools, he took a six-month sabbatical in Aug 2018 when his wife, Kitan, gave birth. Kitan was about to sit her bar exam and Grey – who told Firepit Collective “I felt like I was a burden to my family” – took a job in a sports store before becoming a stay-at-home father.

Kitan became a practising attorney and, although Grey had not touched a club in six months, tried to resurrect his career. But despite clear signs of improvement, the funds were running dry. Then came the nightmare call he never wished to receive.

“In my business we have a significant amount of insurance for all children, although of course we didn’t envision it going into play like that,” David told The Eternal Optimist podcast. “The week before he died Sam asked me if I’d sponsor JJ. ‘He doesn’t have any money, he’s just trying to pay entries into this and that event,’ Sam said, and I asked what he needed and Sam said he would find out. That was the last thing we said about it.

“JJ and Ki came down to see us a few days after Sam’s death and I told him, after doing some due diligence with his coach, ‘hey, we are sponsoring you. But I’m not sponsoring you – Sam is’.”

David opened a credit card for Grey to which he instructed him to charge his golf requirements. The initial term was for three years, so in many ways this is the perfect maturity.

JJ Grey of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club on June 25, 2022 in Falmouth, Maine - Getty Images/Omar Rawlings

JJ has the foundation name on his bag – the Samuel L Asbury Foundation for suicide prevention and awareness. Before every round, he writes the initials ‘SF’ on his ball. On Monday, he enjoyed his two most notable rounds in the paid ranks, shooting a 64 and a 69 for an 11-under total, good enough for one of three spots on offer in the 43-man field at Hawks Ridge, in an Atlanta suburb.

After losing his card on the Korn Ferry Tour (feeder circuit to the PGA Tour) this is the uplift for which Grey was plainly desperate, particularly as he had to bounce back from a bogey and a double-bogey on his 11th and 12th holes by making two birdies and an eagle in his next four holes.

“I said to my caddy Josh, I’m not throwing this away now, and he said, ‘one hole at a time’ and we got it done,” Grey said. “I don’t want to be there just to take part, I’ll be there to play. Sam will be my inspiration. He is always on my mind. I wouldn’t be here without him and his parents. I miss him.”

