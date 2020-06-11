British Gas owner to cut 5,000 jobs in major restructuring plan

The owner of British Gas has said it will cut 5,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan to turn around the company.

Centrica says half of its 40-strong senior leadership team will step down by the end of August - and it also plans to strip out three layers of management to slimline the business.

In total, about 50% of the jobs lost will be in its corporate, management or leadership teams.

Centrica has been in decline for several years, having lost half of its earnings in the last decade as smaller energy suppliers have taken customers from British Gas.

Chief executive Chris O'Shea said: "I truly regret that these difficult decisions will have to be made and understand the impact on the colleagues who will leave us. However, the changes we are proposing to make are designed to arrest our decline, allow us to focus on our customers and create a sustainable company."