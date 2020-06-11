British Gas owner Centrica to cut 5,000 jobs

Photograph: Alamy

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, is to slash 5,000 jobs as it looks to cut costs amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company is removing three layers of management, with over half of the job losses falling on leadership roles, including half its 40-strong senior team. The restructuring is expected to take place in the second half of 2020 following staff consultations.

The group says it also intends to simplify its employee terms and conditions, as it has up to 80 different employee contracts, while some agreements have been in place for over 35 years.

Centrica’s chief executive, Chris O’Shea, said he regretted the decision, but said the company’s “complex business model hinders the delivery of our strategy”, adding that the group had lost half of its earnings in recent years and needed to simplify how it did business.

Centrica’s announcement adds to the mounting toll of corporate job cuts, including 9,000 redundancies at engineering firm Rolls-Royce, and the loss of 10,000 roles at BP.