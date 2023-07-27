British Gas makes £1bn profit after Ofgem lets it charge higher bills

Bumper profit is a ‘one-off’, insists Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica - Andrew Milligan/PA

Profits at British Gas have surged tenfold after Ofgem allowed the gas and electricity supplier to make more money from household bills.

The company, which supplies 10 million British homes and businesses, reported record half-year profits of £970m for the first six months of 2023.

Earnings were ten times the £98m made in the same period last year and far above its previous record of £585m.

The increase was driven by a £500m boost from higher energy bills after the industry regulator made changes to the price cap.

Ofgem raised how much suppliers could claim from household bills to make up for costs incurred during the pandemic. The change allowed British Gas to recover more of the costs it incurred for taking on customers from failed rivals.

EDF and Scottish Power also revealed surging profits on Thursday thanks to Ofgem’s price cap revisions.

EDF’s UK earnings leapt 167pc to €2.2bn in the first half of the year, up almost 80pc on the same period of 2022. EDF credited “allowances in the UK domestic default tariff cap”.

The surge came even as profits in France slumped 60pc as a result of unfavourable market movements.

At the same time Scottish Power’s retail operations brought in profits of £576m, recovering from a loss last year.

The surge in profits across the industry prompted a backlash from politicians and campaigners.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow energy secretary, said “the windfalls of war being pocketed by oil and gas companies”, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said energy companies were being allowed to “rake in extraordinary profits while millions of families struggle”.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica’s parent company British Gas, insisted the large profits were a “one-off”.

He said British Gas could “hardly be accused of profiteering” given that its margins were smaller than those of supermarkets, at around 2pc.

Mr O’Shea also pointed to an expansion of support for customers who are struggling, which will rise by £50m to £100m, and £4bn that the company plans to invest in green energy and other schemes designed to boost the UK’s security of supply.

Story continues

Ofgem’s decision to allow energy companies to charge customers more was also questioned.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition group said: “The reality is that energy firms are operating on a playing field set by the government.”

An Ofgem spokesperson said the surge in profits was temporary but necessary to make-up for the “significant costs and losses they incurred over recent years due to covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

“We expect profit levels to fall back significantly moving forward to the reasonable and modest levels allowed for in the price cap. In future this will help prevent supplier failures, such as the ones we saw at the start of the energy crisis, which cause disruption and additional costs for all households.

“Longer-term we need to look at new ways to regulate prices while maintaining crucial protections and support for vulnerable customers.”

Analysts Cornwall Insight said the energy price cap “is expected to remain significantly above pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future”.

Amanda Solloway, Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability, said: “The government will always ensure that the energy market is working for consumers to protect them from sky high bills.

“But we also want to see some of these profits invested in better customer services and crucial protections for vulnerable households, and companies work with us as we work to create a market fit for the future.”

Centrica posted adjusted profits of £2.1bn for the year to the end of June, up from £1.3bn a year ago.

The company increased its dividend by a third to 1.33p per share and announced a £450m extension to a previous share buyback, taking the total amount to £1bn.

It also received a boost from the reopening of the Rough gas storage facility, off the coast of Yorkshire, and its stake in nuclear power stations.

Households were protected from a surge in energy prices last year by the government’s energy price guarantee, which limited typical annual bills to £2,500.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.