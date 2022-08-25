British Gas to donate 10% of profits to help cut bills

Daniel Thomas - Business reporter, BBC News
·6 min read
Woman adjusting gas hob under pan
Woman adjusting gas hob under pan

British Gas is to donate 10% of its profits to help customers cope with soaring bills for the "duration of the energy crisis".

Its owner Centrica says the money will go into an existing support fund - trebling help available this winter for the poorest customers.

The firm, which has seen huge profits this year, said thousands of households would get grants of £250-£750.

But this is a fraction of the support needed to tackle the crisis nationally.

Earlier this week, one energy company boss put that cost closer to £100bn.

British Gas' offer of support will be based on the company's retail supply profits, which were £98m before tax in the first-half of 2022. It said the initial donation would be £12m.

However, Centrica, which is the parent company of British Gas, reported adjusted operating profits of £1.3bn in the six months to June - up from £262m a year earlier - most of which came from oil and gas drilling.

And Paul de Leeuw, director of the RGU Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen and a former executive at Centrica, British Gas's initial donation would only benefit 0.5% of its 7.5 million customers.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that while it was a helpful gesture, the initial £12m donation amounted to just 1% of Centrica's profits.

"They've got 7.5 million energy customers in the UK, so if you look at the money that is available, it's probably going to benefit around 40,000 people max so that's 0.5% of their customer base.

"So 99.5% of Centrica and British Gas customers are probably not going to see any benefit from this."

At-a-glance: What British Gas is offering

  • British Gas customers in fuel poverty and with less than £1,000 in savings are eligible

  • A household is considered to be in fuel poverty if it has to spend 10% or more of its income on energy

  • Eligible customers can apply for a one-off grant through the British Gas Energy Trust

  • Since its creation last year, British Gas said "thousands" of customers received average grants of over £550

  • Over a third of the recipients were on disability benefit, 30% were single parents and 25% had children under five

It comes as the next energy price cap - which limits what suppliers can charge per unit of energy in England, Scotland and Wales - is set to be announced on Friday.

The typical home energy bill is forecast to reach £3,553 a year in October - up from £1,971 currently - with further rises expected for January.

The government has promised a package of help but there have been warnings many people will face hardship without further support.

Energy firms are also under pressure to help after posting soaring profits this year, amid record high energy prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor
Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor

Insiders at British gas parent company Centrica say this offer is a call to arms for other companies - from all sectors - to do the same at a time of national need.

Sceptics say that it is a token gesture that represents a tiny fraction of the overall cost to households, made possible by having a parent company that is making huge profits on its gas production business which other energy retailers don't have.

Scottish Power have estimated the cost of shielding customers from increasing wholesale energy costs at £100bn. British Gas is saying they are the first to volunteer to put their hand in their own pocket to help struggling customers.

Others say it is a drop in a very deep ocean of looming financial distress.

The firm, which is Britain's leading energy supplier, serving more than nine million homes, said it would continue to donate around 10% of its supply profits every six months "for the duration of the energy crisis, backdated to the start of 2022".

Mr de Leeuw said that Centrica had made a "smart move" which "pre-empts a conversation around a possible windfall tax on the energy providers" and other companies might announce similar measures.

But he said: "This requires billions to fix not millions so we are in the wrong conversation if you want to sort out the energy crisis which is just around the corner."

Centrica boss Chris O'Shea said the support package was worth £25m. "As a responsible business we want to do more to support our customers during this difficult time," he said.

This week rival power company Scottish Power' proposed an industry wide scheme to freeze energy bills for two years.

Boss Keith Anderson said the £100bn plan would see the price cap frozen at the current level, with the government covering the difference between what people pay for energy and how much it costs to supply their homes.

The cost could then be repaid over the next 15 to 20 years and would be underwritten by the UK government.

Mr Anderson said he had submitted the idea to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who was "seriously considering" it.

So far the government has promised a £15bn package of support for UK households. This includes a £650 one-off payment for eight million low income households and a £400 grant for all homes.

Plans to offer households discounts on electricity bills if they cut use at peak times are also set to be announced by National Grid in the next few weeks.

Woman looking a energy bill
Average energy bills in the UK are predicted to reach £3,552 a year in October

No 10 previously said there would be no new support offered before a new prime minister is appointed on 5 September.

The current favourite to replace Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, has promised tax cuts and recently hinted at direct financial help for hard-pressed households.

Her rival, Rishi Sunak, has said he would introduce more targeted support for households, and has promised to reduce VAT on domestic energy bills from 5% to zero.

But Resolution Foundation, the think tank, warned that the UK would face a "catastrophe" this winter unless the government stepped in to support the most vulnerable.

It is calling for a 30% bill cut for those on benefits, and for households where all individuals are earning less that £25,000 a year. It also said energy bill freezes, social tariffs and a "solidarity tax" of 1% on all income tax rates would ease the situation.

Meanwhile, the British Chambers of Commerce wants more help for small businesses to cope with rising energy costs.

It wants a grant for businesses and a temporary reversal of National Insurance contributions to "put money back into the pockets of businesses and workers".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • $118M to support B.C. family doctors, keep clinics open until new pay model: Dix

    VANCOUVER — Health Minister Adrian Dix says family doctors in British Columbia will be eligible for an average $25,000 each to help tide them over until a new compensation model is established this fall. Dix says the intention of the one-time funding is to keep clinics open and give family doctors financial relief amid rising operational costs. British Columbia is experiencing a crisis in access to health care and nearly one million residents do not have a family doctor. The total $118 million i

  • Government must increase energy bill discount by at least 150%, Which? warns

    The watchdog said the support for all households must increase from the current £400 to £1,000 – or from £67 to £167 per month from October to March.

  • Exclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document

    Germany's government is concerned about possible problems with the coal supply for power plants in the autumn and winter due to low water levels on the river Rhine and the oil supply in eastern parts of the country, a document seen by Reuters said. Europe's biggest economy is trying to cut its dependence on Russian energy.

  • Nick Cannon Says Baby No. 9 Is On The Way, Marking His Third With Brittany Bell

    The pair are also parents to son Golden Sagon, 5, and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.

  • The euro won't rebound from its slide against the US dollar this year as long as Europe's gas crisis drags on, Societe Generale says

    Higher energy prices are helping the dollar while "crushing" the euro. The euro is below dollar parity and it may be stuck there for a while.

  • Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States. Takeaways from Tuesday's contests in Florida and New York: ABORTION WILD CARD Mi

  • Emily Maitlis says BBC rebuke over Dominic Cummings remarks made no sense

    The BBC said the then-Newsnight host broke impartiality rules with remarks about Dominic Cummings.

  • Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn third-round fixtures

    Follow the Carabao Cup third-round draw live following the conclusion of the second-round fixtures

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • B.C. Lions taking more time to evaluate quarterback Nathan Rourke's injured foot

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions had little to say Saturday regarding the status of quarterback Nathan Rourke. The 24-year-old from Victoria, who leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281) and touchdowns (25), injured his right foot in the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he was sacked by Pete Robertson. Rourke didn't return to the game and donned a walking boot. “Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was examined by team doctors this morning," the Lions said Saturday

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He