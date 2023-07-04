Our British friends should not be afraid of France, Macron's economy minister says

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police - STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS

The safety of British holidaymakers is “guaranteed”, France’s economy minister has said as he told “British friends” not to be afraid of violent riots that have gripped his country.

France was rocked by nationwide protests and violent clashes after the death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old of Algerian descent in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre last week.

Bruno Le Maire, 54, told the Telegraph: “Our British friends should be happy to visit France and have no fear. France is a safe country, France is a state of law.”

He added that France hoped to host King Charles “in the coming months”, and give him a reception “worthy of a king”, after a planned visit earlier this year was cancelled due to pensions protests.

“We are waiting for the visit of Charles III. We are very impatient and we are delighted to be able to welcome him in the coming months. Believe me, he will be given a reception worthy of a King of England,” he said.

Safety of all tourists ‘guaranteed’

He said calm had been restored after riots initially broke out last week as he urged British tourists not to change their holiday plans, following foreign office travel warnings.

“France remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and we will do everything to ensure that it remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world by naturally guaranteeing the safety of all tourists on French soil,” he said.

Bruno Le Maire, France’s economy minister, said calm has been restored in France - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Overnight violence in French cities has halved in 24 hours, France announced on Tuesday. Seventy-two people were arrested overnight nationwide, including 24 in and around Paris, and 24 buildings torched or damaged.

A statement said 159 vehicles had been set ablaze, and 202 fires set in rubbish bins or elsewhere in public areas. Four offices of police or gendarmes came under attack, but there were no injuries.

The riots have piled further pressure on Emmanuel Macron after months of unrest over his hated pension reforms, which led to violent clashes with police.

‘France is not an isolated case’

Mr Le Maire insisted that Emmanuel Macron would survive and defended his handling of the crisis after criticism of Mr Macron for attending an Elton John concert last Wednesday during the riots.

“It’s not the first test we’ve faced in six years. We lived through the Yellow Vest crisis, we lived through the Covid crisis, we lived through the inflation crisis,” he said.

“We now face a situation of public order and a new crisis, we will overcome this like we did the previous ones, I have no worries. You can count on the determination and the solidity of the president of the Republic.”

He added: “I have nothing to say about a private trip of the president of the Republic but I will say that I am a huge Elton John fan and I think Britain can be proud to have a singer of the quality of Elton John.”

France was rocked by nationwide protests and violent clashes after the death of Nahel Merzouk - STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS

Mr Le Maire claimed that order had been restored quickly and that there was no “no racial police violence” in France.

“It is unacceptable to say that the French police are racist, it is totally unacceptable,” he said. “I remind you that we had five days [of disorder]. The return to calm was guaranteed quickly and that it was guaranteed in compliance with the rules of law as should be done in a state of law,” he said.

“France is not an isolated case. All the major democracies today are faced with this kind of problem,” he said.

“I recall that Great Britain in 2011 had been confronted with similar problems. The United States has been confronted with similar riots. I remind you that in Switzerland and in other European countries you also have difficulties with urban violence.”

People look at a building of the Tessi group, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police - STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS

Mr Le Maire said he was “upset” by the death of Nahel Merzouk but he lashed out at the rioters as he defended Mr Macron’s record of investment in the working-class down-trodden suburbs.

“The first anger of the inhabitants of the suburbs is not against the State, it’s not against the police, it’s not against the administrations,” he said.

“It is against the demonstrators who ransack the stores or public services that we have renovated with billions of euros.”

The economy minister also hailed improved relations between Paris and London since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister.

UK-France relations were badly damaged by rows over Brexit, the Aukus security pact, fishing and coronavirus vaccines, and there was little love lost between Mr Macron and Boris Johnson.

“I will not make a comparison but what I can testify is that the relationship with the current British government is excellent,” Mr Le Maire said.

