British and French rescue services may be charged with manslaughter over channel migrant drownings

A damaged inflatable small boat is pictured on the shore in Wimereux, northern France, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. - AP

Prosecutors in Paris are to investigate possible manslaughter charges against French and British rescue services said to have ignored distress calls from 27 migrants who drowned when their inflatable dinghy sank in the middle of the Channel last month.

The Utopia 56 charity contends that the stricken migrants called authorities in both countries but were not sent help until a French fisherman raised the alert more than 10 hours later. Their failure to act caused the worst tragedy of its kind on record in the seaway separating mainland Europe from Britain, it alleges

The NGO has filed for charges of "involuntary manslaughter" and "failure to deliver aid” against Philippe Dutrieux, the coast state prefect of Cherbourg, Marc Bonnafous, director of the French regional coastguard, and Claire Hughes, director of Her Majesty's Coastguards.

According to statements from two survivors, people close to the victims and people who managed to cross on the same day, distress calls were sent to the French and British rescue services even before the migrants' bodies were eventually found by a fishing trawler, said the NGO.

It cites one migrant as saying: "If I call 999, they say 'call France', and when we call France, they tell us to contact the United Kingdom. They're both making fun of us."

"They were given no immediate assistance," it said in a statement.

Most of the victims of the accident were Iraqi Kurds. Four Afghan men, three Ethiopians, a Somalian, an Egyptian and an Iranian Kurd were also drowned.

The dead included seven women, a 16-year-old and a seven-year-old.

Coastguards passing the buck was a "regular" occurrence, Utopia 56 alleged, adding that it hoped an investigation would shed light on the circumstances of the deaths.

The NGO cited a judicial source as saying that an inquiry already underway confirmed the existence of such phone calls.

A French probe into the accident focused largely on the role of human traffickers, and not the authorities, complained the charity.

The British side appeared not to have launched any investigation at all, it added.

An inflatable long boat, broken inflator pumps and abandoned life jackets are seen beach of Wimereux near Calais on December 20, 2021 - Getty Images Europe

A spokesperson for the French Maritime Prefecture said its rescuers investigate every call that they receive and that an inquiry was underway into the calls received that night.

"Sometimes we receive hundreds of calls in a night, each call is dealt with, and we have to work out which boat they are referring to," said Veronique Magnin.

Callers sometimes express a preference to be rescued by the British, she said. However, this would not change the legal obligation for France to act.

The British coastguard declined to comment on Utopia 56's legal complaint. It said that on November 24, it had received more than 90 alerts from the Channel area including 999 emergency calls.

"Every call was answered, assessed and acted upon, including the deployment of search and rescue resources where appropriate," it said.

The tragedy worsened already deeply strained diplomatic tensions between London and Paris after a raft of disagreements from Brexit to fishing.

Trading blame, Britain asked France to do more to prevent migrants from leaving their shores, while French president Emmanuel Macron accused Boris Johnson of being "not serious" in seeking a solution to preventing such crossings.

According to the investigation, the migrants left in an inflatable boat from Loon-Plage in northern France at night.

After their boat capsized only two men, an Iraqi Kurd and a Sudanese national, were rescued safely.

According to the Iraqi survivor, there had been a total of 33 people aboard.

The legal complaint came as a 16-year old Sudanese migrant died after he was hit by a lorry near Calais. According to the prosecutor’s office at Boulogne-sur-Mer, the victim had attempted to board the vehicle at a logistics zone early on Monday morning.

“He managed to climb between the cabin and the trailer. And just as the driver started up again, the migrant fell,” it said.

The Eastern European driver was slightly injured after a group of 40 migrants threw stones at his vehicle. An investigation has been launched into manslaughter.

Meanwhile, prosecutors opened a separate probe into “blows unintentionally leading to death” after a Portuguese truck driver was found dead, apparently after a fight with a group of migrants seeking to board his lorry at Beuvrequen near Calais.

The man had an injury under his eyebrow, according to the local prosecutor. However, the 48-year-old, who had health problems, did not die from the blows but from “heart failure”.

“There may be no link between the blow and the death,” said the prosecutor.

According to a source close to the inquiry, the driver had rung the police to alert them to the presence of migrants in his trailer, leading to a fight. He then sought refuge in a neighbouring truck only to collapse.