British father and son dead after suspected poisoning in Bangladesh

A British father and son have died after a suspected poisoning in Bangladesh.

Rafiqul Islam, 51, and his son Mahiqul, 16, were found unconscious alongside other members of their family on Tuesday afternoon.

They both died on their way to hospital, while Mr Islam's wife Husnara, 45, and their two other children, Samira, 20, and Sadiqul, 24, were treated.

Husnara and Samira remain in a critical condition in intensive care, while Sadiqul is said to be doing well.

The family, from Cardiff, were on a two-month holiday visiting relatives and were renting a flat in the city of Sylhet.

Farid Uddin, a superintendent at Bangladesh Police, said: "After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene, we believe this may have been a case of poisoning.

"The other people in the building are close relatives of the victims. We questioned them.

"At the moment, we believe they fell asleep after dinner last night. This must be investigated further. How were they poisoned? How did they die? We will be able to confirm after an investigation."

The incident was initially thought to be down to food poisoning, but police subsequently launched their investigation.

Family members are understood to have flown out to Bangladesh.

'A complete shock - it hasn't sunk in'

Tributes have been paid to Mr Islam back in Cardiff.

Mohammed Haroon, general secretary of the Bangladesh Association Cardiff, used to work with him.

Mr Islam was a member of the local football and badminton teams, he said, adding: "He was a very nice person, very helpful person who was at the mosque all the time and constantly working with the community."

Muhibur Islam, of the Jalalia Mosque and Islamic education centre, said Mr Islam was "a well-loved and well-respected member of the community".

"It's been a complete shock, it still hasn't sunk in for everyone," he added.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are providing consular assistance to a British family following an incident in Bangladesh and are in contact with the local authorities."