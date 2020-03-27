The British Fashion Council launches the Covid Crisis Fund

Photo credit: NIKLAS HALLE'N - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The British Fashion Council has today launched the Covid Crisis Fund, an initiative which aims to support fashion designers whose businesses have been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The BFC is making £1 million of emergency funds available through its charity the BFC Foundation, which brings all BFC charitable initiatives under one umbrella. The majority of the donation will go directly to supporting designer businesses, while a portion will also be allocated to fashion students, in order to help secure their professional futures.

The money has been made available by pooling a number of BFC grants, which usually go towards early-stage showcasing support or to support business growth and promotion.

Although the initial donation is a great start, the BFC has urged that the scale of what is needed is far greater than £1 million, which is why they will be appealing to the government for more support, as well as asking individuals to donate to the cause.

"Now more than ever, we are committed to support the businesses and people that make up our industry," Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC said. "With the BFC Foundation Covid Crisis Fund and the donations raised, our hope is to support those British businesses that need additional subsidies, beyond government stimulus available, to address their most urgent challenges."

Businesses and individuals can apply for a grant from now for one week, with applications closing on 10 April. For more information and to apply or donate, head this way.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like