British family trapped in safe room for nine hours during Hamas attack on Israel

An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian militants in the southern town of Sderot - Tsafrir Abayov/AP

A British-Israeli family including a ten-day-old baby were trapped in a safe room surrounded by the remains of their house after Hamas terrorists attacked their village.

The family spent nine hours in the safe room after they first heard rocket fire at 6am on Saturday morning in the community of Nirim, one and a half miles from the Gaza border.

Relatives in the UK said their house and cars were burnt to the ground, with only the safe room still standing.

They were also forced to hold their newborn baby Kai to the ceiling as smoke filled the room.

They were finally freed just before 3pm local time when Israeli Defence Forces arrived and moved them to a bomb shelter.

Russell Langer, a policy researcher, said his cousin, Aimee Labban, her husband, Uriel Labban, ten-day-old Kai and his aunt, Deborah Mintz, had been terrified to leave because they “know what the alternative is”.

He received a message from his cousin on Saturday morning telling the family back in the UK: “We are stuck. They came in and burnt our house.”

Mr Langer told The Telegraph: “They told me that they’ve been in the safe room... since six in the morning.

“Their community has been infiltrated from around 9am, with the terrorists entering their house around that time.

“They ran straight to the safe room. They can literally hear the terrorists. They don’t know what the extent of the damage is, but the safe room has been filled with smoke so they basically lifted the baby up to the window to get fresh air.

“The only message my aunt has posted in the group is ‘the terrorists killed Mickey’. Mickey’s her dog.”

A man runs for cover after a rocket attack in Ashkelon - Amir Cohen/Reuters

He said different members of the family had heard varying pieces of information about their safety, and had not originally realised how dangerous the situation was.

“I was just speaking to my uncle here, and he was still thinking they were in a position where they can get out relatively safely. I think people haven’t quite understood the graveness of it at this point in time,” he said.

Mr Langer said the family were later rescued by the IDF and were now in a shelter with neighbours, including one woman whose husband was killed and another woman who was eight and a half months pregnant.

“Baby Kai appears to be okay, but a bit covered in soot,” he said. “The house is burnt out, as are their cars”.

Palestinians run into Israel after breaking through the border fence - Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Meanwhile, another British woman living in Israel has described how her family had been “hiding in bushes” after Hamas terrorists torched their home.

Emma Segev, 50, originally from Eastbourne, says a kibbutz called Beeri, where her in-laws live, was taken over by Hamas gunmen. She had been speaking to her relatives during their ordeal, but has now lost touch with them.

Speaking from her home near Ashkelon, where she has lived for 20 years, she said: “We are desperately waiting for the news of my sister-in-law and her four kids. They told us that Hamas were outside their door and they could hear Arabic and gunshots, but now things have gone silent.

“Last thing we heard, their house was on fire. They were tipped off about the attack and hid in their panic room, but Hamas set their house alight.

“Eventually the heat in the room got so intense they thought they would be burned alive and fled. I don’t know how they got out but they are hiding in the bushes.”

“Two elderly ladies have been kidnapped, as well as teenagers who were attending a rave and were taken hostage. Hamas took six teenagers back to Gaza and we think Hamas are going to hold them to ransom.”

Police evacuate a woman and a child following a rocket strike in Ashkelon - Tsafrir Abayov/AP

She added: “This seems to be a very planned and orchestrated attack, they are coming in and out of Gaza taking Israeli civilians into Gaza. I do not understand how they have been able to do this. Where is the Israeli Defence Force? Hamas are in control, burning and killing.

“My friend in Sderot says she can see terrorists right now walking past their home. She is petrified that they will come in, she told me that people are coming in and out of Gaza and doing whatever they want. People are having to defend themselves.

“How the hell did they cross over the border, seems to be hundreds. How did they break a fence and cross the border and drive in? With all that technology we have and not set off an alarm? Hamas has taken control.”

Her son Yuval, 24, a journalist, said: “Hamas are currently wandering around with AK47s and families have nothing apart from the odd baseball bat and kitchen knives, which are not much use against machine guns.

“I know six teenagers were kidnapped by Hamas from the rave at Beeri. One of the teenagers is the daughter of an adviser to the prime minister.

“My dad’s sister and their four kids are currently hiding among the fruit trees on their Kibbutz. The gunmen are taking shots at them. They are just praying the Israeli soldiers will turn up, but apparently the soldiers can’t get through at the moment.”